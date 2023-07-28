Market madness | Sports Daily Newsletter

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, summer is about to get even hotter. The Phillies, like many across baseball, have a wishlist — specifically right-handed hitting and starting pitching depth.

The Phillies have pulled off big trades before; will another one happen this season? And which teams would make a good trade partner?

Our Scott Lauber uses Thursday’s off day to examine some potential sellers and who they have to offer as well as a few interesting stats on current Phillies.

The running back by committee will be sorted out during training camp, but David Murphy has his thoughts on who’ll emerge as the leading rusher, and that’s Kenneth Gainwell. Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift have their positives, but it’s Gainwell who has been more durable and passes the eye test.

Next: The Eagles are holding their second practice of training camp today.

In the past two summers, the Flyers have undergone many changes.

One of the biggest has been a renewed focus on the future and restocking the prospect pool. While the cupboard wasn’t completely barren before the 2022 draft, the last two drafts have seen the Flyers transform the top of their system with the additions of high picks like Cutter Gauthier and Matvei Michkov.

After looking at the organization’s top five prospects — including the two names mentioned above — in our first installment, here’s how we’d rank prospects Nos. 6-10, beginning with a defenseman pushing to make the NHL roster this fall.

The United States’ second group game of the women’s World Cup against the Netherlands was a tale of two halves. The U.S. was second-best in the first half before rallying after the break led by Lindsey Horan to tie the score. The result was a draw, and all said, it probably was a fair result.

But many had issue with the lack of ideas and changes from head coach Vlatko Andonovski, especially considering the importance of winning the game. The American coach made just one substitution over the 90 minutes — bringing on Rose Lavelle at halftime — despite the U.S. boasting the deepest roster of the tournament.

Andonovski’s decision to stick with his starters and not to try and impact the match with game-changers like Megan Rapinoe and Lynn Williams, ultimately did not pan out. The result was a draw, which puts Group E supremacy in serious limbo entering Matchday 3.

Next: The USWNT will wrap up group play on Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET against Portugal (Fox 29).

Worth a look

Fond memories: North Catholic alumni come together and remember one of their own.

Sixers shuffle: Coby Karl headlines coaching moves by joining Nick Nurse’s staff.

Taking flight: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule looks to his former stomping grounds to recruit.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Give us your best Eagles prediction. What will their record be, and how far will they go? Among your responses:

The Birds have a tough schedule this year. They have a good team, with some new parts. As always, they need to stay healthy. I see them winning the Division, but not getting to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. 11-6 with one playoff win. — Tom G.

The Eagles will be very strong and will finish the regular season at 14-3. Very strong schedule featuring games with the Chiefs, Buffalo, and 49ers, plus the always tough two games with the Cowboys and much improved Giants. As long as Jalen and some of the other key players are healthy all the way through they will drive through the playoffs and win their second Super Bowl hopefully in a rematch with the Chiefs, but if not then against whoever does top the Chiefs. From all that I have read so far the Eagles appear to have the league’s toughest schedule. — Everett S.

One cannot speculate on what the Eagles record will be. Without committing to an actual number, I will predict they will have more wins then losses if they can keep all the players healthy. That being said, it is very hard to get back to the Super Bowl the next year let alone win it. In a perfect world, they will get back to the SB and win it all. — Kathy T.

