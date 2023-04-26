Embiid’s effect | Sports Daily Newsletter

Another year, another postseason injury for Joel Embiid. It’s unfortunate, of course, but this season’s iteration of the Sixers is much better than, say, last year, when they fell in a 2-0 hole to the Miami Heat while the star big man was sidelined by a concussion and torn thumb ligament.

OK, back to the present. Embiid has a sprained LCL in his right knee this time around, and his status for Game 1 is unknown — just like the Sixers’ second-round foe (sort of).

The Sixers are a better team with Embiid on the court. Obviously. But they’re also a much better ensemble this season, which begs the question, how much of the All-Star do they really need?

Our David Murphy explores that question while we await the next round — and await more news on the man so crucial to this team’s aspirations.

Getting drafted in the first round is the dream scenario for just about any aspiring football player. But for former Philadelphia Eagle Marcus Smith, it was a total nightmare full of hellish professional and personal consequences. Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores Smith’s story, and examines how him being a first-round pick, combined with deep-seated personal issues, pushed him closer to a life-threatening crossroads. Listen here.

The Eagles will have numerous options to go to in the first round as they currently have two picks. Check out who our beat writers think have the greatest chance of becoming Eagles when the first round takes place Thursday.

Josh Tolentino and Devin Jackson also answered all the latest draft questions in a Reddit AMA.

The Joel Embiid update is that there is no update. Not quite yet, at least. While The Inquirer confirmed that Embiid suffered an LCL sprain and could wear a brace on his right knee, Doc Rivers didn’t offer much when asked when Embiid will return. “There really isn’t any update yet. We won’t know anything for at least another couple of days probably before we can move forward.”

Next: After the Atlanta Hawks’ surprise win in Boston, the Sixers continue to wait on their second-round opponent.

Bryson Stott doesn’t remember when he began dumping cups of water on players’ heads or why he started doing it. At some point last year, it came to him in the moment, and he ran with it. While they were doing their postgame TV interview, he’d sneak up behind them with two cups of water in hand, douse them, and run away. Now, it’s become a tradition. And it’s moments like these that have helped change the culture in the Phillies’ clubhouse.

Ranger Suárez will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday, and the Phillies hope to get him three to four starts before he returns.

Bailey Falter cruised through four innings before ... faltering ... and the Phillies’ offense couldn’t pick him up.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Seattle at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.80) will start against Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-1, 3.57).

Matt Breen has the story of the hometown guy who snatched away a championship dream from his hometown team and looks to do so again.

However, no matter how much the memories of that MLS Cup final loss likely are burned into the brains of every Union player on the field that day, Jonathan Tannenwald has the Union’s official perspective from manager Jim Curtin, who is pointedly avoiding any talk of revenge.

The Union’s former sporting director, Earnie Stewart, who recently left his post as U.S. Soccer sporting director, has officially been replaced in that role by Welshman Matt Crocker. Besides being able to perhaps converse with Philly’s favorite soccer team owner, Rob McElhenney, in Welsh, Crocker brings extensive experience, mostly from across the pond, to the position. Tannenwald was on hand for the virtual introduction.

The Inquirer’s own soccer roundtable also takes stock of Crocker and gives reactions to the hire.

Worth a look

Dingle declares: Penn’s leading scorer has entered the NBA draft pool.

Johnson’s plan: The Temple AD says alumni support is key to helping the Owls be competitive.

