About that contract ... | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper arrived Sunday in Clearwater, Fla., to begin Year 6 of a 13-year contract that once stood as the largest in overall value ($330 million) among North American pro athletes. Is it time to renegotiate already?

Harper wants to revise that deal with the Phillies, but he really doesn’t have any leverage to do so. When he signed in 2019, he was adamant that he did not want an opt-out clause. But Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, mentioned in December that the Phillies star wants an extension to keep him with the team for the rest of his career. Harper, who is 31, wants to play into his 40s.

The subject came up again on Sunday. “I want to be here a long time,” Harper said. “We’ll see what happens.”

What does the man with the checkbook, John Middleton, say about all this? Scott Lauber talked to Middleton and you can find out here.

Jim Swan

Tyrese Maxey is living up to “The Franchise” nickname bestowed on him by Joel Embiid. Maxey took his turn in the spotlight at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game while Embiid recovers from knee surgery. “It’s my first one — hopefully the first of many,” Maxey said. “But it means something, especially without Joel, being able to represent the Sixers in the All-Star Game.”

Maxey scored 10 points as the East outscored the West, 211-186, in Indianapolis.

Next: The Sixers return to action Thursday at home against the New York Knicks (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Phillies released David Buchanan in 2016, but the right-hander improved his game by playing in Japan and Korea. Now at 34, he’s back with the Phillies in Clearwater, hoping for “a chance for me to complete my story.”

Utility player Whit Merrifield signed with the Phillies on Friday, which got columnist David Murphy thinking about the Placido Polanco paradox, among other things.

Harper had much more to say on Sunday. For one thing, he’s happy to move full-time into the job at first base, saying, “I have a great opportunity to possibly be really good over there.”

All last week, John Tortorella had been quick to point out that the Stadium Series, despite all the hype and bells and whistles that come with it, is just one of 82 games. While he’s technically right, there’s a little more to it.

With a young roster littered with players who have yet to play meaningful NHL games, the prime-time environment also served as a good experience for the “kids.” While nobody will mistake the event at MetLife Stadium for a playoff game, the increased intensity and attention at least gave some of the Flyers’ players a taste of playing in a big game. That could be especially useful down the stretch as the team competes in a tightly contested playoff race.

The Flyers need to be careful not to let the disappointment of losing to the Devils on such a grand occasion carry into their play over the last third of the season, writes Matt Breen. Tortorella agreed, saying they can’t “make it into more of a thing than just losing a game.”

Next: The Flyers are in Chicago to play phenom Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

Kristen Lappas is the director of a newly released documentary about Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star. If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she is the daughter of Steve Lappas, the former Villanova coach.

Lappas was raised on basketball, but she says this film is about much more than hoops. In many ways, it’s an immigrant’s story.

On this date

Feb. 19, 2005: Philadelphia’s Bernard Hopkins, 40, beat Howard Eastman by unanimous decision for his 20th straight title defense, a record for the middleweight division.

