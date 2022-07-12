With free agency set to begin on Wednesday at noon, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is preparing to dig between couch cushions to find loose change he can use to sign players on the open market.

According to CapFriendly, the Flyers have just $118,560 in available cap space after signing defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year, $10 million deal. (This number is not exact, as it is based on a roster projection that includes players like Ronnie Attard and Ivan Fedotov who are unlikely to be on the opening night roster.) While the Flyers are currently tight up against the cap, Fletcher could still explore the trade market to see if he can move a contract or two.

Who is expected to be available in free agency, and how much would they cost? Given the Flyers look relatively set on defense, let’s take a look at some forwards Fletcher could peruse when free agency opens.

Tier 1 - Stars and first-liners: Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Nazem Kadri (COL), Evgeni Malkin (PIT), Evander Kane (EDM), Claude Giroux (FLA)

Let’s start with the top player set to hit the market who should be in a tier of his own: Calgary Flames left winger and South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. After putting up 40 goals and 115 points and finishing fourth in the Hart Trophy voting, the 28-year-old is due a major payday. According to TSN, the Flames have offered a deal in the eight-year, $9.5 million AAV neighborhood. Perhaps Gaudreau would take a pay cut to play closer to home, but he would have to agree to a T.J.-Maxx-clearance-rack type discount for the Flyers to fit him under the cap.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, 31, probably leads the best of the rest after putting up a career-high 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in just 71 games. The power forward was just as productive in the playoffs, posting 15 points in 16 games to help the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup. He will be in line for a pay raise, too, and could garner between $8-9 million AAV.

Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux (21 goals, 65 points assists in 75 games) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (20 goals, 42 points in 41 games) at ages 34 and almost 36, respectively, are nearing the end of their careers, but they haven’t shown significant signs of slowing down just yet. Giroux and Malkin will command far less than their current cap hits ($8.275 million for Giroux, $9.5 million for Malkin), but their price point still may be out of reach for the Flyers. Plus, Giroux left Philadelphia so he could compete for a Cup in the first place, and the Flyers aren’t exactly poised to be champions next season. Sorry Flyers fans, he’s not coming back.

Evander Kane, 30, signed a prorated, $2.1 million deal to join the Edmonton Oilers midseason last year after numerous off-ice issues saw the San Jose Sharks terminate his contract. Kane scored 35 goals in 56 games (including the playoffs) with the Oilers and according to an ESPN report, was recently offered a three-year, $4.75 million AAV deal by Edmonton. He is likely to hit free agency on Wednesday and is rumored to be looking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $6-7 million per year.

Ultimately, if the Flyers decided they wanted to acquire one of these top forwards, they would need to do some serious cap gymnastics and offload a contract or two to make it work. That could also involve sacrificing draft capital, just as the Flyers did when they sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes last offseason. While it may behoove the Flyers in the long-term to refrain from pursuing anyone from this category, signing a big-name free agent would be in line with Fletcher’s plan for an “aggressive re-tool.”

Tier 2 - Mid-age, second-liners: Andrew Copp (NYR), Ryan Strome (NYR), André Burakovsky (COL), Vincent Trocheck (CAR)

The next stratosphere of players encompasses a younger bunch of forwards — mostly centers — with strong two-way capabilities. Two of them come from the Flyers’ division rival New York Rangers in 28-year-old Andrew Copp and 29-year-old Ryan Strome. Copp was highly sought-after at the trade deadline and contributed offensively and defensively after joining the Rangers for their playoff run. Meanwhile, Strome ranked fifth on the team in regular-season scoring as their second-line center and will likely see an upgrade over his previous two-year, $4.5 million AAV deal.

Similarly, Colorado Avalanche winger André Burakovsky put up a career-high 61 points (22 goals) at 27 years old this past season. According to Evolving-Hockey’s contract projection model, Burakovsky could garner a long-term, $6.9 million AAV deal.

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck, 29, had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in the final year of his six-year, $4.75 million AAV contract. The gritty Trocheck, per Evolving-Hockey, could command four years at around $6 million AAV on the open market.

On paper, the Flyers should be set with their top-two centers in Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes, who account for nearly $15 million in cap space. If the Flyers feel confident that both players are back to 100%, then they shouldn’t shell out for players like Strome, Copp, or Trocheck. Burakovsky is going to be incredibly expensive, but if Fletcher has his heart set on making the Flyers competitive next season and he’s able to free up cap room, then he might consider the gifted winger.

Tier 3 - High-end, second- and third-liners: David Perron (STL), Ondrej Palat (TBL), Nino Niederreiter (CAR), Mason Marchment (FLA)

This group is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of the projected term and value of their next contracts. Hurricanes right winger Nino Niederreiter, 29, posted 44 points this season playing on the third line. Evolving-Hockey projects that he could command $5.724 million AAV at a term of seven years.

St. Louis Blues left winger David Perron, 34, and Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Ondrej Palat, 31, were even more productive than their younger counterparts this season. Perron reached 57 points in 67 games with the Blues, while playoff ace Palat had 49. Because of their age, both Perron and Palat are likely to command closer to three years on their next contract, still at a hefty price tag.

Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment, 27, boasts the best value in this tier. Marchment had a breakout season with the Panthers, registering 47 points in 54 games on a one-year, $800,000 contract. His next contract should be in the neighborhood of three years, $2.456 million AAV, according to Evolving-Hockey, which could make him a high-upside bargain for his next team.

This is another relatively pricey tier, but unlike Tier 2, these players are likely to slot in slightly lower in the lineup. The Flyers could certainly use the depth, namely at left wing, but at what price? If the Flyers end up adding any of these players, they likely will have moved on from at least one of Travis Konecny, James van Riemsdyk, or Oskar Lindblom.

Tier 4 - Depth scoring: Max Domi (CAR), Ilya Mikheyev (TOR), Frank Vatrano (NYR), Evan Rodrigues (PIT), Dominik Kubalík (CHI)

Now we’re getting into a more realistic category for the cap-strapped Flyers — depth scoring. These aren’t your nightly stars, but they have the potential to bolster a team’s bottom-six production. This is an area that the Flyers lacked in last season, seeing as seven players (including Giroux, who departed at the trade deadline) accounted for more than half of the team’s points.

The heaviest hitter in this category is Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ilya Mikheyev, 27, who put up 32 points (21 goals, 11 assists) in just 53 games while in the final season of his two-year, $1.645 million deal. According to The Athletic, Mikheyev is looking for a multi-year deal in the range of $4.75 million to $5.5 million AAV. Evolving-Hockey estimates the term of his next contract to be six years.

After Mikheyev, this tier sees a drop-off in projected term and value. Hurricanes streaky left winger Max Domi, 27, scored 39 points in 72 games and is expected to come in at around four years, $4.489 million on his next contract. Rangers left winger Frank Vatrano (32 points in 71 games, 28 years old), Penguins winger Evan Rodrigues (43 points in 82 games, soon to be 29 years old), and Chicago Blackhawks left winger Dominik Kubalík (32 points in 78 games, 26 years old) are each expected to fall in the 3-4 year range between $3 million and $4 million.

Fletcher would not need to make as many moves to add someone from this tier, except for Mikheyev, and they could prove to be decent, shorter-term depth investments.

Tier 5 - Grinders and potential John Tortorella-types: Nicolas Deslauriers (MIN), Johan Larsson (WSH), Tyler Motte (NYR), Brian Boyle (PIT), Curtis Lazar (BOS)

Someone has to do the dirty work. According to new Flyers head coach John Tortorella, “someone” could be swapped out with “everyone,” but undoubtedly, most NHL fourth lines are comprised of sound forecheckers. Plenty of those types of players will be available the free-agent market, and the Flyers might look to pick one up to solidify a fourth line that featured too many different faces last season.

Players like Minnesota Wild left winger Nicolas Deslauriers, Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar, Washington Capitals forward Johan Larsson, and Penguins center Brian Boyle (who has a history with Tortorella) are each likely to command short-term contracts between $1 million to $2 million (except for Boyle, who at 37 years old would probably warrant less). Deslauriers, given his size, toughness, and underrated skating, would seem to be an ideal fit under Tortorella. Finally, Rangers pest Tyler Motte, 27, would also be a nice addition but could be a bit more expensive.

