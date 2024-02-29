No shot | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tobias Harris has lost his shooting touch and it could not have come at a worse time for the Sixers. With Joel Embiid still mending, the team sorely needs someone to provide scoring behind Tyrese Maxey.

It has not been Harris. In his last four games, he has made only 17 of 53 shots. Against the league-leading Celtics, he came up with this dud: 5-for-19 from the floor, 13 points, two rebounds, no assists. The Sixers literally had no shot on Tuesday.

Fans have let Harris know they expect more from a player who’s in the last season of a five-year, $180 million contract. (That’s superstar money, by the way.) For his part, Harris owns up to “a bad stretch for me as a player. ... I’ll figure out ways to battle through this.”

Nick Nurse built his reputation as a coach who gets the most out of his players. It’s time for him to work his magic with No. 12.

Advertisement

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Let’s be more upbeat about the Sixers: What’s your favorite Sixers moment? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. — son of Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Jeremiah Trotter — was at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday talking about how his father influenced him, but also let him be his own player. This talented linebacker out of St. Joseph’s Prep and Clemson just might be what the Eagles need as they have holes to fill at the position. The Eagles met with Trotter, and there were good vibes all around.

Meanwhile at the combine, while Nick Sirianni got an “A” from his players, there does seem to be some misalignment on how he should get young players more playing time based upon comments made Tuesday. For GM Howie Roseman, there’s the message that it’s OK to see what the latest draft picks can offer in key moments. For Sirianni, he’d like the best players to play. For Marcus Hayes, this was an interesting and rare public look at a GM scolding the coach over the issue.

Roseman’s comments and the salary-cap situation regarding James Bradberry are also dissected here by EJ Smith.

Jaden Springer was the last player in the Sixers locker room on the night before the trade deadline. Asked what he expected, he told reporters no one was too stressed about potential deals. The next day, he was sent to the Boston Celtics for a second-round pick in one of the Sixers’ more controversial trades. The Inquirer caught up with Springer in Boston, where he admitted he was “kind of shocked” and “wasn’t expecting that.”

Next: The Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center to face the Charlotte Hornets Friday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP+).

Danny Brière finds himself in an unexpected place as the March 8 NHL trade deadline approaches. The Flyers are in third place in the Metro Division and the team seems well ahead of schedule in its rebuild. How will they proceed? The general manager addresses the trade deadline and much more in the first installment of a two-part Q&A with Jackie Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Flyers goalie Carter Hart and his codefendants in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case have opted for a jury trial.

Next: The Flyers visit the Washington Capitals Friday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Last year, a Phillies player was talking to a clubhouse employee, who brought up the topic of the 2024 uniforms. The employee wanted to give players an idea of what to expect. These jerseys would be different. “I remember him saying, this is not going to be good,” the player said. “He was like, ‘It’s going to be a mess.’ They knew, back then that it was going to be a [bleep] show.” The new uniforms haven’t played well for many across baseball, including some Phillies, but count Brandon Marsh as a fan.

Bryce Harper marked the five-year anniversary of him joining the Phillies with a smooth spring debut.

Next: The Phillies will play the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., today at 1:07 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB Network and streamed on the radio on MLB.com.

The Union advanced Tuesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a complicated extra-time tie with Costa Rica’s Saprissa. Manager Jim Curtin was not impressed after two players picked up red cards.

“I think the easiest way to sum it up is, I think our group has really, really big heart, and big character, and big guts,” Curtin said. “But all of us — staff, players — really small brains in this game. Because we made it really hard on ourselves when we didn’t have to.” Jonathan Tannenwald explains.

Next: The Union visit Sporting Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Apple TV).

Worth a look

Big winner: A player who fought through a Title IX complaint, Masterman’s Jocelyn Goldstein surpassed 1,000 points. Pa. pipeline: George School’s Tristen Guillouette is the latest local recruit heading to Florida Gulf Coast. The hunted: Temple got a taste of its new reality as the Owls’ five-game winning streak was snapped by Tulsa.

What you’re saying about winning plays

We asked you: As a fan, what’s your most memorable winning play? Among your responses:

For me the most memorable winning play was Kris Jenkins hitting the winning shot as time ran out to win the 2016 men’s NCAA basketball championship for Villanova. It was unbelievable and a moment I’ll never forget. — Tom E.

The 2016 Villanova shocker over North Carolina as Kris Jenkins took a pass from Ryan Arcidiacono and pumped in a 3-pointer to win the game to take down the favored Tar Heels, 77-74, to win the March Madness tournament. And the final Sunday of the 1950 baseball season at Ebbets Field Brooklyn, Dick Sisler hits a 3-run home run to win the Phillies’ first NL pennant since 1915. Listened to the whole game on the radio. — Everett S.

Christian Laettner’s jump shot at the Spectrum versus Kentucky as a kid. But Kris Jenkins dropping that 3 to win the championship was absolutely incredible. — RJ M.

Feb. 22, 1980 Olympic Games hockey, USA vs USSR. ... “Do you believe in miracles?” as broadcast by Al Michaels. — John B.

UnCovering the Birds host Jeff McLane of The Inquirer joined two other Birds beat reporters, Zach Berman and Jimmy Kempski, for a roundtable discussion about the team’s offseason. From the leadership of Nick Sirianni to Jalen Hurts’ future to Howie Roseman’s roster strategies, they covered it all. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Aaron Carter, and Josh Verlin.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all for today, folks. Kerith will be at the controls on Friday for the last Sports Daily of the week. — Jim