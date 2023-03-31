Phils flop | Sports Daily Newsletter

Well that was a bit of a letdown.

The Phillies were finally back on the field after their thrilling run to the World Series and were riding high with a 5-0 lead over the Texas Rangers.

Then the fourth inning happened. The Rangers exploded for a nine-run inning, scoring five runs off starter Aaron Nola. Was the pitch clock an issue? Maybe. But pitching coach Caleb Cotham is confident the opening day starter will “have more strategies” next time. And the team itself has at least 161 more chances to get into the win column.

As for the result itself? The 11-7 loss may sting, sure, but not as much as the last time they lost a game in the state of Texas. And this time, they won’t have to wait 145 days to erase any bitter taste in their mouths.

All spring, the Phillies have gone out of their way to remind us of just how close they were to winning it all. “Two wins away” has become an unofficial catchphrase, of sorts. It didn’t come from anyone in particular, but it didn’t have to. Everyone knew there was unfinished business. “As good as we feel about the NL championship, that’s not what you set out the year wanting to do,” said catcher Garrett Stubbs. “You don’t set out to just win the division. You don’t set out to just win the National League. You set out to win the World Series. And we came up two games short. So that’s kind of our mantra going into this year.”

Rhys Hoskins also was in the Dallas area, undergoing surgery on his ACL. The Phillies are hoping he’ll be around after as he recovers.

Newly acquired outfielder Cristian Pache has elite defensive ability but has struggled at the plate. The Phillies hope Kevin Long can help.

Next: After an off day Friday, the Phillies continue their series against Texas on Saturday. Zack Wheeler will start against Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4:05 p.m., Fox29).

BANG. BANG. NIANG. Those were the words painted on the stomach of a 76ers fan during a victory over the Dallas Mavericks. While that display was a clear sign of his passion, it also was another indication that Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott has her first signature phrase. There have been other signs, too, as fans have taken to yelling the phrase at Scott and Sixers forward Georges Niang. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke to Scott to learn more about the “Bang, Bang, Georges Niang!” call and her continued adjustment to Philly.

Next: The Sixers host the Toronto Raptors on Friday. (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who had a career year with the New Orleans Saints last season. Street is poised to be the seventh external free agent the Eagles have added this offseason, and he fills a need as an interior lineman.

The team also could add to the D-line via the draft. Edge rusher has always been a Howie Roseman priority, and there are players the Eagles could move up to get or take a chance on in a later round. At defensive tackle, a player on the radar is Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, and he’s got a story to tell on being uplifted by his high school wrestling coach.

New additions would help bolster a line that has its veterans, including elder statesman Brandon Graham, who spent Thursday at a leadership conference for high school and college athletes discussing his winning mentality.

In a game that also served as another reunion for Claude Giroux and the team he once captained, the former Flyer’s new squad came out on top again.

And this time, Giroux had a hand in the Ottawa Senators win. He scored their fourth goal to make it a 4-1 game, but the Flyers came storming back to tie it on an Owen Tippett goal before Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winner 1 minute, 36 seconds into overtime. Giana Han has the full story from north of the border.

Next: The Flyers return home to take on the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m., NBCSP).

No coach in MLS has been in charge of a single club longer than the Union’s Jim Curtin — except for Delran-raised Peter Vermes in Kansas City. Eagles fans might know the feeling of a Kansas City coach with Philadelphia ties getting the better of the local team, but both MLS squads will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Sure, U.S. men’s national team fans are excited about the potential arrival of Folarin Balogun, but what’s the word from those who have actually played with him? The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald found out.

Tannenwald and Andrea Canales also teamed up on the story of how an L.A. born and raised attacking player joined the Union Academy.

Next: The Union take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Subaru Park in Chester. (7:30 p.m., AppleTV MLS Season Pass)

What you’re saying about the Phillies’ chances this season

We asked: How far do you think the Phils will go this season? Among your responses:

I definitely think the Phils have the talent to go all the way. That being said, it’s very hard to predict that and also extremely hard to repeat the success of the previous season. It will be difficult without Rhys and Bryce. I’m hoping Bryce comes back sooner rather then later. The key to repeating is keeping your players healthy. It’s a long season and that is a difficult task. — Kathy T.

I think their pitching will let them down. Hope I’m wrong. — Karl Z.

I am enthusiastic, but then over my 75 years as a fan I have always been so. In sports as in life there are always problems to overcome, but I think they have the guys to do it. Losing Rhys was a major setback of course. When he did that bat slam he really took claim to the role of Phillies captain. I think this year Bohm, Marsh, Stott, Taijuan Walker, Castellanos, Seranthony, Alvarado, Edmundo Sosa, and Kyle Schwarber are going to come through in a big way. I think Darrick Hall can fill in adequately for Rhys and if not there are others who can help there. I am enthusiastic about some of the new guys including Josh Harrison, Kimbrel, Yunior Marte. And of course we will need big years from the stars such as Bryce when he is ready, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler, etc. Hopefully we will get Saurez and Painter back quickly. Rob Thomson and his staff did an outstanding job of molding our guys into a true team last year and I would expect that to continue. A tough way to start the season today on the road in Arlington against deGrom, but I think our guys are ready to really give the Braves and Mets a serious challenge for that top spot in the NL East. I am looking forward to another rainy night in October when Bryce steps out of the dugout and says, “Let’s give them something to remember.” — Everett S.

The Phils will disappoint their fans with a 3rd place finish in the [NL East] and just miss the playoffs due to injuries and starting pitching woes. The absence of Hoskins and half a year of Harper will prove to be their downfall. — William L.

