A rabbit’s tale | Sports Daily Newsletter

Many Sixers fans remember Hip Hop as the somewhat annoying mascot who “graced” the team’s home court from 1998 to 2011. It turns out that the guy inside the rabbit costume was a national-champion gymnast from Temple, which would explain Hip Hop’s acrobatic prowess.

Soaring off a mini trampoline, Hip Hop wowed the crowd early on with his zany dunks as a sideshow during breaks in Sixers games. (The Sixers were a sideshow themselves, but that is another story.)

Advertisement

The rabbit’s act wore thin, though. Some children were scared of Hip Hop, which prompted the Sixers to make tweaks to his costume. Others found the mascot stale: a “gross, embarrassing, obvious attempt to appeal to 20-somethings,” Inquirer sportswriter John Gonzalez wrote.

So the rabble-rousing rabbit got the ax in 2011, but the man behind Hip Hop now flexes his muscles in new ways. Bill Roth, 54, and his wife, Christina, have run CrossPoint Gymnastics in Chichester since 2015. Alex Coffey tells the story of the rise and fall of Hip Hop.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Which mascot do our love (or hate) the most? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Barring a trade or an unforeseen signing, the Flyers wrapped up the final big piece of business on their offseason docket Monday by re-signing restricted free agent Cam York.

The 24-year-old defenseman’s new deal is for five seasons and comes in at a manageable $5.15 million salary-cap hit, which is a little below market value. York, whose future was a little uncertain, is now set to be a core piece in the Flyers’ plans.

Speaking of the Flyers’ future, many of their prospects showcased their skills last week at the team’s development camp. Which players stood out? Jackie Spiegel assessed what she saw from NHL hopeful Alex Bump, first-round picks Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt, and more in her development camp takeaways.

In the fall semester of his senior year of college, Otto Kemp landed an internship with a wealth management firm in San Diego. Just in case a career in pro baseball didn’t work out.

“That was definitely the reality of it,” Kemp said on a recent episode of Phillies Extra, the baseball interview show from The Inquirer. “Nothing was guaranteed, and I didn’t know that I was going to get an opportunity to play pro ball. But obviously it was my dream. It was what I wanted to happen, but I knew that if that didn’t happen, I needed to set myself up for something different.”

Nearly four years later, after going undrafted and climbing through the Phillies’ farm system, Kemp just marked the one-month anniversary of his major league debut. He sat down to discuss his unique path to fulfilling his dream.

The Phillies’ struggles continued with runners in scoring position during their 3-1 series-opening loss to the Giants. Orion Kerkering surrendered two runs in the eighth inning.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in San Francisco at 9:45 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA) will start against Giants left-hander Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68).

Bryce Huff had an unproductive, injury-plagued season with the Eagles during their Super Bowl run, and it became clear he wasn’t a fit for Vic Fangio’s defense. Huff himself is saying he knew as early as training camp that the fit wasn’t there.

Huff even hoped for an in-season trade and wouldn’t get his wish until this offseason when the Eagles dealt the defensive end to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Lowry voiced his desire to play one more season for the Sixers, and on Monday the team granted his wish. The North Philly native agreed to return on a one-year contract for his 20th NBA campaign. In a way, he is returning to serve as a mentor for the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe.

Worth a look

History in Happy Valley: Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NHL draft, will play next season at Penn State, according to a report from Elite Prospects. Here’s why McKenna’s decision could shape the future of hockey. Made in Canada: Villanova basketball star Jasmine Bascoe is playing for her national team at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Czechia. Champs are coming: Drexel will host NCAA wrestling champion Penn State in December. Club World Cup: The Meadowlands will host the semifinals and finals, starting today.

🧠 Trivia time

Which pitcher started the most All-Star Games for the Phillies with five? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Steve Carlton

B) Curt Schilling

C) Robin Roberts

D) Curt Simmons

What you’re saying about snubbed Phillies

We asked you: Which Phillie got snubbed the worst by being omitted from the NL’s All-Star roster? Among the most interesting responses:

Suarez and Sanchez being overlooked is absolutely ludicrous. If it were one of them it would have been a crime, but for both to be snubbed is outrageous. Delivering quality starts is what these two guys do time after time. I would hate to think where we might be without either one. I realize it’s a numbers game but in my mind these two pitchers are worthy of the nod. — Bill B.

Ranger Suarez — hopefully, the NL manager will choose him to fill out the pitching roster. — Sherry S.

Worst Phillies All-Star snubs include Ranger Suarez at 7-2, 1.99 and Cristopher Sanchez at 7-2, 2.68 and of course Turner who gets snubbed because of the stupid rule that the commissioner wants at least one player from every team. I was upset at first seeing Kershaw who has only pitched 4 games over Sanchez and Suarez but then was informed that he was a “Legends” choice. — Everett S.

I would say probably Ranger and Trea. SS is a strong position in the NL but he has been hitting all year and leads the league of course in hits. Ranger is a no-brainer if Skenes made it last year and Acuña made it this year on shortened seasons. He has been the old Ranger since his first start. — Elliott K.

Thanks to Mary G., Kathy T., Louis B., Joel G., Warren V., Richard V., Bob A., and Ronald R., who also weighed in on this topic.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Diamond Leung, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, and Owen Hewitt.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thank you for reading. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim