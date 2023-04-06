Hunger or hangover? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Heading into opening day, expectations were high for the Phillies, and understandably so.

But there’s a reason only two teams have repeated as the National League champs in the past 25 years.

Kyle Schwarber has experience in this position. His Chicago Cubs lost in five games to the Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS after winning their historic World Series in ‘16.

“Everyone said it when I was with the Cubs: ‘The Cubs have a World Series hangover,’” he said. “We made it to the [NL] Championship Series that year [2017]. I would say this game’s hard. With us, I think there’s more hunger than there is hangover. Just because we didn’t finish it. And we want to.”

The start to the season hasn’t been pretty. The Phillies are 1-5 for the first time since 2007. But Friday’s home opener offers one more chance to celebrate all that the 2022 squad accomplished before it gets its rings on Sunday.

And after that? Back to business.

After winning the pennant and getting all the way to Game 6 of the Series last year, the Phillies are back to finish the deal. The home opener of the 141st season in franchise history is set for Friday at Citizens Bank Park — and The Inquirer will have it covered. Join Phillies/MLB reporter Scott Lauber and staff writer Matt Breen as they host Gameday Central starting at 1:30 p.m. at inquirer.com/philliesgameday.

The Phillies are 1-5 for the first time since 2007, but there is good news for fans. Friday is the home opener, and Bryce Harper is hitting again. The Phillies star, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, took regular batting practice for the first time on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and is expected to do so again today at Citizens Bank Park. He “feels great,” but there is one concern they need doctors to sign off on.

Rain in the forecast postponed the Phillies’ home opener on Thursday. Their game against the Reds has been rescheduled for 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Aaron Nola rebounded from a rough first start, but the bats struggled against the Yankees in falling to 1-5.

Next: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 8.31) will start against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60) in the home opener on Friday (NBC10).

Joel Embiid was superhuman on Tuesday night, scoring 52 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and the 76ers needed every bit of his top-to-bottom excellence to eke out a victory over the Boston Celtics. The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski watched this all live at the Wells Fargo Center and came away with one thought: That doesn’t bode well. What happens in the playoffs, when the Celtics are at full strength? We could see in the second round.

Next: The Sixers hit the Wells Fargo Center court on Thursday against the Miami Heat in their home finale (7:30 p.m., TNT).

After several failed trade attempts and inquiries, including ahead of his draft year in 2015, Marcus Mariota is finally an Eagle.

On Wednesday, while meeting with reporters over Zoom, Mariota acknowledged the Eagles’ long-term interest in him and why this time it all aligned. But Mariota is proud of more than being an Eagle, bringing up his Polynesian roots and how they helped him form an immediate bond with one of his teammates.

Philly football’s most seasoned beat reporter gives his Bird’s-eye view on some untold stories from on and off the field, only in The Inquirer’s new podcast — unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane — in partnership with Audacy and sponsored by Wawa.

While the Flyers have some big decisions to make and figure to make significant changes this summer, one area where things seem to be playing out is at the center position.

With Sean Couturier (back) expected to return next season, the development of Morgan Frost into a potential second-liner, and the emergence of Noah Cates, the Flyers look to have their top three centers figured out heading into 2023-24. Where does that leave Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes? Olivia Reiner assesses the Flyers’ future down the middle.

Next: The Flyers will look to put an end to their four-game slide Thursday night against the Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m., NBCSP).

Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but soccer writer Jonathan Tannenwald draws some positive conclusions from Jack McGlynn’s good form for the Union against Atlas. The 19-year-old wasn’t able to score, but he tested the opposing goalkeeper in the Concacaf Champions League first leg.

The Union managed to eke out a win, but there’s a lot to do before the team can advance.

Worth a look

The next step: Temple introduced new men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher on Wednesday.

Ice cold: Before helping lead Quinnipiac to the Frozen Four, Sam Lipkin starred at La Salle College High School.

What you’re saying about the Phils’ first win

We asked: Which Phillie impressed you most in this first win? Among your responses:

Very glad Schwarber got his 200th homer. But have to say the pitching made the difference this game. Was leary about Strahm starting but he did very well. The bullpen was like night and day from how they’ve been, despite the 9th inning homer by Kimbrel. Jury’s still out on him. Things can only get better from here. — Kathy T.

Kyle Schwarber because when he’s hitting it’s great to watch and the team picks up on the energy. — Mark R.

For me, it had to be Matt Strahm. Pitching 4 innings of 1 hit ball has to give the pitching staff and Rob Thomson a shot in the arm, especially after the way Phillie pitchers have been getting hit in 3 of the 4 games that they have played. Also, the bullpen pitched well after taking over for Strahm from the 5th inning on. The Phils need more games like that from Nola and Wheeler. — Skip B.

