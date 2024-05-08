First and final | Sports Daily Newsletter

It seems like just yesterday that we were watching Tobias Harris and the Sixers come up short in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. And that likely was the last we’ll see of Harris in a Sixers uniform.

When the Sixers signed Harris to a max contract, they were hoping his strong character would help him develop into the type of player who’d justify that kind of cash. Needless to say, he never did. Why’s that?

Mike Sielski explores one key reason, as well as threads from across Philly sports — from the Eagles’ new coordinators (remember them?) to the Flyers’ future to the 1993 Phillies (remember them?).

When Whit Merrifield signed, there was no guarantee of playing time. It’s a big change for someone who has played every day for much of his career and was an All-Star last season. Now, he’ll get some more consistent playing time with Trea Turner on the injured list.

Even without Turner, J.T. Realmuto, and Alec Bohm in the lineup, the Phillies lineup, led by Bryce Harper’s grand slam, lit up José Berríos as the Phils cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-1, for their seventh straight win.

Next: The Phillies cap their series against the Blue Jays with a Wednesday matinee (1:05 p.m., NBCSP). Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.32 ERA) will face Chris Bassitt (2-5, 5.45).

The 76ers’ offseason is in full swing, with discussions about what comes next after their first-round loss to the New York Knicks. The main crux of the focus within the organization is centered on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the latter of whom is solidified as the second star. In his end-of-season press conference, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey admitted that Maxey outplayed his expectations.

The focal point is finding outside help for Embiid and Maxey. One player they covet is Paul George, but that could be a pipe dream, as the Los Angeles Clippers star could pick up a player option or re-sign with the Clippers, who have made it clear they “want” and “value” George.

So should Morey and the Sixers chase another aging star?

Entering Tuesday night’s NHL draft lottery, the Flyers were slotted in at No. 12 overall. After the lottery, the Flyers remained at the same spot. It’ll be the first time the Orange and Black are slotted in at No. 12 so there is no track record to work from.

So, who will the Flyers take when the draft gets underway at the Sphere in Las Vegas? Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel explores eight options the team could target next month.

Next: The NHL draft is June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

Cam Jurgens is set to fill Jason Kelce’s shoes on the field this season as the Eagles’ likely starting center. But he’s also looking to fill that role off the field, taking the first step on Tuesday with his “Jurgy” debut event, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The event was the launch of Jurgens’ custom beef jerky brand, “Jurgy,” and featured several teammates serving as guest bartenders, including Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and others.

