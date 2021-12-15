Today is college football’s national signing day, and there is intrigue in our area.

Two of the top defensive end recruits in the nation, Imhotep Charter’s Enai White and former Timber Creek star Jihaad Campbell, plan to make their commitments and sign national letters of intent. It’s even possible they end up together at Texas A&M or Alabama, helping form the top recruiting class in the country.

White plans to announce his choice at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, and 45 minutes later, Campbell returns to Timber Creek for a signing day ceremony after spending this past season at IMG Academy in Florida.

White and Campbell at one time considered Penn State, but the Nittany Lions will still end up with one of the top classes in the nation as they welcome five players from the Philadelphia area, including White’s Imhotep teammate Keon Wylie. The infusion of Public League talent for James Franklin is new.

Also headed to the SEC is St. Joseph’s Prep defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr., who is committed to South Carolina. And there are plenty more high school players from our area expected to make an impact on the next level.

Early Birds

Ah, Micah Parsons and what could have been for the Eagles had they drafted him. Instead, the former Penn State star is having a monster rookie season for the NFC East-leading Cowboys and is in the running for defensive player of the year.

Columnist Marcus Hayes takes a look into the what-ifs and astutely notes that no, the Eagles weren’t ever going to draft a linebacker with their top pick in the draft. And no, even if the Eagles’ mistake on Jalen Reagor the previous year hadn’t necessitated the very good DeVonta Smith pick this year, getting Parsons still wouldn’t have been in the cards.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner also has thoughts on Parsons and Mac Jones — two players who would have looked good in an Eagles uniform. He hopes that general manager Howie Roseman at least is introspective about evaluating the process that led not only to the successful pick of Smith, but also how and why Parsons and Jones weren’t selected.

Off the Dribble

Almost two full months into the NBA season, Ben Simmons remains no closer to taking the court and playing for the 76ers.

And while Simmons remains unlikely to play for the Sixers, there could be more movement surrounding the disgruntled star Wednesday, when this summer’s newly signed free agents are eligible to be traded.

But are there any realistic options out there for the Sixers? The Portland Trail Blazers are most commonly connected to them, but they have deemed Damian Lillard off-limits in trade talks and C.J. McCollum is sidelined with a collapsed lung. Brandon Ingram? He’s an intriguing talent and would play well off Joel Embiid, but Simmons might not be a perfect fit with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Who else could be on the table? The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey provides a clearer picture of the current trade market.

Next: The Sixers return home to play the Rockets tonight at 7 at the Wells Fargo Center (NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Extra Innings

With Major League Baseball two weeks into its lockout, the Phillies announced the signings of six players — all right-handed pitchers — to minor-league contracts with non-roster invitations to major-league spring training. Among them was Cam Bedrosian, who posted a 4.35 ERA in 10⅓ innings with the Phillies last season.

On the Fly

We’re going streaking ... again.

Directly after losing 10 straight games, the Flyers won their third straight on Tuesday night, buoyed by their suddenly explosive offense. The Flyers dominated the Devils, 6-1, behind a hat trick from Cam Atkinson, along with Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun’s first goals of the season.

The Flyers have scored four or more goals in four of five games under interim coach Mike Yeo.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Thursday, as they head north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. (NBCSP+).

Fleet Street

The best-kept secret in MLS is no longer a secret at all: The Union are excellent at development. That includes not only players of late, such as Jack de Vries, who just debuted in Europe, but also coaches. Not only have teams tried to poach Jim Curtin, but now one has captured his top assistant, Pat Noonan.

Next: The expansion draft in MLS came and went, and yet there’s still no word on that season-ending press conference from the Union for this week. We’re already at Wednesday.

Worth a look

The greatest: Philadelphia high school basketball’s finest duo ever? A strong case can be made for Gene Banks and the late Clarence Tillman, who dazzled with the West Philly Speedboys in the 1970s, Mike Jensen writes.