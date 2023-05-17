Doc’s departure | Sports Daily Newsletter

The often-affable, always-quotable Doc Rivers is out as Sixers coach.

Now might the team go from a Doc to a Nurse? Nick Nurse, that is.

Inquirer columnist David Murphy sees some positives in a coach who builds from a whole-team concept that doesn’t ask stars to carry most of the load.

It’s interesting to note that if things had bounced differently in Game 6, then Rivers would likely still be at the helm of the Sixers’ ship.

But they didn’t, and he’s not, so thank you, next.

This wasn’t a surprise. Doc Rivers was hired to get the Sixers out of the second round, and that didn’t happen over the course of three years. Rivers also was hired before president Daryl Morey, and decision-makers often want to pick their own coach. Then there was Rivers’ relationships with players and fans, which often was tenuous. So while he might not have gotten the best draw, Rivers is out. Just like we knew he would be without a long playoff run.

Next: Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will hold a press conference to speak to the media about the dismissal of Doc Rivers.

When the Phillies determined they had to remake their starting rotation following the World Series last year, it was part mathematics, part projection. Was there enough internal depth to cover the roughly 130 innings that remained? Dave Dombrowski offered the answer in a Nov. 16 news conference. “We’re keeping a spot open,” the Phillies president of baseball operations said, “for a youngster.” Seven weeks into the season, it’s clear they miscalculated. Where do they go from here?

Also, what can they do to get better support for their top pitchers?

Before the game, the Phillies optioned Bailey Falter to triple A for “just a reset,” as manager Rob Thomson called it.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in San Francisco at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday( NBCSP).Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75) will start against a Giants pitcher to be determined.

Nakobe Dean is no longer a newbie. The wide-eyed wonder of becoming an NFL player is behind him, and not only does he have friends among the incoming rookies who he expects to mentor, but he also looks to carve out a larger share of playing time this season.

On Philadelphia’s behalf, Dean wants to be as involved on the field as he is in the community.

How much do your favorite Union players make? Who makes the most money in MLS?

Those questions were answered Tuesday, as MLS released its 2023 salary data. Our Jonathan Tannenwald sifted through the numbers to find out the most important news items and nuggets.

The Union will look to make it four league wins in a row tonight against Christian Benteke and D.C. United. We will see if Jim Curtin experiments with any more tactical tweaks like he did Saturday at Colorado.

It also was a big day for U.S. Soccer, which landed a key commitment from Folarin Balogun. Here’s all you need to know about the dual-national striker.

Next: The Union are back in MLS action tonight at Subaru Park against D.C. United (7:30 p.m., Apple TV/FS1.)

Mount Holly officially dedicated Franco Harris Way in honor of the Steelers legend.

