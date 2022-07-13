The man with the most homers in the National League didn’t commit to showcasing that power right away.

Kyle Schwarber was thinking about participating in the home run derby, and after he was picked for the All-Star Game, teammates began asking if he would be in the showcase.

He finally answered the call Tuesday, confirming his participation on his Instagram (in perfect millennial fashion).

Schwarber says he’s eager to represent the Phillies in a stacked field that includes division foes like defending champ Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Ronald Acuña Jr. He learned a lot from the last time he participated and lost to future teammate Bryce Harper and plans to use those lessons next week.

With Johnny Gaudreau reportedly informing the Calgary Flames on Tuesday that he will not be returning, the Flyers suddenly are one move away from becoming a major player for the South Jersey native.

While signing the superstar would generate some major buzz, is it the right move for the franchise long-term? Mike Sielski explains why the Flyers should stay out of the Gaudreau Sweepstakes.

If not Gaudreau, then whom could the Flyers target as a backup? Olivia Reiner looks at 23 forwards the team could sign once free agency opens.

Finally, while the Flyers could soon be welcoming some new faces, they said goodbye to a memorable one on Tuesday, as the team bought out forward and cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom after five seasons.

Rob Thomson made history Tuesday night in Toronto when he became the first Canadian to manage a Major League Baseball game in his home country. The Phillies’ interim manager grew up in Corunna, Ontario, and returns to Canada in the offseason.

Scott Lauber tells the story of how Thomson caught on with an Ontario semipro team before landing at the University of Kansas and playing for Canada in the 1984 Olympics.

The Phillies’ relievers have been solid lately, but it wasn’t enough in a bullpen game against the Blue Jays.

Next: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA) takes the mound against the Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34) at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto (NBCSP).

Grant Riller is trying to turn back the clock and show that he’s the same player he was two years ago, before injuries put his NBA career in jeopardy. He received an opportunity to do that with the Sixers in the summer league, a return to the team that he called “a no-brainer.”

Riller previously played for the Sixers on a two-way deal before a knee injury and torn labrum became his most recent health setbacks. He subsequently was waived to make room for Myles Powell on a two-way deal. But the team has stayed in touch with Riller throughout and provided an experience he is “definitely grateful for and appreciative of” as he attempts to stick in the NBA.

Next: The Sixers play against the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

The Union’s captain was at the White House recently, mostly because he’s never been one to shut up and dribble. For years, Alejandro Bedoya has been willing to use his platform as an athlete to advocate for better gun control measures, so the recent legislation that was passed by President Biden resulted in an invitation by the While House to be present for the ceremony.

Bedoya’s advocacy hasn’t distracted him from his Union duties, either. The team is at the top of the Eastern Conference table with two key players recently named to Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Dick Vermeil never did win a Super Bowl while coaching the Eagles. That achievement would come later in his career when he coached Kurt Warner and the Rams. But as Vermeil’s Hall of Fame induction date in August draws near, Vermeil has indicated that in his mind, he’s going in as an Eagle. After all, he continues to live in the area. The California native truly embraced it here. And it’s that closeness with the community that leads him to represent the Eagles as he goes into Canton.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked: Walter Bahr was famous for sending in the assist on the lone goal that beat England when the United States faced the Three Lions squad in the 1950 World Cup. Who scored the goal?

A) Harry Keough

B) Frank Borghi

C) Robert Craddock

D) Joe Gaetjens

We’ll let our first correct reader response take this one: Answer is D. Perhaps the most incredible upset in sports history. — Lawrence C.

