Jaden Springer was ‘kind of shocked’ by deadline trade from Sixers to Celtics: ‘I wasn’t expecting that’

BOSTON — The night before the NBA’s trade deadline, Jaden Springer was the final player lingering inside the 76ers’ locker room.

The third-year guard spoke to a gaggle or reporters about his defense on Golden State Warriors megastar Stephen Curry, who went an uncharacteristic 2-of-7 from the floor for nine points. Then when asked about his emotions heading into deadline day, the typically reserved Springer said, “I don’t think anybody’s too worried or too pressed about anything.”

Tuesday night, Springer sat inside the home locker room at TD Garden, less than a month after being dealt to the rival Celtics just before the clock struck 3 p.m. on Feb. 8. Springer expressed appreciation for the Sixers, who “took a chance in drafting me” as a raw 19-year-old in 2021. He also acknowledged the move “kind of shocked” him, before beginning his acclimation with the NBA title frontrunner.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Springer said. “But I [didn’t] really think about it too much. It happened, and I was OK with moving on to the next thing. I’m here [in Boston] now, and that’s what I’m really focused on.”

The day after the deadline, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called the justification for trading Springer “pretty straightforward.”

The executive viewed the second-round draft pick they received in return, which in the future could be flipped to acquire a veteran role player, as more immediately valuable than the 21-year-old Springer, whom Morey did not anticipate being part of the Sixers’ playoff rotation within the next three seasons.

Morey also shrugged off the oddity of dealing with a fellow contender and potential playoff opponent — they also sent reserve point guard Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks the same day — believing “you’ll miss opportunities” if not open to such trades involving more down-the-roster players.

“It sucks,” Morey said about the Springer deal. “Jaden’s going to be really good. I think his timetable’s a little pushed out, though. And if we’re wrong, we’re wrong, and then you guys can all write it. It’s fine. Our evaluation was that his timetable to help a playoff team is farther out than what the second-round pick could do for us.”

Springer spent the bulk of his first two professional seasons with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, before popping in and out of the Sixers’ rotation to begin 2023-24. He had begun to prove himself as a potentially elite perimeter defender, with the strength and athleticism to fluster ballhandlers and challenge shots at the rim.

Yet Springer’s offensive reliability significantly lagged behind. He shot 39% from the floor in 32 games and made only eight of his 37 three-point attempts, failing to carry over an tantalizing preseason to the meaningful games. He averaged four points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with the Sixers this season, but had played at least 19 minutes in the five games prior to the trade while the team shouldered a barrage of health issues.

“The key continues to [be], ‘Will he take — and can he make — some of those threes?’” coach Nick Nurse said on Feb. 7, the night before Springer was traded. “He’s a guard. He’s going to have to do that. … It starts with taking rhythm threes, and good ones.”

That Springer also is not part of Boston’s rotation — entering Wednesday, he had played a total of five minutes in three games since the trade — perhaps confirms Morey’s further-out timeline. The Celtics are in the ultimate win-now mode, boasting the NBA’s best record at 46-12 and a 7 1/2-game lead for the Eastern Conference’s top seed entering Wednesday.

Still, the last three weeks have been a sharp lesson in adjusting and picking up concepts on the fly, Springer said. Helping ease the transition is that he has reunited with Sam Cassell and Tyler Lashbrook, who were both on Doc Rivers’ coaching staff in Philly. Springer is eager to continue learning from the Celtics’ excellent guard group, which boasts arguably the NBA’s best two perimeter defenders in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

“Just being able to be around these guys, you can pick up on their energy,” Springer said. “But everybody’s open and willing to talk and teach and help you learn.”

There were more reunions Monday night for Springer, who stopped by the Sixers’ team hotel in Boston. The visit was particularly meaningful for All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, whom Springer regarded as his “veteran” despite being drafted only one year apart.

“I appreciate him allowing me to be in his ear,” Maxey said of Springer. “I wanted him to be extremely aggressive while he was here — shoot the ball, play his game — because … I watched him play in high school, and I know what he’s capable of doing.

“I think he’ll have a great career and, man, I love that dude.”

The following night, Springer was on the floor for the final two minutes of his new team’s victory over his former squad. It was a checkpoint following a hectic few weeks, and signified his transition from reflecting back to moving forward.

“Everything was happening so fast,” Springer said of the time after the trade. “But after that, you settle in. You get used to it. And now you’re good to go.”