🏈 Oh, happy day | Sports Daily Newsletter

If you’re a football fan from the region, you loved yesterday. Here’s why.

Let’s start with the return of the Eagles to training camp. On the first day, we heard A.J. Brown is ready to put in the work to assert himself as the NFL’s top receiver, sophomore secondary Cooper DeJean tried his hand at safety yesterday, Jordan Mailata doesn’t want to hear the words “defending champions” in reference to the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts is ready to move on from winning last year’s Super Bowl, and the ring that arrived as a result.

And if you’re a visual person, Inquirer photographer Monica Herndon captured all of it.

As if that wasn’t enough, and don’t worry, there was much more coverage than just the above, Penn State took the podium during the second day of Big Ten media days crowned as the class of the conference in unofficial preseason polls after being arguably “a play away” from its first national championship berth in the James Franklin Era, now in its 12th year.

Yeah, yesterday was fun for area football folks. But today begins anew under sunny skies once again, with highs in the upper 80s on this Thursday. Enjoy. 🌞

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott isn’t taking advantage of a three-day respite he’d be afforded following the birth of his second child. In the midst of a slump, Stott instead wanted to work out the kinks on what’s been a difficult July at the plate.

On Wednesday night, Stott appeared to have found his mojo, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Stott knows the issue lies in his swing and is putting in the work to remedy it.

The Phillies let an early five-run lead slip away in a 9-8 loss to the Red Sox in extras. Boston’s Carlos Narváez hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the 11th.

Up next: The Phillies enjoy a day off before opening a weekend series against the Yankees tomorrow night (7:05 p.m., Apple TV+).

Ben Simmons is still on the free-agent market. And The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey is scratching his head as someone who has watched Simmons’ career and witnessed his fall from generational talent to bit player. Simmons was drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2016, won rookie of the year, and earned All-Star slots.

That changed because of back injuries, shooting issues, and the decision to bypass a playoff dunk. It continued with less-than-stellar moments with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. This isn’t how the legend of Simmons was ever expected to end.

Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart will learn his legal fate this morning, as a London, Ontario, judge will announce her verdicts in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

Hart is one of five professional hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a Hockey Canada banquet in June 2018. The five players’ trial wrapped up in mid-June.

If convicted, Hart, who is currently a free agent and no longer a member of the Flyers, could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. Here’s a refresher on the trial ahead of today’s verdicts.

There’s a 12-year-old Little Leaguer in Haddonfield wondering what he did that might see him suspended as his team chases a chance at a title and a trip to Williamsport, the site of the Little League World Series.

After belting a two-run home run during a sectional tournament game earlier this month, Marco Rocco flipped his bat in jubilation. As a result, the flip was flagged by the umpire that night, sent up the path to the Little League headquarters in Bristol, Conn., and now Rocco, considered one of the best players on the team, is suspended for one game due to what was deemed “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Was he in violation of baseball rules? Or what he just emulating what is commonly seen on countless highlight reels? Many in the sports world have weighed in on Marco’s plight and it’s a situation that’s far from over.

Worth a look

Waiting on time: The PIAA is set to vote on implementing a shot clock in high school games during the 2028-29 season for the first time. Soccer forward: Meet the former Philly journalist who is now the face of U.S. Soccer’s sustainability efforts. Free agent fuss: What’s the holdup on Quentin Grimes’ deal? We asked an expert.

On this date

July 24, 1978: As a member of the Cincinnati Reds, former Phillies slugger Pete Rose ties the National League hitting streak of 37 consecutive games.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: What are your biggest concerns for the Eagles heading into training camp?

For the first time ever, I have no major concerns. Everything seems to be in place and ready to roll. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

Complacency. We did it, we are the champs. The toughest schedule in the NFL for 2025, and lastly injuries. Injuries to key players can often change everything for a sports team. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Monica Herndon, Devin Jackson, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Isabella DiAmore, and Gustav Elvin.

Thanks for reading, Philly.