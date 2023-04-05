Time to exhale | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s OK to look now.

After four stressful games, the reigning National League champion Phillies are in the win column, having beaten the Yankees, 4-1.

Matt “Pastrami” Strahm made his first start in over a year and gave his team four innings of one-hit ball. The offense took it from there, as four of the nine Phillies hitters had multi-hit games, including Kyle Schwarber, who clubbed his 200th career home run, a 415-foot shot to right-center in the first.

“It feels good, but I think the biggest thing is to start with a lead,” Schwarber said. “I think the personal accomplishments, those things will come after you’re done playing. It’s a cool stat. But happy about the win.”

Alex Coffey has the full story from New York here.

After winning the pennant and getting all the way to Game 6 of the Series last year, the Phillies are back to finish the deal. The home opener of the 141st season in franchise history is set for Thursday at Citizens Bank Park — and The Inquirer will have it covered. Join Phillies/MLB reporter Scott Lauber and staff writer Matt Breen as they host Gameday Central starting at 1:30 p.m. at inquirer.com/philliesgameday.

McKinley Moore looks like a closer. He has frame. He has the beard. He has the fastball in the upper 90s and the slider to go with it. He only needs one thing. “Command of the ball, the ability to throw strikes,” Moore said a couple of weeks ago as he sat at his locker in the Phillies’ spring training clubhouse. He will have his chance to show the Phillies what he can do after getting a call-up on Tuesday to take the place of the struggling Yunior Marte. It remains to be seen just how long of a look Moore will get.

Another top Phillies pitching prospect has been sidelined with an injury.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (0-0, 12.27) will start against Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00).

Marc Iavaroni’s path to the 76ers was unconventional. He found his way onto NBA summer league rosters each offseason with hopes of landing on a 12-man roster. In 1982, Iavaroni was living in his van when the Sixers came calling. As a rookie, he immediately started for the 1982-83 championship team — and became a basketball lifer. It’s been 40 years since that title, and Iavaroni spoke to The Inquirer about the season that changed his life.

Joel Embiid had another MVP-worthy performance, putting up 52 points in the Sixers’ win over the Celtics. He helped them prevent a season sweep, and they locked up at least a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Next: The Sixers continue to face Eastern Conference playoff peers to finish the regular season, with the Miami Heat visiting the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (8 p.m., TNT).

The Flyers welcomed a new face to morning skate on Tuesday, as defenseman Ronnie Attard joined the team in St. Louis ahead of his season debut.

The 24-year-old prospect, who played 15 NHL games last season, is back for his second taste of NHL hockey and said he has something to prove.

Attard saw plenty of action Tuesday night, and the Flyers set a franchise record in their 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Next: The Flyers visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8:30 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union squared up against Atlas at Subaru Park and came away with a precious goal in Concacaf Champions Cup action. It’s not much, but if the advantage holds up in the return leg back in Mexico, the Union advance in the competition. Jonathan Tannenwald tells the story of the match.

He’s also got the return of Julie Ertz to the USWNT covered with Ertz giving her first statements on the situation.

The NWSL is expanding, with its Bay Area franchise officially announced Tuesday. What does it mean for pro soccer nationwide and here in Philly?

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked: The movie “The Natural” starred Robert Redford and was based on Bernard Malamud’s novel inspired partly by which Phillies player?

Answer: A: Eddie Waitkus. Aaron B. was first with the correct answer.

