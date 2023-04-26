2023 NFL draft: Rating 12 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers rate 12 prospects based on the Draft Meter scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being most likely that the Eagles will pick that player, and 1 being least likely.

The Eagles have the 10th and 30th picks in the first round of the NFL draft. Here’s how things look on the eve of Thursday night’s first round:

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Josh Tolentino: I had the Eagles nabbing Smith with their top pick in my first mock draft. Smith was one of the most dynamic athletes at the scouting combine, where he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He’d be an ideal candidate to succeed 2010 first-rounder Brandon Graham, who is back on a one-year deal at age 35.

Draft meter: 8

EJ Smith: Nolan Smith’s range might begin with the Eagles at No. 10 — he could even be a trade-back option — but he’s the type of special athlete the Eagles have coveted in the first round the last few years. He was a well-respected leader and a big-time player for one of the best programs in college football history, which is also in line with the likes of Jordan Davis and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles believe you can never have enough quality pass rushers, and Nolan Smith would give them a formidable rotation in the short term and further solidify their long-term security at a premium position.

Draft meter: 9

Jeff McLane: If the Eagles stay at No. 10 — or can’t trade up or back — Smith would seem to make the most sense. Here’s an explosive edge rusher from a top program who plays a position Howie Roseman often values early in the draft. Smith didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in college, but he has unique athleticism and checks off all the culture-fit boxes. The Eagles shouldn’t emphasize need, but they could benefit from having a potential top-end edge rusher in the developmental pipeline.

Draft meter: 8

Average score: 8.3

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

McLane: It’s possible that Carter is the No. 1 prospect on the Eagles’ board. They may not be alone, which could make the interior linemen slipping out of the top five unlikely. But Carter has a few red flags, most prominently recent misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing following a fatal accident. In terms of football, there are also concerns about work ethic and effort. But there might not be a better combination of talent and size in this year’s class. And if the Eagles don’t have major character worries — and team sources indicate they don’t — Roseman might be aggressive enough to move up for Carter. If he’s there at No. 7, the Raiders might be willing to trade out.

Draft meter: 7

Tolentino: If Carter slips beyond the Seahawks at No. 5, the phones could be buzzing at the NovaCare Complex. After all, the Eagles have traded up in three of the past four drafts. The Eagles would obviously need to feel confident regarding Carter’s recent off-field issues — Roseman noted he has the utmost trust in vice president of team security Dom DiSandro with investigating the backgrounds of potential incoming prospects. The Eagles also have Carter’s former Georgia teammates, Davis and Nakobe Dean, on the roster. On tape alone, Carter is exactly what the Eagles need at interior defensive line.

Draft meter: 9

Smith: Assuming the Eagles feel comfortable with any lingering off-field concerns for Carter, the Georgia defensive tackle falling to them would be a dream scenario. He’s the best player in the draft and could be an immediate game-wrecker in the right situation. The Eagles are an ideal fit, not just because of their lingering need on the defensive interior, but also because of Carter’s existing relationship with Davis and Dean. A small trade up would even make sense for a player of Carter’s caliber. But will he fall into their range?

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 7.3

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Tolentino: Due to his frame, Skoronski might project as a guard for some teams, but he was elite while lining up at left tackle last season at Northwestern. He allowed just six pressures over 474 pass-blocking snaps. Despite his sub-33-inch arms, Skoronski would be an ideal fit on the Eagles under highly respected position coach Jeff Stoutland.

Draft meter: 8

Smith: NFL edge rushers are getting smaller and faster, and Skoronski has the foot quickness, hand placement, and consistency to succeed in the NFL. Even if it is eventually at guard because of his limited wingspan, he could be an impact player. The Eagles prioritize offensive line depth and could view Skoronski as a starting right guard or a quality swing tackle in the short term. Long-term, he could be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson with legitimate upside.

Draft meter: 8

McLane: A lot of mock drafts outside the Philly market have Skoronski ticketed to the Eagles. He’s ranked ahead of Paris Johnson by a number of draft analysts. But if the Eagles consider him more of an NFL guard, I can’t see Roseman expending a high first-rounder on a position of lesser value. If Stoutland evaluates him as a tackle first, then it’s possible he represents a selection for the future, though.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 7

Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Tolentino: The Eagles are set at tackle for the immediate future, but they’d be wise to start coming up with contingency plans to replace All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who intends on playing only two more seasons. Paris Johnson, 6-6 and 310 pounds, is a lengthy offensive lineman who is a smooth mover, and he has experience playing at guard and tackle.

Draft meter: 7

Smith: Unlike Skoronski, Johnson has ideal measurables and ridiculously long arms. His tape isn’t as clean, but a year or two under Stoutland’s tutelage could turn him into an All-Pro caliber tackle. He also spent a season at right guard with the Buckeyes, so he could either spend next season as a starting guard or an understudy on the outside. There’s a good chance he’ll be on the board for the Eagles, it’s just a matter of which offensive tackle the front office prefers.

Draft meter: 7

McLane: The guess here is that there are very few names the Eagles would be comfortable taking at No. 10. Per usual, if quarterbacks go earlier than expected — as they tend to — then Roseman may be comfortable standing pat. Johnson could qualify as a worthy pick. He’s an athletic tackle with great length (6-6, 36-⅛ arms) in the mold of Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The Eagles are set at both flanks on the offensive line, but Paris Johnson could start off at right guard before eventually moving outside. Even if he projects to a season on the bench, Roseman has shown that he’s not immune to drafting for the future at a premium position.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 6.6

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Tolentino: Jones’ pure physical traits are beyond impressive. He’s extremely athletic and capable of buying extra seconds in pass protection. Jones also boasts championship pedigree, having starred in back-to-back national titles for Georgia.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: Of all the tackle prospects, Jones might be the one who’s most appealing to a coach like Stoutland, who has a track record of developing freakish athletes into technicians. He checks the measurables box, he’s a younger prospect who showed steady improvement, and he played for a big-time program for which the Eagles have shown fondness in recent years. He needs to improve his technique to capitalize on his raw power and twitch, but the Eagles have just the man for the job.

Draft meter: 7

McLane: Jones started at left tackle his last two seasons and was stout both in pass protection and run blocking. He’s not exactly a clone of Paris Johnson, but they have similar traits. Could he move inside until the time comes to start outside? I don’t see why not. But like several of the prospects listed here, Jones may be a trade-back option.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 5.3

Tyree Wilson, LB, Texas Tech

Tolentino: Despite playing in only 10 games due to a foot injury toward the end of the season, Wilson led Texas Tech with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He needs to add more discipline in the run game, but his lateral quickness and lengthy frame are on display every time he touches the field.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: Wilson’s ability to play inside or out make him a particularly enticing prospect for the Eagles, but it feels pretty unlikely that he’d be within their range. Even if he is, a late-blooming, older prospect with a history of foot injuries may make trading up a bit of a riskier proposition.

Draft meter: 4

McLane: Wilson is probably a “cleaner” defensive line prospect than Smith and should go earlier. He may also have more versatility, which could make him more attractive to the Eagles. Scheme should be less of a factor in selecting a first-rounder, but new defensive coordinator Sean Desai will continue to utilize multiple fronts and Wilson projects as an outside-inside lineman. Roseman may need only a few seconds to hand in his name at No. 10, but elite pass rushers don’t typically fall out of the top five.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 5

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Tolentino: Whew. The chatter around Robinson only continues to pick up as the draft approaches. He’s arguably the most dynamic prospect in the entire draft. The one issue, though: He’s a running back. The entire NFL has devalued the position both in free agency and the draft. Not many running backs are earning large paydays and fewer are being taken in the first round. Still, Robinson’s upside is worth the discussion at No. 10. He’d be an immediate fixture in Nick Sirianni’s offense — the thought of Robinson and Jalen Hurts in the run-pass option would be downright scary for opposing defenses. Ultimately, it feels like the Eagles will stay true to their overall philosophy of building up from the trenches.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: Roseman’s comments about “special players” last week may raise some eyebrows, but Robinson would be a shocking pick for a multitude of reasons. Even though Robinson is a dynamic player and would add another dimension to an already-dominant offense, paying first-round money for a running back instead of addressing a premium position feels unlikely for the Eagles, considering their history prioritizing the trenches early in the draft. Besides, Robinson could be off the board by No. 10 anyway.

Draft meter: 3

McLane: Roseman has made clear his appraisal of the value of the running back position, both in word and practice, and yet some still want to convince themselves that he will draft Robinson at No. 10. He’s an intriguing prospect. He can run, catch, and block and if the Eagles deem him a once-in-a-generation running back, maybe they convince themselves he’s worth the expenditure. But I don’t buy it. More likely is if Robinson drops into the 20s and the Eagles move back or up from No. 30. He could be gone by then.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 3.6

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Tolentino: Van Ness is a traditional bull rusher, who registered nine sacks despite never starting a single game last season. He’ll need to add more tools at pro level to be a difference maker.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Van Ness is a bit of a polarizing prospect, but he could be a real difference maker with the right coaching. His long arms and bull-rush moves were dominant in college and should be a solid foundation at the next level along with his twitchiness off the ball. Similar to Smith, No. 10 may be a touch early, but his ability to make an impact in a limited role and even bump inside as an interior rusher are too much to ignore for the Eagles.

Draft meter: 6

McLane: There seems to be split opinion on Van Ness. Most think he’ll go early, but some scouts have him going in the top half of the first, while others view him as a late-rounder. He didn’t have great statistics in college, but only because Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz favors seniors. Van Ness’ performances in predraft workouts, though, has raised his public stock. I could see the Eagles being wary about expending so much on someone with question marks.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 4.6

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Tolentino: Anderson should end up being the first defensive player taken, so this would likely require the Eagles to trade up. Anderson is an elite prospect, but it’s also difficult imagining the Eagles selecting a linebacker with their top pick given their historical view on the position.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Anderson could very well be off the board in the first few picks, but there’s a scenario where he falls into the Eagles trade-up range. If he does, he would give the team another viable edge rusher for the rotation right away while also being a long-term cornerstone as Graham approaches the end of his career. Still, it’s hard to see such a clean edge rusher prospect with multiple years of SEC production falling into their range.

Draft meter: 4

McLane: If it weren’t for Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, Anderson could have been the No. 1 overall pick. He might have been the first off the board a year ago. He may be as close to unblemished as any prospect in the draft. He’s unlikely to be available at No. 10, but he qualifies in a trade-up scenario.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 4

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

McLane: Roseman’s history of drafting cornerbacks is dismal. But he’s never taken one in the first round. Yes, Darius Slay and James Bradberry signed deals this offseason that could guarantee they’re in Philly for the next two years, but as explained above the Eagles won’t draft for immediate need in the first round. They’re looking for prospects with unique skills, and the rangy Gonzalez has them.

Draft meter: 6

Tolentino: Having an in-house replacement for veteran cornerbacks Slay and Bradberry would be ideal, but the Eagles rarely prioritize the secondary on Day 1 of the draft. They haven’t drafted a defensive back in the first round since Lito Sheppard in 2002.

Draft meter: 4

Smith: The likelihood of both Slay and Bradberry playing 17 games next season is quite low, so a cornerback makes plenty of sense for the Eagles. That said, they would probably be happy to see Gonzalez go ahead of them if it means a pass rusher falls into their range instead.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 4.6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Tolentino: A report from Pro Football Network recently surfaced that the Eagles are making a late push on Smith-Njigba. The Eagles already possess a dynamic one-two punch in A.J. Brown and Smith. There once was a time when searching for external talent at wideout was a regularity; adding to that group would make the offense even more explosive, but this scenario is difficult to imagine given the team’s pressing needs elsewhere.

Draft meter: 4

Smith: The Eagles have taken an offensive player with their top pick four times in the last five years, so a wide receiver is necessary to include on this list. Smith-Njigba would be an upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot and give the Eagles a contingency plan if Brown or Smith miss time as well. He’s a dynamic route-runner who can play inside or out, although he’s probably best suited in the slot. That said, there are more pressing needs at higher-priority positions.

Draft meter: 3

McLane: There’s been a little predraft scuttlebutt pegging the Eagles to Smith-Njigba. If they’re willing to draft a lineman or cornerback without the need, there’s little reason to think they won’t take a top-flight receiver if they love him. In 2021, Smith-Njigba had better numbers than Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, two former Buckeyes who had strong rookie seasons in the NFL. As enticing as he may be, I think Roseman will prioritize other positions at No. 10.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 3.6

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Tolentino: The Big Ten defensive back of the year had 17 passes defensed and three interceptions over 12 games. Witherspoon flashes all over tape with his big-hit ability. However, see Gonzalez above. The Eagles simply don’t take cornerbacks in the first round.

Draft meter: 3

Smith: Witherspoon was one of the most fun players to study during the predraft process because of his feisty demeanor and sticky coverage ability. Drafting him could give the Eagles the secondary flexibility to move Avonte Maddox to safety and put Witherspoon in the slot while also giving them depth on the outside. Long term, he’s an ideal fit stylistically to replace Slay.

Draft meter: 4

McLane: There may be teams that have Witherspoon slotted ahead of Gonzalez. He had an outstanding college career and has all the tools to be a productive corner in the NFL. You can’t be lacking in confidence to handle the rigors at one of the toughest positions to play, and Witherspoon appears to have it in droves. I see him more as a player the Eagles would take if they moved back from No. 10. But he may be gone if they drop too far.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 3.6