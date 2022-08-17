There’s something about a round number.

Sure, being the latest team to reach 10,000 wins isn’t quite the impressive feat when one considers that ugly number in the loss column. But here we are after thrashing the Cincinnati Reds, 11-4, on Tuesday night.

Plenty of space has been devoted to the stars of teams like the 2008 Phils who helped the team to 10,000. But what about the journeyman players — the ones who truly defined the march to this milestone?

So here’s to you, Mike Lieberthal. Here’s to you, Von Hayes, Randy Wolf, Tomas Perez, Rico Brogna, and many others, David Murphy writes.

The Phillies did not reel in any superstars at the trade deadline, but they picked up something that can be just as valuable: depth for their roster. They acquired infielder Edmundo Sosa, center fielder Brandon Marsh, veteran reliever David Robertson, and starter Noah Syndergaard at the deadline. All of them have had an impact, Scott Lauber writes.

Robertson’s road back to the majors after Tommy John surgery included a one-game appearance in a Rhode Island amateur league last summer. Matt Breen tells the story.

Bryson Stott moved into the leadoff spot when Kyle Schwarber was hurt. The rookie’s future with the Phillies may be atop the batting order.

Working his way back after thumb surgery, Bryce Harper could be on track to begin a rehab assignment next week with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Next: Ranger Suárez (8-5. 3.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies against the Reds’ Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72) at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

Wide receiver Zach Pascal spent the first week of Eagles training camp in and out of the hospital with a bout of food poisoning. He lost 16 pounds. However, the first-year Eagle has been making up for lost time in camp since his return to practice on Aug. 6. The early returns from the wideout suggest he has earned some playing time once the regular season begins.

The 6-foot-5 Dallas Goedert offers Jalen Hurts a big target with reliable hands in the middle of the field, and Tuesday offered plenty of proof that a tight end often can be a quarterback’s best friend. Jeff McLane reports from training camp practice.

Next: After joint practices with the Browns, the Eagles will play their second preseason game in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Saturday (NBC10).

Were the expectations so high for Ben Simmons that the 76ers — and the rest of the NBA — were blinded by his potential? Was he such a surefire No. 1 pick and future All-Star that red flags bypassed those considered to be experts in talent evaluation? Why weren’t his flaws — his inability to shoot and moody temperament — exposed sooner?

The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski considers that and more as he looks back at Simmons’ tenure with the Sixers, which amounted to six wasted years, a tenure that ended with a standoff that no one won.

Next: The NBA schedule, which has slowly trickled out to start this week, will be released in full at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s expected to be over one hundred degrees on the field at Toyota Stadium in Texas tonight, but the Union are still on a mission to grab their first-ever win there.

In order to make that happen, the Union will be counting on players like Dániel Gazdag, who leads the squad this season with a dozen goals.

Next: The Union faces FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas, at 9 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).

