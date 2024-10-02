Turn it up 🔊 | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies give Eddie Romani just 55 seconds for the DJ to showcase his turntable tricks for more than 40,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Romani, a South Jersey native, would spend most of his day thinking about the perfect song to play in the first inning on an October night. In the moment, “there’s really nothing like it,” he said, when the ballpark transforms into a rave for 55 seconds before play resumes.

But for years, the Phillies’ in-game presentation was traditional and it became stale. That changed in 2022 with a “refresh” as the team returned to the postseason for the first time in 11 years. With a talented roster and energized fans, the Bank boasted baseball’s best home-field advantage.

And Saturday’s playoff opener will mark another postseason game at the Bank. Now, folks show up with expectations of an experience.

No matter what happens in Milwaukee over these next few days, the Phillies’ first matchup of this wide-open National League postseason will feature a compelling backdrop and storylines galore. There could be a reunion with Rhys Hoskins or a Mets rivalry intensified.

And with this week’s bye, the Phillies aren’t planning to treat it as a vacation. Wednesday’s intrasquad game will be one of the ways the team looks to remain sharp.

Ex-Oriole Austin Hays knows what not to do during the five-day layoff. Last year, he saw his 101-win team get swept by the Rangers in the AL Division Series, but Hays says there’s a key difference with the Phillies.

Paul George, a nine-time All-Star, was unable to win a title in OKC and L.A. But after signing a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the 76ers, George formed a star trio with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His presence makes the Sixers one of the favorites to win this season’s championship.

But Embiid’s health will play a part in the team’s getting there, which is why coach Nick Nurse is starting the process early to ensure Embiid’s health by not overdoing it in training camp.

On Day 1 of camp in the Bahamas, the Sixers’ staffers wore black hoodies featuring one simple message: The ball wins. It’s a motto the Sixers are carrying into a high-profile season. Here’s what it means.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Eagles are using this week’s bye to evaluate what’s gone wrong in their 2-2 start. Fangio’s defense appeared to be turning the corner during the Week 3 win in New Orleans, but Sunday’s showing was a major setback as Tampa’s Baker Mayfield carved up the Eagles’ secondary with short, quick passes that exploited soft coverage. The missed tackles didn’t help.

After the loss to the Buccaneers, Nick Sirianni was asked on 94.1 WIP about whether he feels pressure in his job with the Eagles. The fourth-year coach replied, “No, I’m just worried about getting the team better.”

The Eagles contributed to the fact that four weeks into the season, not one team is good. The NFL — where everyone now plays soft-core, prevent defense, and where half of the no-preseason, under-conditioned stars are injured — has devolved into a collection of mediocre ball clubs, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

The Flyers roster is all but set. There’s still opportunity for a handful of forwards to pack a bag for the first games in Western Canada. One guy who has left an impression is Anthony Richard, who’s signed to a two-year, two-way $1.55 million contract, and the winger could help John Tortorella fill its need for speed.

The Union have MLS’s second-worst home record this year but the league’s 10th-best road record. If that matters, it would come in handy for Wednesday’s game at Orlando as the Union need to scrape their way into the playoffs.

