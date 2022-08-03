The clock ticked ever closer to the trade deadline, and the Phillies hadn’t made any changes to their starting rotation. Dave Dombrowski was at peace with upgrading the defense and the bullpen, but then the Angels called.

They were offering Noah Syndergaard — Thor — who once was part of the fearsome New York Mets rotation and provides stability as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.

Sure, the Phillies had to take on about $7.8 million of Syndergaard’s expiring contract and send Mickey Moniak and single-A outfielder Yadiel Sánchez out west, but Dombrowski was pleased with the acquisition, which rounded out a day in which the Phillies also reacquired reliever David Robertson from the Cubs and picked up outfielder Brandon Marsh — also from the Angels.

“I think we’re better,” Dombrowski said. “How much better are we? I know we’re a better ballclub. We were able to add a starting pitcher, a bullpen guy, and we solidified our ballclub from a defensive perspective.”

The Phillies had to make room for their new acquisitions on the active roster and did so by designating for assignment Jeurys Familia and Odúbel Herrera.

Jalen Hurts had a good day at practice, as his connection with A.J. Brown was on display. That’s good news for the Eagles after some ups and downs and interceptions.

The Eagles hope their passing attack will be improved, as generally across the league there’s the belief that throwing the ball more frequently increases a team’s chances. While the Eagles found success with a top running game last season that carried them to the playoffs, they’ll be looking to find a better balance. Just look at how they’ve invested in receivers, and not so much at running back.

Speaking of positions the Eagles generally haven’t invested in, this year they do have a more talented group at linebacker that’s opening some eyes. With Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean added to the roster, that provides a lot of support for a defensive lineman like Brandon Graham. The elder statesman for the Eagles thinks highly of this group.

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone and the Phillies were busy, making three trades addressing three areas of need. They got better. But they did not get better enough, writes David Murphy. Can the Phillies really win a title with three No. 5 starters and an average-to-below bullpen? And, if they can’t, how are they going to fix those things for the future when they’ve just traded away one of the few assets that would have given them a fighting chance of doing it this offseason?

David Robertson will get a second chance with the Phillies, but it won’t begin as a closer.

The Phillies made all of their moves without giving up their top pitching prospects. Braves rookie Spencer Strider then demonstrated why it’s important for the Phillies to hold onto the touted trio, as they may one day dominate as Strider dominated the Phillies for 6⅔ innings in a 13-1 Phils loss.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Atlanta at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77 ERA) will start against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34).

It’s come home and the England women’s team has established itself as among the world’s best teams in soccer. Yes, even a true threat to the hegemony of the United States women’s national team and the quest for the first three-peat of World Cup championships.

Meg Swanick has the rundown on the new pecking order for Europe’s best teams, explaining exactly why the USA players need to be looking over their shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Union keep marching on at the head of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, adding more firepower.

