The Eagles held their 11th open practice of the 2022 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Sunday. Here were my 10 observations from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Let’s get to the action from Day 11:

Andre the Giant, fight 1. Andre Dillard was not a man to trifle with at practice. The Eagles’ fourth-year tackle got into two fights with two separate teammates, had a few prior dust-ups with one of them, and was barking at someone at one point. Dillard hit the showers, but more on the later. First, the main event, which occurred during one-on-one drills. Dillard and Derek Barnett have been against each other for most of camp and have had some good battles, but the former has been one of the more improved players this summer and has won more than he’s lost vs. the defensive end. He anchored against a bull rush here and Barnett, seemingly out of frustration, kept pushing after the repetition was obviously over. Dillard then gave him a bear claw to the helmet and it was on. They wrestled to the ground, players and coaches jumped in to break it up and the brouhaha ended abruptly.

Andre the Giant, fight 2. Dillard and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson apparently had a heated exchange earlier in one-on-ones. I missed it. But it was clear a period later during team drills when they got into each other’s faces after a relatively benign encounter that something was awry. Coach Nick Sirianni separated the two, but Dillard was still hot as he walked to another station and turned back and yelled at who I am not quite sure. Jordan Mailata came over and seemed to try and calm his fellow tackle down.

But Dillard could not be contained. He and Barnett faced off a few times without incident. Johnson, though, tried to power through the tackle and Dillard again withstood the rush. Johnson, like Barnett, kept driving and he, too, received a left paw to the head. Johnson then ripped Dillard’s helmet off. The skirmish ended quickly, but trainers and GM Howie Roseman were called over to Dillard.

The last time Roseman was called over to Dillard in camp, the then-rookie got into a few altercations with Barnett that brought him to tears. Three years later, Dillard unemotionally left practice early, accompanied by trainers. A team spokesperson later said that the Eagles were being cautious with Dillard after the fight because of his recent concussion.

Johnson and Johnson. Now would be a good time to address Johnson’s camp. He’s been solid and took his play to another level in the preseason opener vs. the New York Jets on Friday. Sunday might have been his best day. He beat tackle Kayode Awosika for a sack in team drills, blew by tackle Jarrid Williams with an outside speed rush in one on ones, and snuffed out a zone read keep by quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Johnson has the inside track on retaining the backup strong-side linebacker spot behind Haason Reddick. Kyron Johnson, who the Eagles drafted in the sixth round, might still earn a roster spot, but the outside linebacker needs time to develop and get stronger.

Derek heater. Barnett didn’t have much to say last week during his first media availability in nearly a year, but he’s never been a loquacious fellow. He lets his play speak for itself, and last season the message was again that he takes too many penalties. The Eagles brought him back, though, with the expectation that he’ll be a bottom-of-the-rotation edge.

He’s had a fairly solid camp, and hasn’t been flagged for many penalties, if any at all. Still, that doesn’t mean coaches aren’t painfully aware of his over-aggressiveness. During the back-up period, the second unit offense faced third-and-3. Sirianni watched from behind and before the snap said, “Nothing stupid, Derek.” Barnett didn’t jump and Minshew was “sacked” in the end zone.

Smitty’s return. DeVonta Smith returned to practice after missing most of the first two weeks of camp with a groin injury. The Eagles seemingly forced the ball to the wide receiver as he was targeted more by quarterback Jalen Hurts than any other player, including A.J. Brown. The first pass went in his direction, but cornerback Darius Slay had Smith covered.

Smith got into a rhythm with several short grabs. Cornerback James Bradberry, as he has done many times in camp, locked the receiver down and broke up a pass on a comeback route. But Smith reminded folks why he was a top draft pick and Hurts’ best outside weapon last season when he elevated and pulled in a tight window pass. The throw was a wobbler and a touch late. Safety Avonte Maddox and cornerback Zech McPhearson each had a play on the ball. But it snuck through and Smith, after the grab, raced upfield with both defenders on the ground.

Later, Smith alligator armed a Hurts hospital pass with T.J. Edwards bearing down. Can’t blame him. The linebacker eased up some before contact, but he clipped Smith pretty good.

Gainwell gaining. Kenneth Gainwell also was back after missing about a week with a hip injury. The running back had a couple of nice runs. He once darted through a hole and spun upfield for more yards. He hasn’t really flashed much as a receiver, though. Hurts dumped to Gainwell in the flat during the backed-up period, but linebacker Kyzir White — Mr. Friday night INT — stripped the ball, picked it up, and walked into the end zone.

Jason Huntley got a lot of action with Miles Sanders (leg soreness) out for the first time this summer and Boston Scott (concussion) still in the protocol. He often seems to struggle to get extra yards at the first sign of contact. He fumbled an awkward exchange with Hurts that defensive tackle Milton Williams recovered.

Injury update. The following, along with Sanders and Scott, didn’t practice: center Jason Kelce (elbow), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (toe), receiver Greg Ward (toe), tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), tight end JJ Arcega-Whiteside (not injury related), tackle Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), linebacker Christian Elliss (hamstring), and cornerback Jared Mayden (ankle). The following were limited: receiver Britain Covey (thumb), receiver John Hightower (groin), and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (ankle).

A few notes: Guard Landon Dickerson (foot) practiced even though he was held out of the Jets game. The Eagles didn’t provide further information on Arcega-Whiteside’s absence. He played just eight snaps on offense against the Jets, but was on the field for 15 special teams snaps.

Deep thoughts. Hurts hasn’t exactly been chucking the ball down the field in camp. He’s had a few long completions, but playing against a defense that likes to play a lot of deep zones may explain the relative lack of big plays so far. Hurts did have a couple opportunities to hook up with receivers in one-on-one situations in team drills. But he came short each time.

Jalen Reagor had a half step on Slay, but the pass, for whatever reason, was late. Reagor had to turn defensive to deny the interception. And a few plays later, receiver Quez Watkins had gotten behind safety Anthony Harris. But the ball arrived late. Harris was able to recover, but he knocked Watkins over and was flagged.

Reagor and Watkins won a couple of contested balls in one-on-one drills.

No Sweat. Not a practice goes by without Josh Sweat making his presence felt. He was in the backfield a number of times on Sunday. I credited the defensive end with two sacks and another pressure. In one-on-ones, he gave Mailata a stiff arm that drove him back, but the tackle regained his footing. We’ll call it a stalemate.

Josiah Scott seems to have made the full conversion to safety. The former slot cornerback even got some first-team reps alongside Harris.

And a few leftovers … Brown fielded some punts after regulars Reagor, Covey, and Watkins took turns. He must have been bored because I can’t imagine a time when the Eagles would throw their $100 million receiver out there on punts. … Former Eagles running back Darren Sproles, who has a part-time coaching and personnel gig with the team, was at camp for the first time this summer. Sixers president Daryl Morey was a guest of Roseman’s. … The Eagles have a closed walk-through on Monday, a light practice on Tuesday, and travel to Cleveland on Wednesday before joint practices with the Browns on Thursday and Friday.