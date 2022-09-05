The Eagles season is about to kick off. It’s a time when fans are eagerly anticipating watching Jalen Hurts connect with new receiver options and to also see a stronger defensive corps jell.

In other words, it is a season currently unblemished by harsh reality. Everything is possible and nothing and no one has failed yet.

You’ll want to learn more about what to look forward to in this Eagles season, so check out The Inquirer preview of special features continuing all through the week.

A.J. Brown is the man to watch as he joins DeVonta Smith to form what could be a special one-two punch. Obviously Jalen Reagor wasn’t cutting it. Brown, meanwhile, appears to be a great fit in the offense as he can free up Smith and maximize Hurts’ potential.

“They’re as good as any pair that’s in the league right now, and if I look at Eagles history, they’re potentially as good” as any pair, former Eagles receiver Mike Quick said of Brown and Smith.

Quick and radio broadcast partner Merrill Reese know a thing or two about dynamic duos. They’re entering their 25th season together in the booth. And for the first time since 2020, they won’t call any games remotely and are scheduled to call each game in person.

That’s good news for fans following the Eagles season, and here’s an in-depth look at the opponents they’ll face this season.

In the moment, all things considered, it was the biggest swing of the Phillies’ season. And then, one inning later, it scarcely mattered. J.T. Realmuto picked up the sliding Phillies off the canvas in the eighth inning Sunday by mashing a hanging slider for a game-tying, three-run homer. He pointed at the dugout, rounded the bases, and bashed elbows with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. But the Phillies are swooning again in September. And a six-game West Coast trip ended as miserably as it began when the Giants’ Wilmer Flores hooked a two-run walk-off homer inside the left-field foul pole against David Robertson in a 5-3 loss at sold-out Oracle Park.

One day after undergoing an MRI, Nick Castellanos was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle in his right side and placed on the 10-day injured list.

Next: After an off-day on Monday, the Phillies return home for a series against the Marlins at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.43) will be opposed by Marlins left-hander Jesus Lizard (3-6, 3.44).

We’re running out of superlatives to describe the Union this season.

Let’s try anyway -- the team now has a grand total of 63 goals scored this season, compared to the 21 goals opponents have managed against them. That’s mind-boggling in a league designed for parity the way Major League Soccer has been since it was founded in 1996.

This also isn’t happening on the backs of a golden generation of expensive players manager Jim Curtin has brought in, but instead it’s a stratified effort of youth, veteran talent and new signings. The Union have helped develop some of the top young American players in the game today, like Jack McGlynn.

Temple bagel: The high hopes of Temple football after their coaching change fizzled in the season opener where the team failed to score a single point.

Super Nova: It already looks like it might be a special season for a dynamic-looking Villanova squad.

In 1971, playing for the New York Mets, Don Hahn hit the first inside the park homer at Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium. Hahn would go on to become a Phillie for a season in 1975.

What you’re saying about who holds the key for the Phillies in playoff pursuit.

There are many keys as it’s extremely difficult to win the World Series. The players staying healthy is certainly one as is consistency, which the Phils have struggled with. But the biggest key for a playoff run is pitching, in my opinion. Not just with the starters but also the bullpen. Being honest, on most days, the bullpen struggles mightily. With Wheeler on the IL and Nola seemingly struggling in September adding an inconsistent bullpen to that does not denote success. Dominguez has been excellent for the most part but he can’t do it all. — Kathy T

If the Phillies expect to play in October Wheeler and Nola can’t be 0 for September like they have in prior years! — Jim K

