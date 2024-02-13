Hope springs | Sports Daily Newsletter

Get the rotten taste of that Eagles collapse out of your mouth. Put aside the Sixers as they scramble to recover after Joel Embiid’s surgery.

Spring training is here and hope springs again for the Phillies. (Never mind that October heartbreak against the Diamondbacks ... long forgotten.)

Pitchers and catchers will report to Clearwater, Fla., today as the Phillies embark on the 2024 season, looking an awful lot like the 2023 Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins is gone, Aaron Nola is locked in for the long term, and the team is hoping that Johan Rojas can improve enough at the plate to stick in center field. What are the top storylines and who are the most promising prospects this spring? Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey address those questions and more.

Advertisement

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What is the key for the Phillies to return to the World Series? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Kyle Lowry is set to sign with the Sixers on Tuesday afternoon after he clears waivers. Tyrese Maxey, for one, welcomes the veteran guard with North Philly and Villanova roots.

“In the playoffs, you’re going to need toughness,” Maxey says. “You’re going to go through adversity. You’re going to need guys that have been through stuff, and I feel like he has.”

In other Sixers news, general manager Elton Brand could be a candidate to run the Charlotte Hornets’ basketball operations.

With Tobias Harris ruled out with an injury on Monday, the shorthanded Sixers pulled off a 123-121 upset over the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next: The Sixers host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

Even before the back injury that sidelined Sean Couturier for all of last season, it had been a long time since he and the Flyers had been in playoff position after the All-Star break. Couturier last played in the postseason in 2020.

Couturier is savoring this unexpected playoff push. “Especially at this time of the year, this is where the fun begins,” Couturier says.

Though it wasn’t pretty, the Flyers pushed their win streak to four with a 5-3 comeback victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Next: The Flyers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

Here are two takes on Andy Reid after the Chiefs coach captured his second straight Super Bowl title and his third in five years:

Mike Sielski: The former Eagles coach has helped build a dynasty in Kansas City. It’s fair to wonder how anyone is going to stop the Chiefs from extending this run of dominance.

Marcus Hayes: There is no way Reid would have won three Super Bowls if he had stayed with the Eagles. Here’s why.

Travis Kelce smooched Taylor Swift and sang “Viva Las Vegas” after Kansas City’s Super Bowl win. That was much more endearing than when he screamed at Reid during the game, nearly knocking him down. Jeff McLane chronicles Kelce’s eventful night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs broke out the “Corndog” motion, a move that helped beat the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is over. With the scouting combine on deck, all attention now shifts to the NFL draft.

Figure skater Gracie Gold saw her share of success as the U.S. champion in 2014 and 2016 and as an Olympian who earned the bronze medal in the team event in 2014. She also dealt with trauma, eating disorders, anxiety, depression, often unkind coaches, and much more. Gold recounts her triumphs and struggles in her memoir, OUTOFSHAPEWORTHLESSLOSER.

Worth a look

No respect: St. Joseph’s is 22-2 but remains unranked in the AP women’s top 25. Girls’ hoops: Five leagues will crown champions in playoff games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Boys’ hoops: Lower Merion and Radnor will play for the Central League title on Tuesday. Here are all the league finals on the schedule.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the only 76er to be named MVP of the NBA Finals? The trophy was first awarded in 1969. First with the correct response here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Julius Erving

B) Allen Iverson

C) Moses Malone

D) Andrew Toney

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: Can the retooled Sixers make a playoff run after Joel Embiid returns? Among your responses:

When the injury in the dubs game occurred, there were some rumbles about Jo trying too hard to show up and show out in the face of his absences getting side eye. I’m afraid that this may still be part of the equation and there will be a rush to get him back as much in order to let him go and try so he feels encouraged and supported — “happy” as they like to say about stars on teams that underperform in the ring-chasing arena. Being the MVP front-runner and getting the Wilt looking stats must be hard to not want to push to maintain.

For his sake, though, I wish he had rather maintained the narrative he’d put out early in the season of being ready come playoffs and the, however cliche, stuff about team ball. He did justify his deadpan declaration that he believes any team he’s on can win any game *if he’s healthy. As such, the new-look Sixers could make a run, but the ceiling of it depends on him. — D.W.S.

Hate to be pessimistic, but the Sixers’ record in even getting past the first round during the past few years had obviously not been good. With this wild and crazy trading and kind of a whole new team and Joel coming back from an injury, I don’t think they are going anywhere. And even if Joel is healthy, there are always the Celtics. — Everett S.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Devin Jackson, and Ellen Dunkel.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Join me again Wednesday, newsletter followers, for a rundown of the best in Philly sports. See you then. — Jim