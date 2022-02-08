Monty Williams had lost his wife in a 2016 car crash and turned toward the front office, working for the Spurs and unsure whether he would ever have it in him to coach again. After getting remarried, his wife, Lisa, persuaded him to give it another shot in 2018.

While he missed out on a head-coaching job in that cycle, Williams joined the 76ers and Brett Brown, with whom he previously worked in San Antonio. That short stint renewed his love for coaching and led to a position with Phoenix, where he now coaches one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell shares Williams’ story and return to prominence with Phoenix — and how the Sixers helped him get there.

Outside of the obvious Ben Simmons questions, what must the 76ers address at the NBA trade deadline? It’s a query not many have considered as the focus has remained squarely on Simmons and James Harden.

But look closely and the area of need jumps out. Shake Milton hasn’t played in 17 games, and Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz have both battled injuries. Mizell explains how the Sixers could improve behind Tyrese Maxey.

And regarding that possible trade of Simmons and others to Brooklyn for James Harden, columnist David Murphy has some advice for the Sixers: Do not trade Maxey.

Next: The Sixers play the Suns on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers haven’t been good this season, but while there might not be much to look forward to on the ice, at least ticket prices won’t be going up.

The team announced Monday that the prices for 90% of tickets at the Wells Fargo Center, excluding premium seating, would not be increased for the 2022-23 season.

It remains to be seen whether fans will be watching captain Claude Giroux at the Wells Fargo Center next year, with the 34-year-old out of contract at the end of the season. But as he showed this weekend, he’s still “one of the best” in the NHL. Olivia Reiner looks at Giroux’s whirlwind All-Star weekend and examines why this year was a little bit different from his previous six appearances at hockey’s midseason showcase.

Marcus Hayes writes that Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL virtually assured that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would not get the head-coaching job in Houston and would return to the Eagles for a second season. It will be Gannon’s defense to construct next season.

What’s the word to describe the situation when a woman president is running for re-election against the man whose resignation over how he treated the federation’s U.S. women’s national team led to her getting the job in the first place? Ironic? Unusual?

However one describes the current campaign of former USWNT legend Cindy Parlow Cone against Carlos Cordeiro, there’s no doubt a lot at stake. Both USMNT and USWNT are negotiating new collective bargaining agreements, the USMNT has yet to successfully secure World Cup qualifying after missing out on the 2018 edition, and the lawsuit over equal pay by certain USWNT members (some have retired from the women’s national team since it was first filed) drags on.

Jonathan Tannenwald has an exclusive interview with Cone about her tenure at the U.S. Soccer Federation and more.

Also, there’s a lot of action involving USA players in soccer games abroad and across the border.

Super Bowl sports betting: Cooper Kupp has reeled in action among prop bets. Caesars opened his receiving yardage prop at 102.5. As of Monday, it was 105.5.

Philly native promoted at ESPN: Ryan Smith, a Philadelphia native who grew up in Mount Airy rooting for the Phillies, will be sticking around ESPN after signing a new multiyear deal. He’ll become the host of the 7 a.m. SportsCenter.

