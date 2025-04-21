⚾ They meet again | Sports Daily Newsletter

One hundred and ninety-four days after the Phillies got bounced from the playoffs by the New York Mets, the teams will begin a three-game series tonight at Citi Field (7:10, NBCSP).

It’s an NL East rivalry again. The Mets are in first place, the Phillies in second. Juan Soto now mans right field for New York and is batting .256 as he lugs around that gigantic contract.

Last year, the Phillies won 95 games and the division title, but the Mets would not be denied. “The Mets played us well all year long, and that was a tough matchup for us,” Bryce Harper said. “But at the same time, we had to get it done, and we didn’t get it done. That team just flat-out beat us.”

So consider the Phillies motivated for this meeting, which features several juicy subplots: Harper vs. Soto, Trea Turner vs. Francisco Lindor, Kyle Schwarber vs. Pete Alonso, and much more. Scott Lauber sets the stage.

It might pay the Phillies to ride their starting pitching a little longer, considering that their bullpen takes a 5.81 ERA into the series. Orion Kerkering allowed a late three-run homer Sunday as the Phillies lost to the Marlins in 10 innings, missing out on a series sweep.

Before the game, the Phillies put struggling center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Tonight’s pitching matchup: Aaron Nola (0-4. 6.65 ERA) vs. New York right-hander Tylor Megill (2-2, 1.40).

The NFL draft will get into full swing Thursday night. Lane Johnson will turn 35 next month. It might be time for their Eagles to draft a possible successor to their All-Pro right tackle, who has said he is amenable to serving as a mentor. That’s how it worked for Jason Kelce and Cam Jurgens.

So who’s available in the draft? EJ Smith looks at the offensive tackle class.

Danny Brière will be busy this offseason, that’s for sure. The Flyers general manager has not provided a detailed to-do list, so Jackie Spiegel has done it for him. They need a new coach, of course. They also have to find some help at center and goaltender, and finally fix their power play.

Andre Drummond is doing his best to stay positive after a Sixers season that went terribly wrong.

“I think at this point, we have to recover,” said the big man, who missed 42 games this season because of injuries. “Everybody get healthy. Come back ready to play next year. I’m looking forward to a great season. I know the guys that we brought in are ready to help us get back on track again, and that’s really it.”

The NBA playoffs got into gear without the Sixers, but there were plenty of Philadelphia connections to the Knicks’ postseason opener at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and the ‘Nova Knicks (with former Sixer Cameron Payne) scored 21 straight points to overtake the Pistons (and our old friend, Tobias Harris).

On this date

April 21, 1895: Brand-new Franklin Field hosted the first Penn Relays. Harvard’s men beat Penn in the 4x440-yard relay, becoming the first team to win a Penn Relays championship.

What you’re saying about Aaron Nola

We asked you: Are you worried about Aaron Nola after an 0-4 start for the Phillies? Among your responses:

Extremely worried. He has his moments of inconsistency but not like this. I seriously hope I’m wrong but I think there’s something wrong physically. I hope the Phillies have him thoroughly examined for that possibility. We need him to get back on track. — Kathy T.

Sure, we’re all worried after his awful start. But he has a history of these and will be way better when it gets hot, — Bill M.

I never ever would have re-signed him for that kind of money. $172 Million / 7 years. Nola’s always been a little better than a .500 pitcher and nothing more than an inning eater. In his 10 full seasons his W/L is 104-79. That’s a plus 25 wins for 10 full years. Do the math! What I’m really concerned about is when are we going to make a managerial change? Topper has not a clue and the team is just sleepwalking. — Ronald R.

Very concerned about Nola’s pitching so far. 0-4 with a 6.65 era is a really poor start for any pitcher. ... Last year he led the league in home runs given up with 30. He had a decent year last year at 14-8 3.57, but after his outstanding 2018 year he has basically underperformed for a player being paid what he is. Hopefully with warmer weather he will improve. — Everett S.

While lack of run support is a very real problem with these Phillies, I can’t help but think it places an unfair burden on the starting pitchers. Knowing that you must be near perfect each outing is a problem whether you choose to acknowledge it or not. ... That being said no one is affected more than Nola. While always being subject to giving up gopher balls it seems as though the ’25 season is more unsettling for him. Perfect pitching is tough to do and once a mistake is made it seems the floodgates open. — Bill B.

I am NOT worried about Nola, yet! Yes, he has a tendency to give up a bomb! So does Wheeler these days, lol! It seems Nola is Cole Hamels right now. The Phils offense seems to not show up for him. And, yes sometimes he then tries too hard to compete! But, losing with no support? And, let’s not forget, he usually doesn’t get JT! — Sean M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Brooke Ackerman, and Owen Hewitt.

