🏈 Same space | Sports Daily Newsletter

Ahead of Saturday’s second preseason game, the Eagles held their first joint practice with the Browns yesterday at the NovaCare Complex.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing to emerge from that was that Jalen Hurts found himself in what he described as a “lengthy” conversation with Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round draft selection who looked anything but during his first preseason action last week against the Carolina Panthers.

While Hurts didn’t get into specifics about the conversation, he did deliver his perspective on Sanders from a great deal of experience. It’s been well-documented that both Sanders and Hurts have doubters despite having success in their field.

In a new-meets-quasi-new meeting of the minds, Hurts shared his thoughts on Sanders, and Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner adds context on how both are still striving for success, with many still rooting for their downfall.

Sticking with the Eagles, check out Jeff McLane’s observations from Wednesday’s joint practice as we start to dry out from yesterday’s thunderstorms, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s across the region.

A rotation reinforcement is on its way to the Phillies. Aaron Nola will join the team for the series with the Nationals in Washington, which starts tonight.

Nola struck out 11 across 5⅔ innings on Tuesday in his third rehab start with triple-A Lehigh Valley. He completed a workout on Wednesday, and is poised to soon make his return from the injured list, where he has been since May 15.

His expected return comes at a good time for the Phillies, who will have a decision to make.

The Phillies were shutout in their series finale against the Reds. A disastrous sixth inning on defense and three hits on offense doomed the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Washington at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Jesús Luzardo (11-5, 4.20 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (3-6, 3.28).

The Sixers learned a few things Wednesday. After being shut out of the NBA’s marquee matchups for the 2025-26 season — including opening day, Christmas Day and MLK Day — the Sixers learned that they will open the NBA Cup against the Boston Celtics on Amazon’s Prime Video on Oct. 31.

The Sixers’ next NBA Cup tilt will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 against the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Then they’ll host the Magic on Nov. 25 (8 p.m., NBC/Peacock). The Sixers will conclude group play vs. the Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Barclays Center.

The one thing Alejandro Bedoya has been vocal about (in addition to ending gun violence) has been bringing a trophy to Philadelphia. In his nine years with the Union, a major title has been the one thing to elude him in his time with the club.

It’s something Bedoya touched on with Inquirer writer Jonathan Tannenwald ahead of last night’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against the New York Red Bulls. Following a lengthy rain delay, the Union, in addition to holding onto the best record in Major League Soccer, moved on to the Open Cup semifinal with a 3-2 win over the Red Bulls Wednesday night.

Here’s what Bedoya thinks of this town, this team, and a long-awaited run at some significant silverware.

On this date

Aug. 14, 1981: In a game against the Mets, Phillies slugger Mike Schmidt smashed the 300th home run of his career.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Do you have any concerns about the Eagles offense, particularly the passing game?

If it’s not broken, why fix it? We won a Super Bowl with a top-rated defense and the strongest running game. If we go pass crazy it’s going to be a long season. A strong running game wears down the other team. The defense is huffing and puffing and can’t catch their breath. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

I think possible injuries are the only thing that could seriously affect this offense. With the outstanding receivers the Eagles have, along with the excellent offensive line and the threat of Saquon taking much of the defensive concentration away from the quarterbacks, I think the offense will be fine. Our Super Bowl MVP Jalen [Hurts] and backup Tanner [McKee] should have an outstanding season running this offense. In 2024, the Eagles were third in passing yards and second in rushing yards. It will be a very challenging season but they will do it again, but only if they really want it. — Everett S.

