Oubre’s outburst? Classic Philly | Sports Daily Newsletter

Never mind that strange incident in the fall when Kelly Oubre Jr. reported being hit by a car and police said they could find no video evidence of it. The first-year Sixer surely endeared himself to Philly fans on Wednesday night with a classic postgame rant against the refs.

Turns out, the referees had it coming after two non-calls in the closing moments cost the Sixers a victory against James Harden and the Clippers. Oubre was fouled twice on those plays, and the refs conceded that they blew the second call at the buzzer.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse confronted the officials at midcourt and so did Oubre, who let them have it. What did he say? We’ll keep it clean here, but Oubre’s response was quintessentially Philly. He used an emasculating term that defines a female dog and rhymes with “witch,” writes Marcus Hayes, who gives Oubre high marks for entertainment value.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

It’s the best rivalry going, better than Dodgers-Giants, Cardinals-Cubs, even Yankees-Red Sox. Not only are the Phillies and Braves conjoined in simultaneous contention for the first time since their one-off showdown in the 1993 NL Championship Series, but their rosters are loaded, with expensive cores that are locked up through much of the decade. So who’s chasing whom? Scott Lauber breaks down the subplots that will shape the latest chapter of Phillies-Braves.

Mike Sielski writes that the Phillies have a big question with Johan Rojas. And they might have to get creative to answer it.

Orion Kerkering will open the season on the injured list, but Rob Thomson isn’t concerned.

Next: The Phillies open the season against the Braves at 3:05 p.m. today at Citizens Bank Park (NBC10).

Join us live from Citizens Bank Park today at 1:30 p.m. for an exclusive Phillies preview on Gameday Central. Join Inquirer sports reporters Alex Coffey and Scott Lauber as they dive deep into the 2024 season with a detailed look at the Phillies’ roster, key players, and what fans can expect in the upcoming baseball season.

There’s been no shortage of storylines with the Flyers this season, but Thursday brought one completely out of the blue.

Goalie Ivan Fedotov is reportedly close to coming to North America … for real this time. After a two-year saga that included the Russian netminder having to serve in the army, Fedotov is expected to join the Flyers before the end of the season. CSKA Moscow has terminated the 27-year-old’s contract, which should clear the way for Fedotov to finally fulfill his dream of playing in the NHL. The news comes at a great time, too, as the Flyers could use some help in net with backup Felix Sandström struggling.

The Flyers struggled to score in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, scoring their lone goal late in the third period.

Next: The Flyers host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

After the 76ers’ eventful night when cooler heads did not prevail, coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that center Joel Embiid would travel with the team on its two-game trip to Cleveland and Toronto.

“I’d love to give you one,” Nurse said when asked if there was a timetable for Embiid’s return. “I would love to not have to continue this [reiterating the same answer]. That means he’s back playing. I think that it’s coming, but I also understand that I see some growth here and I think this [stretch playing without him] is helping us.”

While Nurse remains cautious, this appeared to be a positive sign as Embiid continues to progress from a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Next: The Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:30 (NBCSP).

The Union finally know when they will resume their suspended game with the Seattle Sounders.

The March 9 contest at Subaru Park, which was paused in the sixth minute because of a huge amount of rainwater on the field, will be picked up on April 30. The game will start in the sixth minute, and because of MLS rules, Julián Carranza will be unable to play because he was injured at the time of the initial game.

Next: The Union are back in action Saturday at Subaru Park against Minnesota United (2 p.m., Apple TV).

Four Wildcats reached double figures as Villanova won its Big 5 showdown with St. Joseph’s, 67-59, in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.

Penn graduate Kayla Padilla is playing in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 with Southern Cal.

On the men’s side, Springside Chestnut Hill’s Al Amadou has been a freshman contributor in Marquette’s NCAA run.

What you’re saying about opening day

We asked you: Share your favorite opening day memory with us. What makes it so special? Among your responses:

Opening day for baseball is like Christmas Day for a fan. My favorite one is the 2008. The year Jimmy said we were the ones to beat. And then no one could top us. My #2 is 2019. So many great moments in that one — McCutchen’s leadoff homer, Hoskins’ grand slam and of course Harper’s debut. Him saluting the fans in right field was just awesome. — Kathy T.

My most remembered Phillies opening day was 1953 against the NY Giants at Shibe Park.

I helped plan a skip out of school for maybe five or six of us after morning assembly at Springfield Delco Jr. High. We were caught as we ran out by the late Tom Richardson who now has a school named for him there, but even as he was calling out our names, we ran toward the Red Arrow trolley stop. We had tickets to the game and for the Phillies express bus at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. We got to the game OK and had fun, but my boyhood hero Robin Roberts lost to Larry Jansen and the Giants, 4-1. Of course the next morning when we got to school we were all sent to Mr. Richardson’s office to be scolded and learn what our punishment would be. A time never to be forgotten. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Brooke Ackerman, Lochlahn March, and Isabella DiAmore.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading, Sports Daily fans, as another week of the newsletter comes to an end. See you Monday. — Jim