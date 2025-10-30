D-Jack vs. Vick | Sports Daily Newsletter

Eagles nostalgia will be in the air tonight at 7 when Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans take on DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets at Lincoln Financial Field (ESPNU).

These two were incredibly gifted NFL players, but many folks find it hard to believe that either one wound up as a college football coach. But here we are.

Neither of them, at least early in their careers, was the most detail-oriented, by-the-book, coachable player, Marcus Hayes writes. Facets of the game such as playbook study by Vick or run-game blocking by Jackson were not their passion.

These days, though, they are in charge of Football Championship Subdivision programs at historically Black colleges and universities, following the same career path as Deion Sanders, who parlayed his HBCU gig into the Colorado job. For the record, Jackson is 5-3 so far at Delaware State and Vick is 1-7 at Norfolk State.

For Vick, the game is a homecoming of sorts. “My wife’s from here, her family’s here. So [Philadelphia] is like a second home for me,” Vick said. “Playing here in Philadelphia was like the cherry on top."

Eddie George is another former NFL star who followed the same path. A Heisman Trophy winner, the Philly native has climbed the coaching ladder from HBCU program Tennessee State to Bowling Green. Devin Jackson caught up with the former Tennessee Titans star, who says, “If you can make it through an HBCU, you can make it anywhere in life.”

The Eagles made a move ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, acquiring cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Jets in exchange for little-used wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to an NFL source.

Carter, a fifth-round pick in 2021, provides the Eagles with an experienced nickel corner. Now the question is whether Cooper DeJean will move full-time to the outside cornerback spot.

As the unretired defensive end Brandon Graham works his way into shape, his wife, Carlynne, continues her work for child advocacy. Olivia Reiner tells her story.

The Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg answered Eagles’ fans questions on Reddit and talked about the trade deadline and more.

As he rounds back into shape after a pair of surgeries on his left knee, Joel Embiid is seeing reduced playing time for the Sixers if he doesn’t sit out games entirely. A reader asked The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey whether Embiid will ever be able to play a full game. Pompey says that the big guy’s playing time will increase as he recovers, but he points out that Embiid has averaged 31.8 minutes per game over his career. There is much more in our Sixers mailbag.

Bobby Brink once faced withering criticism from former Flyers coach John Tortorella, but the 5-foot-8, 169-pound winger survived that. Brink has embraced the grinding aspect of the game alongside linemates Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates. The result has been a breakout season.

“He’s playing against the top lines, and I don’t really see his size being a problem, because he’s quick, he’s winning his battles,” coach Rick Tocchet says “… Doesn’t matter how the size is, it’s really the attack mentality that he has.”

Even without ace Zack Wheeler, who underwent season-ending surgery in September, the Phillies’ starting rotation delivered in all four games of the National League Division Series. It was not enough to extend their postseason, of course, and now the team must figure out how to get over that hump next season.

The top of the rotation is set with Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, and Wheeler, if he can come back healthy. Ranger Suárez is likely to leave in free agency, though, and the Phillies must see whether Aaron Nola can fully bounce back. And will Andrew Painter be in the mix? There’s a lot to consider as Lochlahn March sizes up the team’s starting pitching outlook for 2026.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: What do you think about the Sixers’ early success? Among your responses:

Sixers’ great start seems to be a mixture of stars and rookies along with a completing cast to energize the Sixers. So exciting to watch! — Allen P.

Who is Joel Embiid? Bye, George! It’s Tyrese, VJ and the rest of Sixers team now. A “Fab Five” is out there. Exciting to watch them every moment they are holding court. They bring life to a tired franchise. Reminds one of five Doug Collins, each always giving their all every moment with and without the ball. — John B.

Didja know VJ stands for Very Jordan? The 2030s could really rock! Somewhat more seriously, as someone who saw real potential in the latter Embiid era (before the Kuminga injury) after many were over it, I refuse to not be part of the present lovefest even if the roster construction has the proportions of a Picasso. To quote the big fella, I’ll take it. — D.W.S.

Very optimistic so far with young VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese leading the way. All depends on whether Emblid and George can stay healthy. I know Nick is well paid, but felt really sorry for this very good coach last year watching what he had to endure. — Everett S.

