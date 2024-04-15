Fate sealed | Sports Daily Newsletter

Despite the Sixers winning their regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 107-86, they did not receive help from Milwaukee Bucks, sealing a date in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Sixers enter as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will host the No. 8 seeded Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Sixers had the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup on the giant television screen in the locker room, encapsulating a wild final day of the NBA season, Gina Mizell writes.

Advertisement

You look at this Eastern Conference field and all you see is opportunity, columnist David Murphy writes. The only thing standing in the way of another conference semifinals berth for the Sixers is the New York Knicks, a team that will enter the playoffs with a star in a surgical bed. After that, the only thing standing in the way of the conference finals will be the Bucks, a team whose superstar has half a leg and whose coach has half a clue.

For the Sixers, Jimmy Butler is not the only obstacle, but he is the biggest one. He is the most significant one.

— Devin Jackson, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Raise your hand if you had Zack Wheeler with a 3.00 ERA through four starts. What about if you had the Phillies losing all four games?

The blame was pointed at least partially at Wheeler on Sunday, but the Phillies are also developing a vexing habit of not scoring many runs when their ace pitches. In a 9-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Phillies went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and grounded into three double plays.

The Phillies reinstated reliever Orion Kerkering from the 15-day injured list. He made his season debut on Sunday, holding the Pirates to a walk and collecting a strikeout in one inning of work.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (4-12) at Citizens Bank Park tonight (6:40 p.m., NBCSP).

Join Inquirer Phillies reporter Scott Lauber for a subscriber-exclusive event featuring Phillies legend Larry Bowa at the Fitler Club on April 18 at 6 p.m. Hear Bowa share his insider stories and insights from his incredible 59-year baseball career. This is an exclusive opportunity you won’t want to miss! Register here.

With Fletcher Cox retired, the Eagles could be looking for a defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL draft despite expending their top picks at the position in the last two years. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 best players at the position.

The last few weeks have been an absolute whirlwind for the Flyers. They looked like they had a playoff spot all but locked up, endured an eight-game losing streak, were all but eliminated, and now, after a second-straight win, are back alive in the playoff race.

Where do they stand heading into Game 82? Jackie Spiegel explains at how the Flyers have gotten back on track and why against all odds they are still alive in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Next: The puck will drop on the Flyers’ regular season finale on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

After falling behind 2-0 against Atlanta United in the 63rd minute, the Union staged a late comeback thanks goal from Mikael Uhre and Kai Wagner to preserve their undefeated season in a 2-2 tie.

With his fourth goal in 10 games this season, Uhre is silencing his critics in the fan base and league wide, narrowly missing out on a second goal on Sunday that was taken away by an offsides call.

Next: The Union have a bye week this weekend and will host Salt Lake City on April 27 at Subaru Park.

What’s been on Scottie Scheffler’s mind?

“Nothing. Nothing,” said Rory McIlroy.

With a clear mind, Scottie Scheffler ran away from the Masters field with six birdies in his last 11 holes. The throng on No. 18 at the Masters erupted as golf’s king putted out as the shadows of the pines crept closer to the green on Sunday. They knew that the last two hours had been a coronation, not a competition, Marcus Hayes writes.

Though Tiger Woods finished last among Sunday qualifiers, his magic still resonates with his fellow players, including an amateur golfer from Pittsburgh who got the thrill of a lifetime.

Worth a look

Staying in Philly: Penn freshman standout Tyler Perkins is joining Villanova from the transfer portal. Successful switch: La Salle College High alum Abdul Carter’s switch to defensive end from linebacker is reminiscent of a former Nittany Lion. 900 and counting: Hall of Famer and Rowan softball coach Kim Wilson is relishing in her 28 career year after surpassing a big milestone. Staying close to hitters: Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is investing his money into youth baseball and in it for more than a profit.

🧠 Trivia time

Which current Sixers player has the most career playoff points? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Joel Embiid

B) Tobias Harris

C) Tyrese Maxey

D) Kyle Lowry

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Devin Jackson, Marcus Hayes, Lochlahn March, Isabella DiAmore, and Matt Breen.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.