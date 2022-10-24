Let’s be honest — even the most faithful Philly fans didn’t imagine this team in the World Series two months into the baseball season. It now seems so long ago that former manager Joe Girardi was in charge. But even the hope that new manager Rob Thomson brought seemed doomed to fizzle out when Bryce Harper had his thumb fractured by an errant pitch back in June.

It seemed like karma, or destiny, or at the least, incredibly fitting, for Harper to be at the plate on Sunday in the eighth inning, refusing to let the Phillies lose.

Now the Fightin’ Phils are in the World Series.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Who was your NLCS hero and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

When the chips are down, superheroes come to the rescue. That’s exactly what Bryce Harper did in the bottom of the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres and the Phillies trailing by a run. He put on his cape, launched a two-run homer, and sent the Phillies to a 4-3 victory that won the National League Championship Series. Harper was named series MVP.

Whatever happens from this point forward, whether it ends in World Series victory or defeat, the 2022 Phillies have cemented themselves as immortals in this city, David Murphy writes.

It was all meant to be, however, if an owner’s dream and vision counts for anything. Yet even John Middleton thought this postseason had been like a fairy tale.

For Phillies teammates and friends Ranger Suaréz and Seranthony Domínguez, a mutual aversion to any return to San Diego helped them contribute clinching a World Series spot.

Next: The Phillies open the World Series on Friday against Astros.

Not much has gone well for the 76ers since the season started on Oct. 18. Thus far they’ve suffered losses to the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks ... and San Antonio Spurs? It was obvious that the Sixers could conceivably start the season 0-2 with two of the best teams in the league scheduled at the onset, but the Spurs loss was a shock to the system for the Sixers and Philly fans.

That lackluster start to the season is tied to a number of issues, including Joel Embiid’s lack of activity over the offseason as he dealt with plantar fasciitis, defensive issues in the backcourt, and an unclear picture of the rotation. There’s also the issue of welcoming newcomers and managing former rotation players.

Clearly, the Sixers have a lot on their hands very early in the season.

Next: The Sixers face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Monday in search of their first win after an 0-3 start to the season (NBCSP).

The Union have played NYCFC in each game of the regular season with a chip on their shoulder that plainly says, “If the 2021 Eastern Conference final didn’t force out 11 of our players because of COVID-19 protocols, we would have won.”

It’s a premise that held up in the regular season, but the playoffs are a different animal. Both teams are playing well, but NYCFC’s complete domination of a Montreál team that at times played like Union-lite could be worrisome.

However, it’s also the Union’s chance for true revenge.

Unsurprisingly, NYCFC want no part of a vengeance narrative.

There have been many factors in the Flyers’ surprising start, but the play of goaltender Carter Hart may be the most important.

The 24-year-old has been nothing short of fantastic to start the season, as he has amassed a perfect 4-0-0 record. Just how good has Hart been? He ranks in the top three in the NHL in save percentage (.949), goals-against average (1.75), and goals saved above average (5.93).

With Felix Sandström in goal, the Flyers dropped a 3-0 decision to the San Jose Sharks.

Next: Following their three-game road trip, the Flyers will have a few days off before returning to the ice at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Eagles are sitting pretty at 6-0 coming off their bye week, so what’s not to like? In beat writer Josh Tolentino’s report card for the team, there are plenty of good marks being handed out. The Eagles aren’t a straight-A team by any stretch, as there are improvements to make. But the early returns are solid.

Next: The Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS3).

Worth a look

On this date

On October 24, 1959, Chamberlain made his NBA debut for the Philadelphia Warriors, playing his first game in what turned out to be a legendary NBA career. It was a homecoming for the former Overbrook High School standout, who had previously played with the Harlem Globetrotters.

In his debut, Chamberlain led the Warriors to a 118-019 victory over the New York Knicks with a game-high 43 points to go along with 28 rebounds and one assist. He shot 17-for-27 from the field and 9-for-15 from the free throw line. Chamberlain’s points remain an NBA record for a debut game.

Chamberlain became the NBA’s highest-paid player at the time when he signed for $30,000.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Matt Breen, and Olivia Reiner.