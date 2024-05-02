Shake it off! | Sports Daily Newsletter

Whether it’s the flu, bumps and bruises, or something more serious, everybody who’s still playing in the NBA at this point has something going on. The Sixers are no different.

And they’ll have to do what everyone does — fight through the adversity.

Advertisement

The Sixers mostly won Game 5 against the Knicks because of Tyrese Maxey. Do they have it in them to stave off elimination once again? We shall see. In the meantime, Mike Sielski ponders that all-important question.

— Maria McIlwain, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What’s the gutsiest playoff performance you’ve ever witnessed? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds: Dive into the remarkable journey of Reed Blankenship in the latest episode, as Jeff McLane explores how the undrafted rookie overcame adversity to secure a pivotal role in the Eagles defense. From a potentially career-ending injury to becoming an indispensable team member, Blankenship has shown resilience and determination. Listen now!

Maybe Tuesday was Tyrese Maxey’s Reggie Miller moment, but Miller’s magnificence came six years before Maxey was born. Let that sink in.

Regardless, it’s largely because of the Sixers’ burgeoning star that the season is alive.

And with at least one more game, Nick Nurse knows the importance of playing a full 48 minutes. The players know they’ll have to regroup mentally for another must-win game, too.

Joel Embiid has a history of choking in elimination games. That includes Tuesday’s. In fact, that’s the only one he’s ever won. Can he win another one tonight?

Sixers ownership has a plan to maximize home-court advantage in Game 6. It involves chicken.

Next: The Sixers look to stave off elimination once again tonight at 9 in Game 6 (TNT, truTV).

Days like Wednesday can test an ace’s mettle. Zack Wheeler’s stuff wasn’t as sharp, he again struggled with command issues, and, at one point literally was on shaky ground, but he persevered through five innings, and the Phillies pulled out a 2-1 win in the rubber match of their series against the Angels. They’ll head home after a 7-3 road trip — and having won 13 of their last 16 — after Wheeler’s gut-it-out performance.

Spencer Turnbull has been solid nearly every, ahem, turn through the rotation. So how to the Phillies deploy him now?

Next: The Phillies return home and after an off day will welcome the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting Friday (6:40 p.m., Apple TV+). Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.20 ERA) will face a Giants starter to be determined.

Jalyx Hunt could be a diamond in the rough for the Eagles, as he comes from an FCS-level program and projects as a developmental pass rusher with tools. He could also be yet another third-round stretch for the Eagles. Here’s what our beat writers think of the pick.

It may have seemed like Julián Carranza was in the lineup all along in Tuesday night’s resumed game against the Seattle Sounders.

Not so.

But because of a little maneuvering, he was on the field with the starting XI. Officially speaking, who “started” in his place? Tai Baribo. You haven’t seen much of him lately. Here’s where things stand for the player for whom the Union paid a $1.5 million transfer fee.

Next: The Union take a short trip south to face D.C. United on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+, free).

Worth a look

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you to share your favorite Sixers playoff memory. What is it and why? Among your responses:

Best playoff memory for sure was the 1967 Sixers crushing the hated Celtics 4 games to 1 behind a dominating performance by Wilt Chamberlain. Coach Alex Hannum had gotten Wilt to give up his fadeaway shot and go to the basket. Walt out rebounded Bill 160 to 117. Finally the Sixers overcame Russell and the Celtics as Hannum won his second NBA championship with two different teams as the Sixers went on to beat the San Francisco Warriors for the NBA championship. The Sixers 1967 record 68 wins and 13 losses was up to that time the best record ever in NBA history. — Everett S.

You’ll recall when Darryl Dawkins broke backboards in 1979? In one of them, they had to suspend the game at that point and finish it later, doing so in front of another game in a sort-of “doubleheader.” I was a young engineer at the time; and one of our interns, through connections his father had I guess, had gotten tix for that night, and found himself with an extra ticket (someone dropped out on him) and he invited me. I’d never been to a basketball game, so I figured, why not? These seats were INSANE! We were ON THE FLOOR behind the Sixers’ bench, near the tunnel where the players entered! And the Sixers won both games, as I recall. I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw the only doubleheader in NBA history, but you all would know way better than I would whether there’ve been others. — Marty M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Gabriela Carroll, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jonathan Tannenwald, Colin Beazley, Josh Verlin, Brooke Ackerman, and Aaron Carter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading along! Jim will be back tomorrow with the week’s final Sports Daily. — Maria