Entering his prime | Sports Daily Newsletter

After racking up an NFL record of 2,857 scrimmage yards on 482 touches last season, Saquon Barkley feels like he’s just “entering my prime.”

The 28-year-old, who will play his eighth year in the league, believes he can accomplish more for the Eagles in 2025, even after the star running back won a Super Bowl and earned offensive player of the year honors.

And Barkley said he doesn’t feel fatigued after last seasons mileage on his body. That’s because he’s still motivated to solidify his NFL legacy.

But what more could he personally achieve? Here’s one: No running back in league history has accumulated 2,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons — or even more than once. While he said that isn’t an explicit goal of his at the moment, the accomplishment would be “pretty cool.”

“I’ve said it since I got into the league. I don’t mean it in an arrogant way. I want to be the best running back to ever play, or at least one of the best running backs to ever play,” Barkley told the media Tuesday after mandatory minicamp.

Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Don’t count on seeing Aaron Nola on the mound until after the All-Star break. Nola was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right rib cage, the Phillies announced Tuesday after getting the results of an MRI exam. Nola won’t throw — or even play catch — for at least two weeks, according to manager Rob Thomson. And that means Mick Abel will remain in the rotation for longer than expected.

The Phillies suffered their 10th loss in 12 games at the hands of the Cubs, who got after Taijuan Walker and the team’s bullpen.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Cubs at 1:05 p.m. today (NBCSP, NBC 10). Jesús Luzardo (5-2, 4.46 ERA) will start against former Phillies prospect Ben Brown (3-4, 5.37).

Jalen Hurts has spent his six seasons in the NFL under six different play callers. Now under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, Hurts suggested it should be an easier adjustment than learning Kellen Moore’s offense, which was “95% new.” While he didn’t acknowledge what the offense may look like with Patullo stepping into the play-calling role, the quarterback said they’ve “had some valuable conversations that I think will help us all in the end.”

Guerschon Yabusele is a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, and the Sixers’ approach in the upcoming draft will determine whether they can afford to keep the 29-year-old forward/center, who averaged career highs of 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.3 minutes this season. However, Yabusele will be watching the draft closely as well. Whichever team he lands on next, he just wants to be impactful.

Kevin Willard, the new Villanova coach, is looking to change the style of his basketball team. With summer workouts starting, he’s leaning on a faster pace by playing three-on-three. He also shed some light on the future of college hoops following the House settlement approval.

And speaking of the landmark settlement, here’s how some Big 5 schools are handling revenue sharing in the House era of college sports.

Worth a look

Video fame: Robert Gladden, a 16-year-old from Overbrook, will be featured in Madden 26. Utility man: Nathan Harriel’s versatility landed him his senior debut for the USMNT. Drought continues: Matvei Michkov won’t become the first Flyer to win the Calder Trophy.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Phillies’ career record for strikeouts per nine innings with 9.916?

D) Vince Velasquez — Louis R. was first and only with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about greatest athletic performance

We asked: What is the greatest performance by an athlete you ever saw in person? Among your responses:

Bernie Parent, 1973 Stanley Cup playoff Game 6 vs. Boston at the Spectrum. Parent’s performance that game was unbelievable. I was lucky enough to be there live to witness Philly sports history. Bernie, Bernie, Bernie! — John S.

Roy Halladay’s playoff no-hitter. It was the first Phillies game my now wife and I went to. We had only been dating for a couple of months and my parents gave us the tickets. Feels like yesterday. RIP Roy! — Dan D.

A.I’s first game against Michael Jordan. It’s not only that Alan Iverson scored 37 points and his behind the back passing, it was watching Jordan look in amazement. That was in 1996 and I’ve never seen anything like it again. I took my mom to that game and so glad we went. She kept asking me “how does he do that?” I just shrugged my shoulders. — Ronald R.

I was in the Aztecca in 1986 when Diego Maradona made his epic run through the English defense to score for Argentina, and my wife missed it. — Paul H.

I watched the Eagles beat the Packers in the 1960 championship game at Franklin Field in person and saw 35-year-old Chuck Bednarik’s remarkable two-way 58-minute performance playing both center and linebacker and special teams. He anchored the offensive line preventing the Packers from ever sacking QB Van Brocklin and was everywhere on defense that held the Packers to 13 points. The game ended with the now-famous photo of Chuck holding down fullback Jim Taylor close to the goal line until the clock ran out and a Vince Lombardi team was beaten for the first time ever in a playoff or championship game. — Everett S.

Jim Abbott no-hitter, Yankee Stadium, Sept. 4, 1993. — Daniel B.

Tommy McDonald playing with a wired jaw broken in the first game of the season scored 4 TDs on 3 pass receptions and a long punt return. The Birds had just moved to Franlin Field and my dad got a free season ticket for me by buying his own 6-game plan for $ 18. Can’t even park for that now. — Robert R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gustav Elvin, Keith Pompey, Matt Breen, Kerith Gabriel, Jeff Neiburg, Owen Hewitt, EJ Smith, and Olivia Reiner.

Jim will be back in your inbox for Thursday's newsletter.