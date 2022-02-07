Maybe the Sixers will make a Ben Simmons deal by Thursday’s trade deadline.

Maybe they won’t.

Maybe Sixers president of operations Daryl Morey has his heart set on bringing in James Harden.

Or maybe he doesn’t.

What is known for sure is that Joel Embiid is now the NBA’s leading scorer.

Also known is what Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash had to say about the trade possibilities.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Do you forecast a Sixers trade this week? If so, predict what it will be. Tell us at sports.daily@inquirer.com

Early Birds

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has reportedly been informed that after being a finalist for the Houston Texans head coaching job, he won’t be the pick. That means the Eagles are expected to have him return next season, giving them continuity there in the second year for Nick Sirianni’s staff. Three members of the Eagles defense played in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, and the organization should be able to add more talent through the draft and free agency.

Extra Innings

Once the lockout is over, the Phillies will resume their work on filling some holes on their roster. Perhaps none are bigger than the need for a power bat behind Bryce Harper in the lineup. The Inquirer kicks off a three-part series today looking at some options to choose from, beginning with Harper’s former rival and teammate as kids in Las Vegas, Kris Bryant. The four-time All-Star and former MVP has some major selling points but also has one big complication for a team like the Phillies.

Off the Dribble

76ers coach Doc Rivers is a fan of the NFL and even adopted philosophies from the league and Patriots coach Bill Belichick during his time as Boston Celtics coach, assigning assistants tours as “coordinators” on offense and defense.

So as a fan — and as one of the most prominent Black coaches in sports — he has paid close attention to former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Rivers, who mentioned the phrase “last to get it, first to go” in reference to Black coaches, said he’s just upset that situations like this still come up in sports. “It’s just a shame that that’s a discussion still,” Rivers said.

Sunday, the Sixers were victorious against the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Next: The Sixers return home to face off against the Phoenix Suns, who have won 12 of their last 13 games and own the best record in the NBA at 42-10.

On the Fly

With the Flyers out of playoff contention and Claude Giroux in the final year of his contract (he does have a no-move clause), the odds are that he’s entering the final few weeks of his Flyers career. But as he showed this weekend in Las Vegas, he remains one of the very best in the league.

What makes Giroux so good? He is not the fastest skater or blessed with the hardest shot, but his brain and hockey IQ separate him from the pack. He’s also super competitive.

“He mentioned to us that we’re here, might as well win it,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “When a guy like him is captain of the team here, he’s the captain of the Flyers for so long, when he’s saying that, he’s going hard, I think it kind of just drives everyone else into it.”

Next: The Flyers return from the All-Star break on Wednesday with a home tilt against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Worth a look

On this day. . .

In 1908, Philadelphia A’s owner Connie Mack sold the contract of pitcher George Edward “Rube” Waddell, a standout left-hander who would go on to the Hall of Fame (career ERA of 2.16), to the St. Louis Browns for $5,000. Despite his talent, Waddell was an extremely unconventional character and his off-field issues and baggage had, in Mack’s estimation, become too great of a liability.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Giana Han, Lochlahn March, Matt Breen, Gina Mizell, Siobhan Nolan, and Josh Tolentino.