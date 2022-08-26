Phillies fans might have been a bit jealous of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this week, watching Bryce Harper hit home runs and walk-off doubles. Sure, the Phillies have held their own without Harper, but there’s something that doesn’t feel quite right about the sight of the reigning NL MVP swinging his bat again in a game when it’s not on behalf of the Phillies.

Now, Harper’s back at his home field of Citizens Bank Park. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and fans will be excited to welcome him back to the lineup, even if it isn’t quite settled where Harper will land in the batting order.

Those are details, after all. What really matters is that Harper will put on the Phillies uniform again and step up to the batter’s box against the Pirates while the music of Moby fills the stadium. Just like before.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff

Nick Sirianni had high praise for Jalen Hurts, declaring that the practice session on Wednesday while facing the Miami Dolphins was the quarterback’s best since Sirianni has been the coach.

Sirianni’s comments came Thursday as the Dolphins pulled out of joint practice to recover from player illnesses, leaving the Eagles to practice alone.

Hurts proceeded to have an intrasquad practice session that included throwing two interceptions (one was to Darius Slay, who was back on the field after leaving practice early the previous day).

While Hurts didn’t have his best day, the Sirianni statements were striking. The Eagles based on precedent won’t have Hurts appear in preseason finale. It’s almost time for the season to start, and Hurts seems to be feeling good.

Next: The Eagles are scheduled to face the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Saturday in their preseason finale.

The WNBA is expanding, and Philly is the largest TV market without a team. It’s a town rich in hoops history and talent — both men’s and women’s — but is it a good fit for one of those expansion franchises that commissioner Cathy Engelbert, herself a South Jersey native, will award?

It’s a question with few simple answers, and Mike Jensen offers an in-depth look at the history of women’s professional basketball in Philly and the WNBA itself.

Ownership is key to obtaining a franchise, and Philly has all the right ingredients. So who will step up?

Amid the positive injury news coming from the Phillies on Thursday, they were dealt a significant setback. Ace Zack Wheeler was placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis. Dave Dombrowski says he will miss two starts, and Wheeler is not too happy about being out.

It’s Brandon Marsh’s turn to rehab at triple-A Lehigh Valley, and the center fielder could be back with the Phillies as soon as Saturday.

With fellow pitchers going down, Aaron Nola stepped up, striking out 11 Reds to secure the series sweep.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBC10). Bailey Falter (1-3, 4.40) will get the start against Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74).

The MLS All-Star Game should have made it obvious to any who didn’t know — Kai Wagner is the best left back in the league. He’s been on the verge of a transfer abroad season after season, yet the offer hasn’t been quite right, mostly because the Union know his worth and won’t give him up without hefty compensation.

Jonathan Tannenwald takes another stab at prognosticating how long Wagner will stay in Philadelphia.

Speaking of Philly, the Premier League is coming to town! Yes, really!

Worth a look

Under center: Temple coach Stan Drayton names his starting quarterback.

What you’re saying about Steve Carlton

We asked you: What is your favorite Steve Carlton memory?

A mutual gal pal had Steve take a ball around club house for his and teammates signatures; gave the ball to my young son which of course was soon lost! — Ed. C.

Some of my fondest memories are Steve’s battles with Pirates player Dave Parker. Parker was an intimidating hitter, twirling his bat like a wiffle ball bat. Lefty would have him reaching and so off balance that it didn’t seem fair. — W. B.

My favorite memory was as a 6-year old watching the Phillies win the world championship. Watched with my dad, my uncle, and my grandpa. Lefty was so good for so long. Now I am 45 years old and all these years later I am a baseball lover — a lot to do with Lefty. I am left handed, too. I played baseball for long time for like 28 years ended cuz I tore my rotator cuff. And still my closest friends and family still call me Lefty; that’s my nickname. Without lefty Carlton we don’t win the 8′0 World Series! — Chris B.

Two memories come to mind....

1. As a 10-yr old kid, seeing Carlton’s second career start @ Connie Mack Stadium with the Cardinals in May 1967. SC’s complete game effort was a foretaste of things to come as he (and batterymate McCarver) shut the Phils down, 7 hits in nine innings.

2. The real favorite was in August 1972 as my dad - on a weeknight whim - decided we’d make the 2-hour drive to the Vet to see Carlton try to win his 20th against the Reds. Carlton, of course, didn’t let us down, putting on a strikingly similar performance to the game at Connie Mack I’d seen five years earlier - 7 hits in a dominant complete game victory (no McCarver though). Dad was notorious for wanting to beat the traffic in those days, often foregoing the last inning to get the jump...but that night we stayed to the end and stopped for a moment on our hurried walk out to hear the standing ovation of 40 thousand plus Phillie fans acknowledging Carlton’s excellence - a moment I’ll not forget. — Rob S.

During Steve Carlton’s time with the Phillies I was a sportscaster for Action News, WPVI-TV. He decided that, after articles he didn’t care for appeared in the papers, he wouldn’t speak to all media members. Dastardly lot. Each and every one.

OK. I wouldn’t talk to him either.

One night, after the 11 PM newscast, Jim O’ Brien, maybe the most popular media person in Philadelphia history, and I stopped into nearby Fran O’Brien’s, a local meeting place. Research.

Steve Carlton was there. He sent us a couple of beers. We waved. Acknowledged the gesture, and thanked him. Carlton waved back.

Next day before the Phillies game at the Vet, Carlton and I passed each on the field.

I smiled. Thanked. He smiled. Responded pleasantly.

Longest conversation I ever had with Steve Carlton. Years later he moved to Durango, Colorado. I moved for a while nearby to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Whenever in Durango I looked for Carlton. To have a proper conversation.Never did happen. —Steve L.

Steve is my favorite all time player. I have many memories, all happy ones. He was just the best. I have too many favorite memories of Lefty to pick out just one favorite. I just know being a lifelong diehard Phillies and Steve Carlton fan there will never be another one like him, at least not in Philadelphia. You are the best, Lefty. — Nancy D.

I forget the year but the Phillies only won 44 games and Carlton won 24 or 26 of them. Remarkable! — Leonard G.

I was a kid from New York but a huge Phillies fan and still am to this day. My mother and father bought tickets far in advance to take me to see the Phillies in 1972. One of those games happened to be the one where Carlton won #20. The Vet was electric that night considering how bad the Phillies were, the place was packed but we had great seats on the third base line because we purchased them so far in advance. I thought all baseball games were supposed to be like this one. Lucky me for seeing Carlton that night. — Charles D.

Moving to Durango in 1992 and walking down Main street I saw Steve Carlton at the Sunglasses Hut with a friend. My children were 6 and 8. Once he was sure I didn’t want to bother him (like for a free autograph) I told him I’d be proud to shake his hand. I introduced myself and my kids. He shook hands with us all and was really nice to my children. — Dave S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Alex Coffey, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Sam Cohn, and Matt Mullin.