The 76ers and Toronto Raptors have played a contentious series. While it was natural to expect a few hard fouls in the first-round series, this atmosphere even surprised some of the players.

Aware of the friendship Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam share, Georges Niang was shocked when he saw the Cameroon natives trade elbows in Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena. He was just as confused when Siakam accused Embiid of playing dirty. Then he remembered this was playoff basketball, for better or worse.

“This is a fight,” Niang said. “This is a war. If you expected it to be touch fouls and stuff like that, then this isn’t the game for you.”

The fight continues after the Sixers dropped another game in this series Monday night. Once up 3-0 in the series, the Sixers’ advantage is now 3-2 and they must travel to a hostile environment to close out. The Raptors — and their rabid fans — are going to make the Sixers claw for every basket after their 103-88 win.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Tell us when you think the Sixers will win against the Raptors: sports.daily@inquirer.com

Get must-reads, our most fascinating, in-depth stories, along with timely news to stay informed by signing up for our alerts.

Early Birds

The Eagles need a safety, and if they don’t bring on a veteran in free agency, they could use the draft for some help at the position. The Honey Badger could be ideal, yes. But don’t discount the youth movement. According to our draft expert EJ Smith, here’s who they could be considering.

Extra Innings

Bryson Stott got the dreaded news Monday just after taking infield practice. Manager Joe Girardi told the Phillies’ top prospect, mired in an 0-for-18 slump and off to a 4-for-30 start to his major league career, that he was being optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies’ grand experiment of keeping Stott and young third baseman Alec Bohm on the roster simultaneously had run its course.

The impending return of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who has been out with a left hand contusion, aided the Phillies’ decision to demote Stott. Gregorius could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

The Phillies opened their four-game series against the Rockies with an 8-2 victory.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Rockies at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zach Eflin (0-1, 3.95) will go against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez(0-0, 4.67).

Off the Dribble

Injuries have had an outsize imprint on the 2022 NBA playoffs, affecting nearly every series in a major way. In Sixers-Raptors, Joel Embiid, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet all battled injuries. In Suns-Pelicans, Devin Booker was taken out by a hamstring strain. And in Mavericks-Jazz, Luka Doncic was hampered by a calf injury.

While injuries are part of the game, several teams have either played without their stars this year or featured a dulled version of them, swinging series wildly from night to night. That wasn’t the case Thursday for the Raptors as they won, 103-88, without VanVleet. Still, The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell writes about the indelible mark injuries have had in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Next: The Sixers travel back to Toronto on Thursday to face the Raptors at 7 p.m. in an improbable Game 6 (NBCSP).

On the Fly

The Flyers are in the experimental stage of their season. With all hopes of the postseason gone, they’ve shut down all of their players battling injury and given young players a shot to close the year. The latest player to show promise is Noah Cates, who has impressed with his maturity and offensive game.

Another opportunity came for Cates on Monday, when they faced the Blackhawks and fell, 3-1, in Chicago.

Next: The Flyers travel to Winnipeg for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday game against the Jets.

Fleet Street

In any sport, but especially one where players are expected to run for 90 minutes with only a single break, a 34-year-old athlete might be considered a revered veteran, but not the most dynamic scoring threat. Unless, of course, it’s Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is aging like fine wine on the soccer field and remains the biggest threat for Real Madrid as they face Manchester City in Champions League action.

Jonathan Tannenwald takes a look at that matchup and more top soccer action this week.

Worth a Look

Guide to the 2022 Penn Relays: They are back after a three-year absence and will be featured in the closest version to their full form as has been since the pandemic hit.

What is it like to play with a torn ligament in your thumb? Local doctors explain what Joel Embiid might experience playing through injury.

Trivia Tuesday

The Sixers entered Monday with a 3-1 lead over the Raptors. How many times has an NBA team come back to win after falling into a 3-1 deficit?

A) 13

B) 16

C) 20

D) 10

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, EJ Smith, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Joe Juliano, and Matt Mullin.