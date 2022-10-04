Needing one more win to wrap up a playoff spot, the Phillies seized the moment Monday night against the mighty Houston Astros, winners of 104 games this season.

Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning. Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of solo homers and Bryson Stott smacked another. It added up to a 3-0 victory that captured an NL wild-card spot for Rob Thomson’s Phillies.

Take a deep breath, Phillies fans. Put the ghosts of 1964 and other collapses away to dredge up on another day. These Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Now we’ll see who they play in a wild-card series that begins Friday. Scott Lauber sizes up the roster possibilities if the Phillies face the Cardinals or the Mets.

The Eagles are riding high at 4-0, but they did see numerous starting players leave Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with injuries. Coach Nick Sirianni is hopeful that they’ll be available to play as early as this coming Sunday when the Eagles visit Arizona. But they could very well have personnel issues to address, including at left tackle and kicker.

Sirianni has shown that going for it on fourth downs can be a huge benefit for the Eagles as his aggressiveness has led to extended drives and additional points.

The 76ers’ numbers crunch was quite apparent as the NBA preseason started on Monday. And few players were more aware than guard Isaiah Joe, whose $1.78 million salary is not guaranteed unless he makes the regular-season roster. But while he knows what’s at stake, Joe plans to keep his head down and let his work do the talking, continuing an effort that started in the offseason when he gained 10 pounds of muscle and hit the gym for several workouts each day. Now he gets to show those results on the court.

The Sixers won their preseason opener, 127-108, in Brooklyn, even without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker.

Next: The Sixers play the Cleveland Cavaliers in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. (NBCSP+)

With just over a week until the home opener against the New Jersey Devils, the Flyers roster is starting to take shape.

That said, several questions remain, the biggest being who the team’s four centers will be on opening night. Giana Han has more on the center competition and other takeaways from preseason play.

Next: The Flyers wrap up their six-game preseason slate on Tuesday against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NBCSP+)

It was sober reading to go over the public report of the Yates investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation after scandals broke concerning coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League accused of sexually coercing, harassing, and abusing players.

Issues and incidents affected a far larger group of players than many imagined, with even current USSF president Cindy Cone herself subjected to a sexually suggestive comment from an NWSL executive back when she coached in the league. As The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald explains, what matters most now is the reaction and the changes the USSF will implement from the report to all levels of soccer.

