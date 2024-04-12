From fame to infamy | Sports Daily Newsletter

O.J. Simpson’s family disclosed Thursday that the Pro Football Hall of Famer died of cancer at 76. His lifetime included a Heisman Trophy, a record-breaking NFL career, television stardom, a murder trial that transfixed the nation, and, ultimately, nine years in prison on an armed robbery charge.

It has been nearly three decades since the not-guilty verdict in Simpson’s murder trial, but it’s clear that the 12 jurors’ decision did not save anyone — Black, white, rich, poor, anyone — except Simpson, Mike Sielski writes: The fact that Simpson was later found liable in a civil trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman was a tiny bandage for a wide and deep wound that, nearly three decades on, still hasn’t healed.

The Simpson trial divided people on racial lines, and in some ways that divide still exists, Kerith Gabriel writes.

Before Simpson’s fall from grace, of course, there was football. Matt Breen writes about the 1968 Eagles, who had a chance to select the Heisman Trophy winner if they just kept losing. That didn’t work out.

An early-season question has arisen for the Phillies internally: Has all the focus on reducing chase rates caused some of their hitters to be too tentative about attacking pitches that are actually in the zone? “There’s something to that,” manager Rob Thomson said. Scott Lauber breaks down the balance between patience and being aggressive at the plate.

Taijuan Walker is on a rehab assignment after opening the season on the injured list, but right-hander Spencer Turnbull has filled his spot quite well. It’s not unrealistic to think Turnbull could stick around in the rotation even after Walker returns.

The Phillies’ bats came alive on Thursday night in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates thanks to three home runs.

Next: The Phillies continue their series with the Pirates at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP+). Cristopher Sánchez (0-1, 4.82 ERA) will start against former Phillie Bailey Falter (0-0, 5.40).

After dropping eight straight games that put the Flyers’ playoff hopes in jeopardy, the Orange and Black stopped the bleeding in New York, defeating the Rangers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Next: The Flyers host the New Jersey Devils at 5 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP).

The 76ers can reflect on the season and ruminate on a series of missed opportunities. They played eight weeks without Joel Embiid as he recovered from knee surgery, dropped from third place to eighth, and were the most-affected team by “wrong” calls in the last two minutes of games during the regular season, according to one analyst.

But the Sixers instead are focused on what’s in front of them, which is a shot at the sixth seed and “the biggest game of the year” against the Orlando Magic. Handle business and they will be presented another shot at avoiding the play-in tournament — and a chance to get some much-needed rest.

The most interesting man on the Sixers’ coaching staff played pro ball until he was 46. David Murphy has his story.

Next: The Sixers host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 in their penultimate regular-season game (NBCSP).

Andre Blake missed the Union’s last game because of a concussion and its aftereffects, but the standout goalkeeper is in line to be back in net for Sunday’s game at Atlanta United. Blake has been a full participant in practice this week.

Next: The Union visit Atlanta United at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

The Eagles have agreed to terms with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. A nine-year veteran, Uzomah spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a career-best 65 at the Masters on Thursday and led by a stroke over Scottie Scheffler when the first round was suspended because of darkness. The round was delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes by morning storms.

Greg Norman was greeted warmly by fans as he appeared at Augusta National to support his LIV golfers. But no one in the golfing world has been as divisive an element between LIV and the PGA Tour as Norman, Marcus Hayes writes.

Legendary coach: Bill Tierney takes on his latest challenge with the Premier Lacrosse League’s Philadelphia Waterdogs. Incoming Owl: Aiden Tobiason of Wilmington is excited about his opportunity with Temple’s basketball team. The newest Hawk: Derek Simpson hopes for a smooth transition with St. Joseph’s after transferring from Rutgers.

What you’re saying about the Flyers

We asked you: Did the Flyers’ collapse surprise you? Why or why not? Among your responses:

No surprise at all. They have been streaky for years — winning and losing. Unfortunately they are currently in a losing streak and it’s the end of the season. Consistency is their problem. — Ray G.

It was a head-scratcher when it happened, but the benching (enough with the healthy-scratching) of the Captain — regardless of his caliber of play — had to have cast appall over the locker room. ‘Coots’ could not have been the 12/13 best performer on that front line. It backfired and the result, while perhaps not predictable, is evident. — Tom H.

The once proud Flyers of Broad Street seemingly lack the bravado found in those grand games of the past. What’s missing is an icon, she, America’s Sweetheart, now stored away in some moldy warehouse over in Jersey along with another symbol of past excellence — the bat of Charlie Hustle, dare I mention their given names. … Symbols of the past, roll them back out into the lights of stadiums and shrines of worship. Lift the spirits of Philly fans and players alike. Something for everyone to focus on when the team’s lackluster. — John B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Matt Breen, Kerith Gabriel, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Lochlahn March, and Owen McCue.

