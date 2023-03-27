Sixers slump | Sports Daily Newsletter

It might be the popcorn.

If the eternal question to Michael Jordan’s skill was, “Is it the shoes?” then perhaps it’s time to look more closely at Tyrese Maxey’s favorite snack.

Fueled at least partly by popcorn, Maxey has escaped any playing downturn in the past couple of games the Sixers have lost. Meanwhile, the rest of the team appears to be getting ground down by nagging injuries and NBA schedule difficulties. These have affected even former league MVP James Harden and current MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

With the playoffs ensured, the Sixers still need to bounce back into form to make a good postseason run.

At this point in the season, health is at the top of the 76ers’ priority list. They want Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Co. at 100 percent. But that desire is more about the actual postseason, not seeding, Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers communicated. “It’s all about the playoffs,” said Embiid, who is also right in the middle of the MVP race.

Next: The Sixers and Joel Embiid head to Denver to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. Monday in a head-to-head matchup of two of the league’s top MVP candidates.

Trea Turner’s arrival in Philadelphia could have consequences beyond his own profit from a $300 million contract. Turner’s presence should make Kyle Schwarber, the reigning National League home run king, an MVP contender for this season, and beyond. Schwarber no longer will hit leadoff. That, combined with baseball’s rule changes, have opened an MVP window for the remaining three seasons of the four-year, $79 million deal Schwarber signed in 2022. “I think this guy can put up big offensive numbers,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “I can see where he hits 46 homers again. He’s going to add some batting average this year because there’s no shift. Hopefully he’s gonna add some RBIs because he’s got Trea in front of him. There’s a chance he could put up really good numbers.”

Lefty Darick Hall figures to be the everyday first baseman now that Rhys Hoskins is out for the season, but a big right-handed bat is now working out at the position.

You don’t know Yunior Marté? Get to know the player who might be exactly what the team needs right now.

Next: Taijuan Walker makes his last start of the spring at 1:07 p.m. Monday against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

After signing an eight-year, $50 million contract on opening night, big things were expected of Travis Sanheim.

For the most part this season, though, he’s underwhelmed. That’s changed recently, with Sanheim registering three goals, one assist, and a plus-five rating over his past six games. Sanheim is hoping to build on his recent momentum and use it as a springboard for next season.

Next: The Flyers wrap up their seven-game home stand against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union went an entire season without losing at home and were in fact also about to reach the all-time MLS record for a home win streak until Saturday night against Orlando. Never mind that the Union had nine players missing, the team has also struggled of late with a slow start to games and it cost them.

Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the lessons learned from the loss.

However, there was some good local soccer news, as Haverton’s own Sinead Farrelly returned to the field professionally after two years away.

On this date

In 1971, Howard Porter led Villanova in the national title game against UCLA. Jack Kraft coached Villanova, while John Wooden coached UCLA. The Wildcats fell to the Bruins, 68-62, and Porter later was ruled ineligible for the Most Outstanding Player award he’d received for the final due to having signed a pro contract during his senior year. The forward eventually played in the NBA for a decade, including for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and New York Nets.

What you’re saying about Rhys Hoskins

We asked: Who will step up in the absence of Rhys Hoskins? Among your responses:

Don’t expect Castellanos to step up this coming season. Between last season’s poor performance and a pedestrian Spring Training, he’s a modern day Lance Parish for the Phillies . — Joseph R.

Was very sad to see Rhys’ injury. That being said, there are many who can keep hitting homers: Schwarber, Bohm, JT, just to name a few. But the one who really needs to step up is Castellanos. It’s way past time to see it. Also, they have a real dilemma in who will be the everyday first baseman. I hope it works out. All my best to Rhys for his recovery. — Kathy T.

The Hoskins injury could be a blessing in disguise as it could give the Phillies a good long look at Bohm on 1st and Sosa on 3rd, with Hall playing 1st periodically against some right hand pitching. Hopefully Bohm will have a great year at the plate with having less pressure on him in the field, playing at 1st base rather than 3rd. The wildcard in this is whether Sosa can be a consistent hitter playing everyday. — Bill R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Meghann Morhardt, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell and Jeff McLane.