Two words sum up Zack Tukis’ last few months: ‘Finally’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Zack Tukis is playing with house money. He entered the 2024 MLB draft with no expectations. Little had gone right in his career to this point, so why would one of the biggest stages in baseball be any different? He was right. Sort of. After going undrafted, the Phillies and San Diego Padres offered Tukis free-agent deals. The Cumberland High School graduate settled on the Phillies because of their reputation for developing pitchers.

What was that moment like for Tukis, a Phillies right-hander who has turned heads in spring training? “Finally” was the only word that came to mind. While he has played all of his baseball in Pa., Tukis took a long road to the Phillies. Before signing as an undrafted free agent, his career CliffsNotes look like this: undrafted, seldom-used at Division II Millersville University, cut from his high school team twice. And there was also that his only promising high school season was canceled because of COVID-19.

After that journey, Tukis is happy to have found a home. And the Phillies are happy to have him, too. Added director of pitching development, Travis Hergert: “For a non-drafted guy to be, to have that big of stuff, is really exciting.”

The feeling is mutual.

The Eagles won Super Bowl XLI and return one of the best rosters in the NFL. So while their offseason has been anything but boring, free agency could be light on fireworks and confetti. One rumored potential move came off the board Sunday when Miles Garrett received quarterback money to return to the Cleveland Browns after demanding a trade. So what’s left for the Eagles? The Inquirer’s Jeff Neigburg sizes up the depth chart ahead of what could be a boring free agency.

The Sixers' offseason payouts to acquire key stars and retain others haven’t paid off due in large part to injuries that have bred inconsistency for a team that has taken a nosedive in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The problem is, that what still is unknown are the long-term effects of the team’s max contract payouts to players like Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

Inquirer writer Keith Pompey examines these moves and others, and what happens next.

Despite resting key starters, the Sixers defeated the Jazz Sunday, 126-122.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière was feeling pretty good about both the inbound and outbound moves the Flyers made before the end of last Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

What awaits Brière and Co. are both the immediate and long-term effects of moves that strategically put the Orange and Black in a bit of a rebuild while still trying to chase a spot in the NHL playoff picture.

Jackie Spiegel looks at seven main facets of the Flyers' current setup and what it all means going forward.

Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham kicks off his fifth season by joining Phillies Extra with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. He breaks down Zack Wheeler’s greatness, Christopher Sánchez’s next steps after a breakout 2024, the team’s pitching philosophy, and more. Tune into the latest episode here.

Redemption song: Temple is using the sting of an early exit in last year’s AAC women’s tournament to not make the same mistake twice. ‘Jumping out of his hand’: A rigorous offseason approach and new mechanics appear to have given Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker his mojo back. Long-awaited breakout: Contending with frigid weather, artificial turf, and a wide-open game at New England, Olwethu Makhanya played a huge role in the Union’s 2-0 win. A tough loss: Villanova stuck close against UCONN in the first half, but the Wildcats’ offense faded in a lopsided second half.

On this date

March 10, 1963: Philly hoops legend Wilt Chamberlain scores 70 points in an ABA game against the Syracuse Nationals. The final score? 163-148.

What you’re saying about inspiring athletes

Throughout my long life as a sports fan, I have always been inspired by the stories of our athletic stars and coaches who overcame poverty, or racial prejudice, or lack of support from family or coaches or community, or who were limited physically, but overcame all the obstacles to reach stardom or in many cases just to make it to a college or professional level. — Everett S.

