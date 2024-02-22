He’s home | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kyle Lowry knew about the “borrowed” key to the Cardinal Dougherty gym. A teammate, Tim Smith, had the key, and Lowry would hit him up at all hours to open the doors. It wasn’t just that gym, either. In the summers, Lowry would borrow his mother’s car and ferry his buddies to parks across the city in search of a game.

They never won a Catholic League title — Speedy Morris’ St. Joseph’s Prep proved too much on two occasions — but Lowry dazzled against some of the era’s brightest players nationally. That star continued to Villanova and the NBA, now with his hometown Sixers.

As for his teammates, many of them had collegiate and international careers. They now live locally and still keep in touch with their famous friend.

Marcus Hayes writes that not since Terrell Owens, who in 2005 wanted to renegotiate a seven-year deal with six years left, has a Philadelphia athlete requested anything as audacious as Bryce Harper. With eight years and $196 million left to go on a contract he signed just five years ago, Harper and his agent, Philly villain Scott Boras, have told the Phillies they want an extension. This is the sort of unnecessary boondoggle that can crater an athlete’s legacy.

There is a more important lineup question than the leadoff spot, with a less obvious answer: Who should bat behind Harper? Scott Lauber breaks down the prime candidates.

Rob Thomson announced his starting pitchers for the first two games of the spring training schedule, which gets underway on Saturday.

Growing up, Kyle Lowry didn’t dream of suiting up for the Sixers. Nevertheless, the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova star is happy to be playing for his hometown team.

He’s eager to join familiar faces like Nick Nurse and play alongside stars like Tyrese Maxey as the Sixers prepare for their first games back from the All-Star break.

The wait is almost over as the second half of the season tips off. Gina Mizell breaks down the biggest storylines for the Sixers in the final months of the season.

Next: The Sixers are back in action tonight at home against the Knicks (7, NBCSP).

A game against the NHL’s basement dweller had all the makings of a trap game. But this time, with the help of Samuel Ersson, who made 22 saves, the Flyers did not get snared and skated away with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Next: The Flyers return home for a Saturday matinee vs. the Rangers (3 p.m., 6abc).

You may have heard that scoring a goal is the hardest thing to do in soccer. But Julián Carranza made it look easy Tuesday night. Three times, in fact, in the Union’s season-opening win at Costa Rica’s Saprissa. Meanwhile, a few thousand miles northwest, U.S. women’s national team star striker Alex Morgan was breaking a lengthy scoring drought.

Carranza may not be in town much longer, but Jim Curtin and Co. are going to enjoy his skill while he’s here.

The MLS season is beginning without its referees, who are campaigning for better pay and benefits.

Next: The Union host the Chicago Fire in their MLS opener on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

What you’re saying about inspirational comebacks

We asked you: What’s the most inspirational comeback you can think of and why? Among your responses:

Thinking of those who played for our Philly teams one who quickly comes to mind is the late Jim Eisenreich who played outfield for the Phillies while having to endure Tourette’s Syndrome. Jim batted .318 in 1993 while helping the Phils win the NL Pennant, and then while the Phils were in last place in 96 he batted a remarkable .361. During his career he played for four others teams and at one point in his career he had to take voluntary retirement due to the disease. I remember him as being a very inspirational athlete. Also will never forget the very inspiring one-armed Michigan All-American and later L.A. Angels pitcher Jim Abbott. His inspirational athletic performances were hard to top. — Everett S.

The most interesting comeback in sports, although not Philly, was Damar Hamlin. The specific nature of commotio cordis seemed that a regular person might not have the willpower to get back into football. But, this man did this in 4½ months. The willpower itself is incredible. But for the sports community, as a person who watched the play where he went down, this was a story that no one could look away from. The sports community began to press for better safety regulations, which hopefully will happen in the coming years. Damar Hamlin had the willpower, the motivation, and all the support to continue playing football. And so, he did. — Sam M.

