Numbers game | Sports Daily Newsletter

From May 21, 2023, to May 18, 2024, Bryson Stott slashed .279/.349/.444 with a .793 OPS. The Phillies were on pace to win 100 games in that span.

From March 30 to May 20, 2023, and May 19 to Aug. 13, 2024, he slashed .240/.282/.321 with a .603 OPS. The Phillies were on pace for 76 wins.

Stott isn’t the only reason for that disparity in the Phils’ wins. But it goes to show just how much of an X factor he is to the offense.

Stott and the Phillies are heading out of town for a six-game road trip, but the Sixers are welcoming a new face into the fold. Guerschon Yabusele, has agreed to a one-year deal. Yabusele, a silver medalist in Paris, probably won’t have the eye-popping numbers he put up in the Olympics, but it’s worth seeing what he’s got. Bringing him in (presumably) caps a sparkling offseason for Daryl Morey and the front office, David Murphy writes.

Phillies past and present mingled during the pregame ceremony on the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Members of the 2008 World Series team emerged to loud applause as a montage of the franchise’s biggest moments played on the screen. Jimmy Rollins said he texts Bryce Harper and Trea Turner on occasion, urging them to carry on the tradition.

“I tell them, I’m sure they’re tired of hearing about the ’08 team. Yes, we were here when this ballpark started. We created an atmosphere, and I’m glad that you guys got to reignite that atmosphere that we got to experience. But I’m sure you’re tired of hearing about the ’08 team, the way we were tired of hearing about the ’80 team. So change that narrative.”

The Phillies couldn’t finish off a four-game sweep of the Nationals on Sunday and closed a 4-2 homestand with a 6-4 loss.

Next: After an off day, the Phillies head South to take on the Braves on Tuesday (7:20 p.m., NBCSP, TBS). Zack Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA) will face a Braves pitcher to be determined.

Yes, it’s still preseason, but the early signs show that this Eagles defense is improved if not exciting. “No Eagles preseason defense has looked this cohesive in years,” Marcus Hayes writes.

Howie Roseman made additions to a defense that already has young players looking to emerge like Nakobe Dean and Kelee Ringo, but the key figure has been veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. In a simulated game on Sunday, his defense looked good in putting pressure on the offense. As Jeff McLane writes, “He knows what he’s doing.”

Next: The Eagles wrap up the preseason on Saturday at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., NBC10, WIP 94.1)

Sixers rookie Jared McCain has been busy.

McCain, who was drafted 16th overall in June, was part of the Sixers’ summer league squads, worked out with assistant coach Rico Hines in California, and attended head coach Nick Nurse’s charity golf tournament in Iowa. All the while, he was seeking out advice from league veterans, picking their brains on how to make it in the NBA.

The Sixers also moved to fill a key need on Sunday. Guerschon Yabusele, who stole the show at the Paris Olympics, agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

José Andrés Martínez got one final farewell to the Union and their fans on Saturday night. He served as the pregame drummer, and, with permission from his soon-to-be team, Corinthians, he got to be on the bench and enter as a late substitute.

There likely will be more goodbyes to come, Jonathan Tannenwald writes. The Union’s choice to ride with the team that reached the MLS Cup final in 2022 bit them, and, with several expiring contracts, expect them to be making plenty of moves soon.

But first comes a showdown with the Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup semifinals. It likely is their only shot at a trophy this season and this era’s last chance for one.

Next: The Union hit the road to face Columbus in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane shares insights from the Eagles’ joint practice with the Patriots, analyzing how players are adapting to the competitive roster. Plus, he chats with longtime Patriots beat reporter Greg Bedard about a rumor that just won’t go away: ex-New England head coach Bill Belichick’s interest in Nick Sirianni’s job. Listen now.

Standings, stats, and more

