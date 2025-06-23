Remembering the Hot Pants Patrol | Sports Daily Newsletter

When the Phillies moved into Veterans Stadium in 1971, Bill Giles came up with a few gimmicks in an attempt to boost attendance. Among them, Giles, the team’s vice president of business operations, launched the Hot Pants Patrol.

It was a different time. The new breed of Phillies usherettes donned maroon, zip-up, polyester jumpsuits with nylon tights underneath and 2½-inch-heeled boots and headed for the stands, sometimes in freezing weather. And, yes, in the ’70s, they endured their share of harassment from some fans — and players.

Those women simply loved the job, though. Mae Shoemaker, who worked on the patrol from 1977 to 1981, described it as “the best summer job you could ever imagine.”

A group of 27 women, most in their 60s or 70s, gathered in South Philadelphia to look back at their days in the Hot Pants Patrol. Among them were former doctors, teachers, and business owners. Our Alex Coffey tells the story, which is a slice of the ’70s.

Georgetown star Thomas Sorber has faced his share of adversity, starting at age 6 when his father died of colon cancer. But Sorber, the son of Liberian immigrants, has shown the kind of resilience that many professional athletes display. He has quite a bit of talent as well. This Wednesday, the former Archbishop Ryan standout is poised to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

He has risen quickly to this level after one season at Georgetown. His poise is one reason. “The first thing you notice with him, when he’s around his family,” Hoyas assistant Jeff Battle says, “is how proud he is, and how he wants to make everybody proud of him. [That is] how he carries himself, and what he does on the floor.” Gina Mizell tells Sorber’s story.

Bryce Harper has missed the last 16 games with inflammation in his right wrist. How much longer is he likely to be sidelined? There is a chance he returns to the lineup this week, Scott Lauber reports. For the second day in a row, Harper took swings off soft tosses in the underground batting cage, in addition to hitting off a tee. Manager Rob Thomson says the first baseman will take batting practice Tuesday or Wednesday in Houston — “hopefully.”

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Phillies were 9-6 in Harper’s absence, with a .269 average and averaging 4.7 runs per game.

Another marquee player for the Phillies, Trea Turner, has 19 steals this season and is ranked eighth among shortstops in slugging percentage. The Phillies have given Turner the green light to use his athleticism.

On Sunday, the Phillies earned fourth consecutive series win and regained sole possession of first place in the NL East following a 7-1 victory over the Mets.

Fans of the Moroccan club Wydad made their presence known with celebratory flares and smoke bombs, but a 20-year old playmaker shone brightest Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kenan Yıldız set up the opening goal and scored two more in a 4-1 victory for Juventus in the Club World Cup.

On the Union front, the team was approached in recent days by representatives of German star Thomas Müller, but the Union decided his asking price was too high. A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer that Müller’s camp, which has talked with multiple MLS teams, seeks a deal worth at least $8 million to $10 million a year.

Brady Martin, 18, has plans on taking over his family’s farm near Elmira, Ontario, someday. Before then, though, the talented center could have an NHL career ahead of him. The Flyers hold the No. 6 pick in this week’s draft and Martin fits their profile in one regard: He is known as a fierce hitter.

“I love the physical part of the game, and just a big part of my game for sure,” he said. “Yeah, to be offensively skilled and compete and work hard like that, to have that tool in my toolbox is good. To be on a hit, know when to hit, I know I enjoy it, too. So yeah, it’s a big part of my game.”

Could the Flyers decide to draft a defenseman at No. 6? We rank the top blueliners available in the class.

Cahillites reloading: Roman Catholic wins at the Philly Live hoops showcase under coach Brad Wanamaker, who hopes to finalize his deal soon. Fanatics Fest: Sports legends talk about their admiration for Philly fans at the interactive sports and collectible festival in New York.

June 23, 1971: Rick Wise pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in a 4-0 Phillies victory at Riverfront Stadium. Wise also hit a pair of home runs, becoming the first pitcher in history to do so in a no-hit performance.

Best player on a bad team. Just what the Sixers need. Trade the pick for a decent player. — Bill M.

