Dick Vermeil, 85, finally will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, prompting many Eagles fans to wonder: What took so long?

Vermeil is beloved in the Philadelphia area, his face seen for decades in television commercials and on billboards as a spokesperson for Independence Blue Cross and Cadillac. Of course, he still lives in Chester County and has said he’ll enter the Hall as an Eagle. He is one of us.

He is revered for turning around a downtrodden Eagles team and reaching the Super Bowl in the 1980 season. But the unyielding drive that was Vermeil’s trademark resulted in burnout, as every Eagles fan knows. Vermeil hit a wall and stepped away from coaching for 14 years. Then he won a Super Bowl. Mike Sielski examines his legacy.

Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff

Ten years ago at Eagles training camp, there was a death in the family as Garrett Reid, the son of coach Andy Reid, died from a drug overdose. Beat writer Jeff McLane was there that day at Lehigh and recalls the scene of a dark day and time for the franchise.

At this year’s training camp, the Eagles have done what they could to avoid injuries. But there are starters starting to pop up on the injury report. And missing a couple of offensive tackles, Jalen Hurts and the offense saw the effects of that in Thursday’s practice.

After watching a poor practice from Hurts, columnist David Murphy is reminded that the quarterback still has strides to make, and because of that, it’s worth questioning whether the Eagles actually will take steps forward this season.

The Phillies are realistic about what they were getting when they traded for Noah Syndergaard. He’s not the power pitcher from 2016, but he still represents a short-term upgrade over their in-house depth. The best part of their trade-deadline haul? They didn’t have to part with their Big Three pitching prospects: Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, and Griff McGarry. That’s good news for the Phillies, who seem to believe any or all of the Big Three could arrive in the big leagues as soon as next season.

In his first week of taking swings and throwing since getting three pins removed from his left thumb, Bryce Harper has felt pain-free, but his priority is to get his swing going.

In another move to make the roster younger and more dynamic, the Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius.

There was thunder and lightning to mark the debut of Syndergaard for the Phillies. In the end, there was also a victory, if a bit of an unusual one.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Washington at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (6-4, 4.60 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (7-7, 4.59).

What do Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Auston Trusty, and Zack Steffen have in common? Yes, all currently are in England on the rosters of some of the world’s top teams. But these players also passed through the Union’s academy system, even if only for a few games.

Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down how much the Philadelphia MLS club has become a cradle of American soccer stars.

While it might seem like the Union are selling off all their young talent at times, never fret, the team also is signing other skilled players eager to prove themselves.

It all adds up, Tannenwald explains, to a team that is winning in the present, planning ahead for more, and also honoring the past.

Worth a look

Summer hoops I: Hannah Hidalgo is ranked fifth in the nation by ESPN among girls’ basketball prospects in the Class of 2023. The Paul VI star has been facing top competition this summer as far away as Hungary and as close as Friends’ Central.

Summer hoops II: Bella Toomey grew to love basketball, and her coach at Penn Charter brought out the many facets of her game. She has committed to Fairleigh Dickinson.

