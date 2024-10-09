Dread October? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Momentum can be a funny thing, but no one who waves a red rally towel is laughing these days. The Mets have been riding a huge wave of momentum in this postseason and the Phillies have gotten swept up in it.

The powerful Phillies lineup could manage only five hits against Sean Manaea and two relievers in a 7-2 loss Tuesday in New York. Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker went deep for the Mets, who can finish off the Phillies in the NL Division Series with a victory tonight.

Sure, the Phillies cruised through the regular season, but for the fourth time in their last five postseason games, they failed to score more than two runs or generate more than six hits. Even when their offense produced seven runs in Game 2, the New Yorkers kept battling back.

No doubt about it, the Mets were the better team on Tuesday, David Murphy writes. They have been the better team all series.

Unless the Phillies respond, Red October will end early around here.

When we last saw Ranger Suárez in action for the Phillies, he was allowing six runs in two innings against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 27. Tonight, the left-hander will be tasked with keeping his team afloat in this series. The Phillies say Suárez has spent the 12 days since his last appearance refining his mechanics and delivery. They’ll need the All-Star version of him as he starts Game 4 against the Mets.

Even with the Game 3 loss, the belief among the Phillies has not dissipated. Minutes after falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-five series against the Mets, manager Rob Thomson told his Phillies’ squad that “it’s the most resilient club I’ve ever been around. That’s what they’re all about. They’re all about toughness and fighting and playing together.” The Phillies aren’t running from the mounting pressure to keep their World Series aspirations alive.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The Mets lead the best-of-five National League Division Series, two games to one. Game 4 in New York this afternoon at 5:08 (FS1). Ranger Suárez will pitch for the Phillies against the Mets’ José Quintana.

The Eagles released Devin White on Tuesday, cutting their losses with the former Pro Bowl linebacker after he signed a $4 million free-agent deal and proceeded to play zero regular-season snaps.

Not great, and that’s how some of Howie Roseman’s offseason moves have turned out thus far. For every Saquon Barkley, there is a Bryce Huff in this mixed bag.

But enough with the negativity. So that you won’t have to, EJ Smith has reviewed the film on every Jalen Hurts turnover this season and identifies what’s hurting Hurts.

Next: The Eagles will host the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

The Inquirer is exploring what makes the homes of Philadelphia’s professional sports franchises special, and for Part II, we look at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles Pep Band performs “Fly, Eagles Fly” there at home games, and did you know that its reworking of an old 1950s fight song led to it becoming Philly’s anthem? From the parking lots to inside the Linc after touchdowns, the song and the E-A-G-L-E-S chant can be heard.

“You sit next to people who you don’t know and they all have this common bond that they sing the Eagles fight song. It’s electric.”

Morgan Frost has been poised for a breakout season for four years now, but while the skillful center has shown flashes of brilliance, he remains an enigma for the Flyers.

Entering the final year of a two-year bridge deal, the 25-year-old Frost likely has one last chance to impress the Flyers’ brass and prove he should be a part of the long-term plan in Philadelphia. Can he do it?

Here’s a look at why this could be the year Frost finally finds consistency and establishes himself as a top-two center.

Next: The Flyers open their season at 10 p.m. Friday against the Canucks in Vancouver (NBCSP).

The 76ers played their first preseason game on Monday, facing off against the New Zealand Breakers. While the contest was inconsequential, it “felt amazing” for Guerschon Yabusele, who continues to live out a fairy tale that included a standout performance for France in the Paris Olympics and a contract with the Sixers. Yabusele, who previously played for the Boston Celtics, welcomed his return to an NBA arena — and he played like it. Yabusele scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. But this was just the first step in what he hopes will be a lengthy career.

