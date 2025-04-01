🦅 Tush Push comes to shove | Sports Daily Newsletter

Is this the end of the Tush Push? We could find out today at the NFL’s annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Opponents clearly cannot deal with the Eagles’ unstoppable quarterback sneak, so they’re trying to regulate it out of the game, purportedly because of injury concerns. The issue came up at the league meetings in each of the last two years, but this time around the Green Bay Packers have proposed banning it. And according to ESPN, there is support from some league executives for the rule change.

Advertisement

The 32 owners are expected to vote on the proposal this morning — although there is a chance that they postpone it to a later date — and will need 24 yes votes to enact a ban.

No more Tush Push? It would be a shame to see a signature Eagles play taken away. Here’s what you need to know about the future of the play.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ If you’re an Eagles fan, you probably love the Tush Push. Tell us why. Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

A few minutes past 3 o’clock Monday, “Fly, Eagles Fly” boomed through the speakers, and Brandon Graham and Saquon Barkley walked on the field, the Lombardi Trophy in tow. How on earth were the Phillies supposed to top that? It took awhile, but they found a way to crank up the volume once again at Citizens Bank Park with a raucous home-opening victory over the Rockies.

Torpedo bats have become all the rage in the sport after the Yankees went wild with them over the weekend. They’re not for Bryson Stott, but Alec Bohm tried one out on Monday.

The Phillies opened their home schedule with several changes to Citizens Bank Park. Among them: protection from the elements — and taunting fans — out in the bullpen.

Next: After today’s off day, Zack Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00).

Compare the rosters of the last two Eagles teams to reach the Super Bowl and the team in between that collapsed down the stretch, and you’ll notice one common denominator was missing in 2023: C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles brought the energetic and enigmatic Gardner-Johnson back this season following an unspectacular hiatus in Detroit and the rest is history. Like him or hate him, CJGJ’s track record of production (12 interceptions) and winning (two Super Bowl appearances) in his two seasons in Philadelphia is hard to ignore. So why did Howie Roseman get rid of him again?

Roseman acknowledged Monday at the league meetings that he understands the criticism he is getting for the move but said it is his job to make tough decisions. But while moving Gardner-Johnson this season might hurt in the short term, it is part of the much bigger picture of the Eagles’ future, which is about to get expensive quickly, writes Jeff McLane from Florida.

Gardner-Johnson might not be the last roster casualty, either, as Dallas Goedert’s future remains murky with the draft approaching. Roseman addressed Goedert and several other recent moves.

The NFL announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program, including the addition of Brazil to the Eagles’ international marketing territories.

The Flyers’ recent run of 12 losses in 14 games coincided with a particular player leaving the lineup with an upper-body injury: Garnet Hathaway.

While not the team’s best player or leading scorer, Hathaway is an integral part of the Orange and Black’s culture and leadership group. His energy and physicality were notably missing during this recent stretch, but that ended Monday as Hathaway returned to the lineup against Nashville.

The Flyers keep winning under interim coach Brad Shaw. With a 2-1 win over the Predators on Monday night, the Flyers are now winners of three straight.

The 76ers entered this season with big expectations. They were supposed to be competing for a title. Instead, they’re competing in this year’s tank race — and they’re performing much better in that capacity than they ever did in the early portion of the season. The Sixers are putting on a master class in an effort to keep their top-six protected draft pick. How low can they go? The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey takes a closer look at the Sixers’ new role as cellar dwellers.

Worth a look

Record within reach: Tonight, Eric Dixon could break Kerry Kittles’ Villanova scoring mark. Hungry champs: Penn’s men won a national squash title even while three players fasted for Ramadan. Season ends: Villanova fell to Belmont in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament semifinals.

🧠 Trivia time

Which pitcher holds the Phillies record for most wins on opening day? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Steve Carlton

B) Roy Halladay

C) Aaron Nola

D) Robin Roberts

What you’re saying about opening day

We asked you: What is your favorite opening day memory? Among your responses:

My favorite opening day was April 10, 1971, when Veterans Stadium officially opened with the Phillies beating the Expos 4-1 behind Jim Bunning. Don Money hit the first home run in that park as so many of you remember. A few of my favorite Phillies played in that game including Tony Taylor and Larry Bowa and Johnny Briggs who I thought would be a star but never was. I had just recently turned 33 and tomorrow will hit 87. — Everett S.

Happy birthday!

In 1992, the Phillies opened on a Tuesday. This is a perfect day for a group of bakers from Reading to attend an opening day game. At the time, no bread deliveries were made on a Wednesday, so no baking on Tuesday. It was an unseasonably warm April day with bright sunshine. Not a good thing for fair skinned people who worked inside all winter. We got to the game early to watch batting practice, maximizing our exposure. We ended up with quite a few sunburned bakers and a lucky oven operator who snagged a BP home run. It was a good game with the Cubs. It was the game where Lenny Dykstra broke his hand on his first at bat and played the entire nine innings. — Dave G.

Phillies opened Veterans Stadium on April 10, 1971 with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Expos. There we were sitting in the last row of the 700 section in deep center field. We were higher than the helicopter that flew over to drop the first ball. At least I was there! After attending hundreds of Eagles & Phillies games over the years, I never, ever sat in the 700 or 600 levels again. EVER! — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Ariel Simpson, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Conor Smith, and Katie Lewis.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Let’s say a prayer for the Tush Push. Thanks for reading. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim