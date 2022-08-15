Bryce Harper could be back on the field for the Phillies soon.

Yes, last season’s Most Valuable Player, the one the Phillies have had to do without now for weeks, is on the comeback trail. There have been steps along that journey already, including getting the pins removed from his fractured hand. But healing is one thing and actively participating in the sport again is another.

Today, in fact, Harper is expected to start to swing again in an actual batting practice.

The Phillies will be eager to welcome him again, especially since Kyle Schwarber, who had been hitting so well, is now dealing with a calf injury.

— Andrea Canales, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Who will finish the season with the most home runs for the Phillies? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated last month that the team wouldn’t hesitate to push their best minor league pitchers through the system. They backed that up on Sunday when they promoted their top two prospects, pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to double-A Reading. Painter, in particular, has been dominant. In eight starts since his promotion from low-A Clearwater, the 19-year-old posted a 0.98 ERA and a 49-to-7 strikeouts-to-walks ratio in 36⅔ innings. Abel, who turns 21 on Thursday, had a 4.01 ERA in 18 starts for Jersey Shore, but allowed two earned runs or less in 12 of those starts. Their next challenge: Showing they can hold their own against older, more advanced competition.

Zack Wheeler allowed nine hits and six earned runs over six innings in a 6-0 loss to the Mets, who won two of three in the series.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in Cincinnati at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96) will start against Reds left-hander Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24).

The Eagles playing their starters for one series in the preseason opener left us with some impressions and also some unanswered questions about the offensive scheme.

DeVonta Smith did return to practice Sunday after having missed time including the preseason loss to the Jets due to a groin injury. And his presence could be felt, as the Eagles targeted him with passes and let him make plays on the ball. After an injury-plagued preseason last year, Smith put together a standout rookie season. He appears to be back on track again.

Also noticeable at practice was offensive lineman Andre Dillard getting into multiple fights. He had missed some time due to a concussion, so after coaches were called over, he left practice as a precaution.

Next: The Eagles have until Tuesday to cut down their roster to 85 players, and they’ve already gotten started by releasing two players. Beat writer Josh Tolentino has a look at how the roster is shaping up.

After two years off the slate, the 76ers will return to the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

They will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Garden in a game that pits Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey against Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, who has Philly ties after playing out his college career at Villanova.

It’ll be a welcome return to the big stage for Sixers fans who have been left out in the cold since the team’s 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

The Union are back to their winning ways, this time against the Chicago Fire, as the regular season gets down to single digit games left before the playoffs. Multiple players scored as the Union attack sparkled.

As the Union organization has proven to be a consistently winning brand, it’s also elevateyd the team’s mascot, Phang. The snake didn’t initially get the glory of the Flyer’s mascot, Gritty, but now Phang is, like the serpent on the Union logo, a symbol for success.

Worth a look

The Great Wallenda: Veterans Stadium was the scene with the high wire act legend only years before his fatal fall.

On this date

Left-hander Terry Mulholland, 27 years old and a Pennsylvania native, was pitching for the Phillies against his former team, the San Francisco Giants, in 1990. He threw the only 20th century no-hitter by a Phillie in Veterans Stadium. The Phillies won, 6-0.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Meg Swanick, Kerith Gabriel, DeAntae Prince, and Matt Breen.