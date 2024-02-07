Who needs em? | Sports Daily Newsletter

There sure are some interesting names still on the free-agent market.

Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Tommy Pham. They could be an upgrade — or fill a big need — on the Phillies’ roster.

But there’s a chance the Phillies are done wheeling and dealing for the offseason, Tuesday’s trade aside.

That’s OK, David Murphy writes. Players like Brandon Marsh, Orion Kerkering, and Bryson Stott have the stuff to get the job done.

Set to repeat as MVP and rewrite the statistical record books, Joel Embiid was in the midst of one of the NBA’s all-time seasons. The Sixers star’s run at history was all but wiped away Tuesday, when he underwent knee surgery. He’ll be out for at least four weeks, which takes him out of contention for end-of-season accolades.

And with Embiid out for the foreseeable future, the Sixers will need more from their other star, Tyrese Maxey.

Next: The Sixers host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

Jay Wright may have retired, but he hasn’t gone far.

Wright isn’t an unusual presence at practices, and he and now-coach Kyle Neptune are close. He still relishes working with the university and attending home games. But it’s all about balance.

Wright got advice from his fellow retired coaching greats on how to find a balance between available to help and hovering. He’s still got plenty to do, he recently told The Inquirer, and he’s even putting all his suits to good use, too.

A Super Bowl featuring the San Francisco 49ers means some familiar faces appearing on the biggest stage. We all know Deebo Samuel, of course, and how he seems to enjoy getting under the skin of Eagles fans, which he continued to do Monday.

On the 49ers defensive line is the former Eagle Javon Hargrave, who, after departing in free agency, is playing in his second consecutive Super Bowl. He’s close enough with his former teammates that when his quote about Eagles practices was taken out of context, Fletcher Cox made sure to joke around about it with Philly media. But after fans booed him in Philly, Hargrave definitely felt like a 49er.

Coaching Hargrave with the 49ers is former Eagles player Darryl Tapp, who was part of Howie Roseman’s first trade.

And on the Chiefs side, the former Eagles receiver Todd Pinkston is a ... running backs coach? Here’s Mike Sielski on how Pinkston found a new path after being a symbol of a fun yet frustrating era of Eagles football.

Next: The Niners and Chiefs’ Super Bowl showdown is Sunday (6:30 p.m., CBS3).

When Jamie Drysdale arrived in Philadelphia a month ago, he did so to the familiar face of a friend: Cam York.

Drysdale and York have hung out the past few offseasons after being connected by mutual friend Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks. While their friendship has continued to develop as teammates, it reached a new level on Tuesday with the two partnered on a defensive pair. John Tortorella is hoping their friendship off the ice will translate into instant chemistry on it.

The Flyers came back from the All-Star break on a high note, ending their five-game skid with a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Next: The Flyers return home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Owen McCue, Josh Tolentino, Aaron Carter, and Samuel O’Neal.

Thanks for reading along! I’ll be back tomorrow with the day’s top sports. — Maria