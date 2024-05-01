Fight another day | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tyrese Maxey had 46 points on Tuesday, none more important than the three that swished through the net in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game. The Sixers, facing elimination, forced overtime. And once there, they outscored the Knicks by six. Final score: Sixers 112, Knicks 106. They’re coming home, and not to clean out their lockers.

Aside from Maxey’s heroics, Joel Embiid battled his way to a triple-double, and Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. were solid. But that shot, and Maxey’s performance overall, saved the Sixers’ season.

So that leaves just one question.

Can they do it two more times?

The Sixers avoided elimination in large part because they stopped being heavily reliant Maxey and Embiid’s two-man game. Getting offensive production from Oubre and Harris were pivotal in the Game 5 win.

Speaking of Maxey, his 34-foot game-tying three pointer with 8.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter set social media ablaze. Head coach Nick Nurse called his 46-point performance the best of his career.

On the other side, Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who scored 40 points of his own in Game 5, had a costly turnover in overtime with the Knicks trailing, 108-106, with 18 seconds left. Even in the loss, he appeared even-keeled: “We have to come back stronger, be ready to go,” Brunson said postgame.

Next: The Sixers will host Game 6 against the Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (9 p.m., TNT).

After signing his lucrative contract extension with the Eagles that runs through 2029, A.J. Brown spoke about finishing his career in Philly — which he calls “home.” There were smiles after the deal got done, and Jalen Hurts attended the news conference, painting a different picture of his staying power from the awkward radio interview Brown once gave.

The Eagles added to their offensive line depth in the draft, selecting Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon in the fifth and sixth rounds. Their film shows them to be exciting prospects with room to grow.

Third-round pick Jalyx Hunt, meanwhile, gave GM Howie Roseman a memorable nickname during their draft call.

It’s clear that the Phillies are among the best teams in the National League. But you already knew that after a run to the World Series in 2022 and Game 7 of the NL Championship Series last year. How good are they? And will the biggest storylines from April be talking points through the summer? Let’s dive into a few, and decide if we’re buying or selling.

Cristopher Sánchez leads the majors in one unfortunate statistic — he’s had nine stolen bases against him. But he and the Phillies are working on it.

Entering the ninth inning trailing 5-4, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas each hit home runs sparking a Phillies win over the Los Angeles Angels, their first in nearly 21 years at Angel Stadium.

Next: The Phillies close their series vs. the Angels with a matinee (4:07 p.m., NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (2-3, 1.93 ERA) will start opposite Patrick Sandoval (1-4, 6.33).

March 9 feels so long ago. But let’s review: the Union’s game against the Seattle Sounders lasted not quite five and a half minutes before it was called off because of weather. It was frozen in time and thawed on Tuesday night.

And, predictably, things got weird when action resumed at Subaru Park. Seattle jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before a furious Union comeback.

But it wasn’t enough, and the Union tallied consecutive home losses for the first time since 2021.

Next: The Union take a short trip south to face D.C. United on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+, free).

Flying high: He wasn’t a Calder Trophy finalist, but Tyson Foerster was indispensable this season.

Unforgettable vibes: Athletes and spectators alike savored the moment at last weekend’s Penn Relays.

Leading the Lions: Meet the new Cardinal O’Hara boys’ basketball coach.

We asked you: Who was the last running back selected by the Eagles in the first round of the draft?

Answer: B: Keith Byars. The Eagles drafted him 10th overall in 1986. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

The toughest Sixers player ever was Moses Malone. He was instant offense, a rebounding machine and could “d up” any forward or center. Moses was a tireless worker and the “cherry on top” for the 1983 Sixers Championship team.

Every past and present NBA team could use a Moses Malone type on their team. In his prime with the supporting Dr. J, Maurice Cheeks, Andrew Toney and Bobby Jones cast, he was unstoppable! — Kevin B.

There have been a bunch. AI, of course. Andrew Toney. Billy Cunningham. But number one has to be Fo’ Fo’ Fo’ — Moses Malone. — Joel G.

Tough question making me think back through the years. I am sure I am forgetting some very tough guys, but some of those I remember are Charles Barkley of course, the awesome Wilt Chamberlain, Lucious Jackson, Bobby Jones the fearless defender, Moses Malone, Andrew Toney, and Darrell Dawkins, but my number one choice is Allen Iverson. Could not believe how that little guy could drive in for the basket and disappear among all those big bodies and drop that ball in the basket and often end up with a 3 pointer due to being fouled. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Gabriela Carroll, Aaron Carter, Jeff Neiburg, Devin Jackson, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Sam O’Neal, and Andrew Robinson.

