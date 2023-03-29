MVP surrendered | Sports Daily Newsletter

If ever there was an on-court capitulation in the NBA’s competition for MVP, it would seem to be Joel Embiid’s move to heed the need to rest and prevent worsening a tight calf muscle to prevent a full pulled ligament injury.

Sitting out the recent game against the Denver Nuggets took him out of the limelight and the direct opportunity to confront and compare well against Nikola Jokić, his presumed main competitor for the award.

Yet, argues the Inquirer’s David Murphy, Embiid’s discretion could well be the better part of valor for a Sixers squad still seeking to make a deep postseason run at the NBA title.

It’s a gamble, for sure, but if it helps Embiid arrive to the playoffs healthier than he’s ever been, it could pay off. That big picture thinking makes the center’s priority of the team over any individual accolade obvious. That’s what a real MVP does.

The addition of Trea Turner may not single-handedly make up for the loss of six months of Rhys Hoskins and two months of Bryce Harper. The additions of Walker, Matt Strahm, Gregory Soto, and Craig Kimbrel may not make up for the losses of Andrew Painter and Ranger Suárez. But imagine where the Phillies would be if they didn’t have those options? The biggest thing the Phillies have going for them is that Nola and Wheeler are there. They were dominant last postseason. They were dominant down the stretch. And if they dominate 2023 in a similar fashion, it will provide the Phillies with all of the rhythm and focus they need.

The embarrassment of riches that was Dave Dombrowski’s pitching staff a few weeks ago has turned into his biggest opening-day worry.

Bryce Harper says he isn’t sure if he will return to right field at all this season.

Next: The Phillies open the season at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers (NBCSP).

Nick Sirianni had lot to say about a variety of topics Tuesday from the NFL’s owners’ meetings, but the first thing on his mind was being back in Phoenix after losing the Super Bowl last month.

The third-year head coach says getting so close has only made him hungrier to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. He also addressed several of the offseason moves, including the team’s decision to let Miles Sanders move on and replace him with Rashaad Penny.

He also called out two second-years players who he believes are ready to step into bigger roles in safety Reed Blankenship and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens. Blankenship could be slated to start with the Eagles losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, while Jurgens is in play to move to guard to replace Isaac Seumalo.

Joel Embiid was recently labeled as a player with “lazy energy.” The conversation around Embiid, Nikola Jokic and the MVP race took offer from there, as the toxic nature it has taken on was highlighted by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone. And while the tone of the talk around Embiid was incorrect, so too was the assertion. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell digs into the numbers that display his effort.

Next: The Sixers get back on the court at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s no secret that the Flyers have struggled this season despite their impressive recent home stand, and John Tortorella said Tuesday that there will be more “pain” next season.

The first-year Flyers coach is asking for patience with his team, acknowledging that this is part of a long-term process. Amid a third-straight disappointing season, it is hard for fans to continue being patient without seeing tangible progress.

Yes, it’s a disappointing season, but lately, the Flyers can’t stop winning.

Next: The Flyers hit the road to take on old friend Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators Thursday ( 7 p.m., NBCSP).

Julie Ertz yanking her hair back into a ponytail and pulling on her headband was akin to a warrior putting on battle armor. No opponent was ever happy to see her on the field, with her penchant for crunching tackles and blasted-in goals from set plays making her a tremendous two-way force for the USWNT.

It’s been six hundred days and one bouncing baby boy since Ertz has seen the field in a competitive game. It’s been so long, she isn’t even currently signed to a pro team.

Yet she is back on the national team roster, ahead of the World Cup, almost as if she never left.

Worth a look

She’s got game: Hannah Hidalgo sets a record in the girls’ McDonald’s All American Game.

Trio wins it for the East: Maybe the star power of DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw all together doesn’t add up to that of Bronny James, but it does add up to a win for the East team.

Lansdale’s landslide: Time made them bolder, and the lessons Lansdale Catholic learned from last season’s loss helped fuel them to new trophies this year.

Turn around: And if you see their reflections, you’ll know what Philly’s local stars thought about the McDonalds All American experience.

🧠Trivia answer 🧠

Without looking it up, who is the tallest of the generational Camden stars, DJ Wagner, Dajuan Wagner and Milt Wagner?

Answer: C. Milt Wagner is listed at 6′5, while both DJ and Dajuan are 6′3.

Steven L. was the first email response with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about opening day for the Phillies

We asked: How ready are you for the Phillies’ opening day this year? Among your responses:

All is not lost!! Due to the injuries that they are dealing with, and the uncertainty concerning when Harper will be back, several players will get an opportunity to step up: Sosa, Hall, Falter, etc. A return to power from Castellanos would be a huge help. Keep the ship afloat until Harper returns, and hope that Hall can give them the production that he showed last year. Piece of cake, right? — Dan S.

I am really excited for opening day primarily due to the tremendous excitement that they brought to all Phillies’ fan and the entire Delaware Valley. I’m disappointed that Bryce will not be in the lineup until some day later this season. However, the signing of Turner was a bold and exciting moment which will greatly help the team with his talent. Also, the starting rotation was improved over the winter. I expect great things Faron our Phil’s! On a final note, I am undergoing chemo treatment until the end of July due to stage 3-4 cancer that was discovered over the Christmas holidays which necessitated surgery to remove on December 26th. Therefore, I will have more time to follow the Fightens while I endure the chemo treatments every other week. Go Phillies we love you! — Stephen L.

With no Big 5 team in March Madness, the Flyers continuing chaos, and the Sixers in a losing streak, I’m counting down the hours to Opening Day for the Phillies ! — Joseph R.

Opening Day is like Christmas morning to baseball fans. A new team filled with high hopes and endless passion. Every team is in first place. I have concerns about the Phillies. Hoskins and Harper out. Suarez and Painter out with Sanchez injured as well brings questions to the starting rotation. Fewer games against Mets and Braves helps. Remember we were a .500 team until August last year. But maybe we will get off to a better start this year. High hopes indeed. — Randy H.

I am so ready for the Phil’s! Already have my Phil’s shirt picked out. I will be missing Harper and Hoskins but am excited to see Trea Turner in his Phil’s debut. Have liked him for a long time. I’m hoping for big things this year! — Kathy T.

