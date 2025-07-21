🇺🇸 Ready or not | Sports Daily Newsletter

Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty watched from his office at the Wells Fargo Center as thousands of passionate soccer fans filled up Lincoln Financial Field during the FIFA Club World Cup, and was admittedly taken aback.

“We’re not ready,” Hilferty said when asked if the city understands how neat the atmosphere will be. Not even the 1976 Bicentennial will compare to what’s in store for the city in 2026.

Advertisement

But, ready or not, the FIFA World Cup will host matches in Philadelphia next year. That, combined with the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, March Madness games at the soon-to-be-renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, and the PGA Championship at Aronimink, will make for a busy summer — and that’s not counting all the other events surrounding America’s 250th birthday.

Hilferty and Phillies owner John Middleton were fans the last time Philly was at the center of the sports universe, 50 years ago. The Inquirer’s Matt Breen caught up with the pair as they looked back at 1976 — and ahead to 2026.

— Vaughn Johnson, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What event are you most looking forward to in 2026? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Ranger Suárez allowed six runs and lasted just 4⅓ innings during the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday. Manager Rob Thomson said he is not concerned about Suárez, but his performance Sunday was a reminder of what happened last season.

The lefty posted a 1.81 ERA through his first 80 innings, but a 5.32 the rest of the season. After posting a 1.46 ERA over his previous 12 starts, Suárez entered Sunday with 80 innings pitched in 2025.

Sticking with the pitching staff, the Phillies signed reliever David Robertson Sunday in an effort to bolster the bullpen. This will be the righty’s third stint with the team. On offense, Alec Bohm’s absence from the lineup due to a ribs injury should create more opportunities for rookie utility player Otto Kemp.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: 56-43; first place in the N.L. East by a half game (Mets).

Next: The Phillies will host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series beginning Monday at 6:45 p.m.

Can you believe it has been 20 years since Terrell Owens blew up Eagles training camp, hosting a public workout for the media — and his neighbors — in the driveway of his Moorestown, N.J., home?

The 2025 edition of the Eagles enter training camp this week with no such drama, as they are still flying high following their second Super Bowl title in the last decade. Their recent success is proof that Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles have learned from the chaos of the 2005 season.

Columnist Mike Sielski details the relevant lessons.

The Eagles defense put together a historic season in 2024, culminating with a stifling performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. However, the unit looks much different heading into 2025.

Eagles reporter Olivia Reiner previews the team’s defensive depth chart before the Birds hit the field at the NovaCare Complex this week.

Next: The Eagles report to training camp on Tuesday, with their first practice on Wednesday.

In a lot of ways, the Union have been a model franchise in MLS. They’ve developed plenty of talent, and have even appeared in a recent MLS Cup.

But according to MLS commissioner Don Garber, if the franchise wants to see true success in the Philly area, they must bring home trophies. Garber believes hardware is in the team’s future.

Next: The Union host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Worth a look

Man in the mirror: Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean met with fans at an unusual location this weekend.

Bold lead-in: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is from South Jersey and played college ball at La Salle — but don’t expect her to come home in 2030.

Open and shut: Scottie Scheffler dominated the field at Royal Portrush to capture his second major title of the year and fourth overall.

On this date

July 21, 1973: In the third inning of a game against the Phillies, Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run. The historic milestone came off lefty Ken Brett, brother of Hall of Famer George Brett. With the home run, Aaron (755) joined Babe Ruth (714) as the second player to reach 700, a group that now also includes Barry Bonds (762) and Albert Pujols (703).

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, and Gabriela Carroll.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you again on Tuesday — Vaughn