Eagles fly, others nest | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s starting to sink in that a magical season of players in Eagles green has just passed, and nothing gold can stay. The squad that takes to the field of the Linc come fall is going to look different. Some players have already departed to big money offers elsewhere, while others have declared they’re returning.

How different the Eagles look next season will mostly depend on the person with the biggest say in player personnel, Howie Roseman.

This time of year is the general manager’s Super Bowl. He’s working phones with players and agents, looking for potential stars who might be slighted elsewhere, rearranging the metaphorical chess pieces on the Eagles roster daily, perhaps even hourly. Marcus Hayes, for one, trusts that Roseman is making the right moves.

Jason Kelce picked a day of departures for the Eagles to make public what he’d already told Roseman — he’s back for another year. The Eagles agreed to terms with their longtime center. With their heart and soul in place, where does that leave Cam Jurgens? He was drafted to eventually replace Kelce, and as a second-year player, he might very well move to guard.

The offensive line saw reserve tackle Andre Dillard agree to terms with the Titans, but where the Eagles could see a major overhaul is on defense. On Day 1 of the legal tampering period, the unit lost starters Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, and Marcus Epps as they found lucrative contracts elsewhere.

There were two familiar faces present at the Flyers Training Center on Monday, as both Sean Couturier (back) and Travis Konecny (upper body) participated in a rehab skate separate from the team.

John Tortorella did not have updated timetables on either player and it remains to be seen whether either player will feature over the final 16 games. Tony DeAngelo, who returned to practice after serving his two-game suspension, noted that Couturier looked good when he skated with him recently.

“Sean looked really, really good a couple days ago when we skated together,” DeAngelo said. “But it’s encouraging for everybody to see around the locker room, organization, fans, everybody. He’s our most important guy. It’s good to see him getting back to healthy.”

Next: The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

J.T. Realmuto is the most complete catcher in the majors and the first choice to catch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Four years into his Phillies tenure, with three seasons left on his catcher-record $115.5 million contract, he’s in the conversation with Darren Daulton and Carlos Ruíz for the best backstop in franchise history. And if the next three years go as well as the last six did, well, it won’t be a stretch to begin wondering if Realmuto — who turns 32 on Saturday — is a Hall of Famer.

Next: The Phillies play the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark (NBCSP).

It’s that time of year. With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, defense ratchets up across the league — and the 76ers are no exception. Joel Embiid, who has to preserve himself at different portions of the season, spoke about bringing more intensity on defense to prepare himself for warfare. The Sixers a team full of players who can put pressure on the ball and take calculated risk, have recently leaned on Embiid to be “roamer” who defends the rim. The approach has netted spectacular results that Embiid expects to keep going in April and May.

Next: The Sixers get back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the teams they could face in the Eastern Conference.

No, Andre Blake will not be on the field tonight in Subaru Park for Concacaf Champions League action as the Union take on El Salvador’s Alianza, but the MRI scan from his Saturday night injury could have been much worse.

What can’t be much worse, however, is the results of the independent investigation into the retaliatory actions of U.S. soccer legend Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle, on behalf of their son, Gio.

Jonathan Tannenwald also explained how the report revealed Claudio has had a history of these sorts of complaints.

Next: The Union take on Alianza at Subaru Park (8 p.m., Fox Soccer Plus, ViX+).

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Marcus Hayes, Mike Jensen, Melanie Heller, Colin Beazley, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, and Jeff McLane.